Investigations into Donald Trump's 2014 Federal Income Tax Return have revealed that he actually shot someone on 5th Avenue in New York City during the 2014 fiscal year.

The detail was discovered buried on page 23,512 on the 25,857 page return, in one of the several hundred limited partnership returns included in the real estate mogul's combined personal return.

The item appears after line item 123 of the partnership return, "Adjusted Partnership Gross Income". Line 124, "Deduction for shooting someone in New York City" lists 1 person shot, with a 2,000 deduction from gross income for each person.

Trump confirmed later this morning, that he was indeed the partnership member that did the shooting. He denied that the shooting was the reason he had withheld the public disclosure of his returns, and that he had forgotten all about the incident. "That's old news from a couple of years ago, leave it to the press to make a big deal about it so close to the election. It's really sick on their part".

In a later development hours after the story broke, a CBS/CNN News poll conducted this afternoon reported that Trump had picked up 2 percentage points on Hillary Clinton.