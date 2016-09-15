NEW YORK-This week, after learning what the official presidential salary consisted of, presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump called an impromptu press conference in front of Trump Tower. There he announced his new plans to raise the presidential salary, calling the current income of $400,000 a year "pathetic."

"I'm very rich," Mr. Trump continued, sunlight glinting off the mahogany wood of his personalized podium. "Ask anyone you know, and they'll tell you that I'm very, very rich. This 400K salary is peanuts. It's an insult." He then went on to create an analogy likening America to a business, and the president to its CEO. "The CEO has a very hard job. I would know, I'm the best CEO-the best." said Trump. "And the CEO's salary should reflect that. So why does the President of the United States of America get paid so little? It's an outrage! Why be President when I could make more by laundering money for a foreign military?"

When asked by New York TImes reported Joan Collins how this new plan to increase the presidential salary measured in importance against the rest of his campaign objectives, Trump placed it near the top, even going so far as to say that raising the salary of the president would be his first act in office, should he be elected. When asked where he would procure the funds to raise the president's salary, Trump muttered a response about "making the Mexicans pay for it."