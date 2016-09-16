Washington -- Donald Trump's discovery that President Barrack Obama was born in the United States caused the "Great Again Clock" to move 15 minutes closer to 12 midnight, the point at which America will be confirmed to have once again returned to greatness.

"This is wonderful news", declared Dr. Seymour D. Nial, Technology Editor for Breitbart News and keeper of the clock.

Dr. Nail, who holds an honorary PH.D. from Trump University, explained that the clock now stands at 9:30.

"Obviously the big event now would be a win in November or a successful challenge to the results of the election, which as we know will be rigged. That will move the clock ahead at least 2 hours" Dr. Nial exclaimed.