Written by joseph k winter
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Monday, 19 September 2016

image for Chimpanzee protest groups growing after being compared to Trump
Mr. Benevelous, President of WASC

Renowned anthropologist Jane Goodall recently noted that Trump's campaign behavior reminds her of chimpanzees "and their dominance rituals."

Males seeking to dominate, according to Ms. Goodall, put on displays such as making a lot of noise, including "stamping, slapping the ground, dragging branches, throwing rocks."

She used the example of a chimpanzee named "Mike" who kicked kerosene cans so boisterously that competitors were intimidated and fled the vicinity.

A Trump campaign spokesperson responded, "Well, Mr. Trump does seek to dominate proceedings with his mouth, that is true. And, clearly, this has done him no harm."

Mr. Trump himself responded: "They complained about my hands, remember that? As too small? And by inference that I was too small in that other area of the male physique? Well, believe me, and I'll say it again, there's no problem there."

Accordingly, as the first presidential debate approaches, Mr. Trump will rely on quick hunching stabs at his opponent, as usual concentrating on style, not substance.

"My mouth, you know," Mr. Trump has said, "will have its way."

But chimpanzees are having none of this comparison of Mr. Trump's behavior with their tribal rituals and manners of selecting leadership.

Spokes-chimp Albert Benevelous, Chair of the WASC Society ("we ain't stupid chimps"), has sought the New York Times for a major announcement.

"Any comparison of Mr. Trump's behavior with our community rituals," Mr. Benevelous stated, "is ludicrous in the extreme. We honor dignity, not self-demonstration."

Other comments included, "We care about real leadership, in which the issue is how to empower and improve the lives of chimpanzees locked into servitude at this time.

"Mr. Trump, on the other hand, is only interested in making a display to put himself at the center of attention."

At this point another chimpanzee, possibly female, joined Mr. Benevelous.

"No male in our community would draw attention to his privates and urge a comparison of power through that organ," she said.

Mr. Benevelous added: "We have more dignity."

However, Mr. Trump would not leave this latest critique of himself standing.

"You know, folks, chimpanzees are not known for brain, whereas I am richly endowed in that region, as in other regions."

The unnamed female companion to Mr. Benevelous immediately shot back, "This clearly means he thinks with the smaller of his two heads, not the larger."

Mr. Trump: "Well, my dear, why don't you just come on up to Trump Tower and we'll see which head is doing the talking?"

She: "I'll bring my kerosene can kicking family with me, if you like, and we can swing around your chandeliers there for your added amusement!"

Mr. Benevelous, however, settled it by chiding the female, who might have been his wife.

"This is exactly what we do not mean by dignity. Good day, Mr. Trump!"

Make joseph k winter's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

"They Let Anyone Into the Hancock High School Hall of Fame These Days," Athletic Director Complains

LEMAY, MO--An outraged John Dupree, Athletic Director for Hancock Senior High School, called reporters into his office Thursday to make known his anger with what he feels is the growing ease to which alumni have been elected to the Hancock High Schoo...
View '"They Let Anyone Into the Hancock High School Hall of Fame These Days," Athletic Director Complains'

Interview with Trump's mouth

Despite the dire trouble Mr. Trump's mouth is in, Spoof Investigations has managed a separate, exclusive interview with this orifice. The interview occurred in a dark alley behind Trump Tower and was probably subject to surveillance cameras. Mr...
View 'Interview with Trump's mouth'

Write In Campaign For President Bigfoot Sweeps The Nation

The favorability ratings of the presidential candidates, Clinton and Trump, are at about 30%, so this opens the way for a new candidate. Of course, it is now too late to get on the ballot in any of the 50 states. But a write in candidate for Pr...
View 'Write In Campaign For President Bigfoot Sweeps The Nation'

Trump To Command Military Expedition Against ISIS

In November 2015 Donald Trump said, "I know more about ISIS than the generals do. Believe me." In that same year Mr. Trump stated, "I always felt that I was in the military" because of his education at a military-themed boarding school. He said his...
View 'Trump To Command Military Expedition Against ISIS'

Presidential candidates abducted during rally

It's what their mother always warned them about…You can go to hell for lying' The crowds were there waiting… a sinister still was in the air… each soul tried to maintain a cherry attitude… by humming a familiar tune…when no one appeared at the...
View 'Presidential candidates abducted during rally'

Trump's Revenge

A near maniacal Donald Trump in front of a packed house at the convention of the National Association of This and That defended his voters in the wake of Hilary's 'deplorable' comment by going on the offensive. "I have waited patiently while...
View 'Trump's Revenge'

Trump Claims Obama and "Crooked Hillary" Conspired to Have His NBC Show Cancelled

Bowlegs, OK Donald Trump accused Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama for conspiring to have his show,The Apprentice, canceled. "I know they were scared of me and felt they had to do something. But it backfired on them because I never would have run...
View 'Trump Claims Obama and "Crooked Hillary" Conspired to Have His NBC Show Cancelled'

Obama Vetoes 911 Family Victim Relief Bill, "If Passed, Law Would Deter Future Terrorist Attacks and That Is Not Acceptable."

Washington DC - Appearing in what he called a "Dakishi" and then apologizing in case he pronounced the word wrong, President Obama today told reporters in the White House briefing room that there was "no fucking way" he would sign a bill allowing vic...
View 'Obama Vetoes 911 Family Victim Relief Bill, "If Passed, Law Would Deter Future Terrorist Attacks and That Is Not Acceptable."'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 1 plus 2?

6 1 3 5
65 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more