Television screens, computers and hand held devices of all kinds went suddenly blank for an instant last night. Then.....a bright light shone on all the devices and a strong, but friendly voice filled the screens. Texting fingers posed in mid air, remotes were put back on the night stand and millions of men took their hands from underneath the covers!

"This Is God and I approve of the following message.

For a limited time only I am making the following offer and it's open to all who respond. The prescription does not involve alcohol or drugs but certain side effects might occur that could impact your lives in the future. For every day that you choose to participate you will receive one extra day at the end and for a limited time only one more day FREE...yes, one extra day FREE!"

The voice continued: "Here's the deal. For every day you do one of the following your membership will remain active and your benefits will accrue.

1. Perform an act of loving kindness.

2. Adopt a pet.

3. Make a stranger smile.

4. Talk to and/or play with a small child in a grocery store.

5. Forgive someone you think has wronged you.

6. Say a prayer of gratitude for your blessings.

7. Maintain a cheerful and friendly demeanor towards all.

This program does not contain drugs or alcohol but there is a possibility of certain side effects that could impact your life. They include but are not limited to the following:

1. Smiles and a good attitude toward life and those around you.

2. Happiness and happy people all around you.

3. A feeling of peace that goes beyond understanding.

If you or a loved one dies from one of these side effects while participating in this limited time offer you will immediately be issued a Gold Card redeemable at...The Gate."

As the screens went blank an over voice said: "This message was paid for and sponsored by millions of souls that traveled the road less taken and they are responsible for its contents."