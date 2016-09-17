A man, who goes by the name of "Deplorable Man", now roams the streets of Owensboro, Ky. Deplorable Man reportedly created a large basket to sit in and sent himself to the courthouse. Police came to remove the man. However, he refused while saying he was in the "Deplorable Basket".

Since Hillary Clintons remarks about the "Basket of Deplorables", Deplorable Man has been sighted across Owensboro. Many rednecks have reportedly mistaken him for Bigfoot. While most of Owensboro's conspiracy theorists say he's actually an alien. Their argument for the alien theory is that the man could not possibly fit in the basket unless he was an alien. Others claim he's an angel that has been sent to protect Trump. While other claim he's the angel of death that has come to take Hillary.

Despite all these allegations, there still isn't an answer as to how this man came to be. According to most residents, he has been seen raising confederate flags, giving away Trump hats, and sending gift baskets he calls the "Wonderful Basket of Deplorables".

Whoever this man is, he has proven to be a hero for conservatives all across Kentucky. Possibly even a superhero. So, next time you need a hero, don't call for Batman. Instead, call for Deplorable Man.