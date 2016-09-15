Written by Olivia Romano
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: Education

Thursday, 15 September 2016

PROVIDENCE, RI-In a desperate attempt to get out of taking her Political Science test, a junior at Brown University called in a false report about a gas leak at 10:06 AM.

The student, Joan Collins, then pulled the fire alarm, causing the entire building to be evacuated.

Firemen and school officials alike swarmed the scene to be met with an uncontaminated building and a crowd of confused students shuffling around the yard in front of it.

It took hours for the threat to be declared false and for authorities to trace the 911 call to Ms. Collins' cell phone.

When confronted by local authorities as to why she called in the false report, Ms. Collins had a crazed look in her eye as she explained that she was "failing Poli-Sci" and "just kinda snapped today."

"It was just a crazy feeling, man," she said. "I just woke up one morning and was like f**k this, you know? Like, I couldn't stand the thought of taking another f***ing test. I just couldn't do it. It was really surreal, almost like I was floating outside my own body. I didn't know what I was gonna do, I just knew I wasn't gonna take that test."

Fellow students and classmates have been congratulating the ususally reserved Ms. Collins all morning, huddling around her in groups to shake her hand, express their approval for her actions, and give her the occasional congratulatory slap on the back. "I think what Joan did was really brave," said a male student who wishes to remain unnamed. "None of us wanted to take that test, but she was the only one who did something about it."

Ms. Collins was later taken in by police to be questioned on the incident, a marked look of relief on her face when told that-should she receive a jail sentence-she would not have to take Political Science tests while serving time. The professor whose class was disrupted by this incident has not yet rescheduled his exam, fearing other action that students might take to avoid it.

Make Olivia Romano's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Chimpanzee protest groups growing after being compared to Trump

Renowned anthropologist Jane Goodall recently noted that Trump's campaign behavior reminds her of chimpanzees "and their dominance rituals." Males seeking to dominate, according to Ms. Goodall, put on displays such as making a lot of noise, includ...
View 'Chimpanzee protest groups growing after being compared to Trump'

Chicago College of Architecture Offers Humor Training

In a bold move, the revered Illinois Institute of Technology's College of Architecture revealed a new field of specialization: architectural humor. This marks an unusual development on an unlikely campus. IIT was the showplace and professional home o...
View 'Chicago College of Architecture Offers Humor Training'

Trump Calls for Four More Walls

GOP Presidential Candidate Donald Trump announced today his administration will not rest until the entire nation is protected from productive immigrants. His campaign called a press conference to explain that the candidate recently learned some state...
View 'Trump Calls for Four More Walls'

Hillary Should Get Out Of The Campaign Now

Clinton has struggled for the past eight years to convince voters that she is a regular person who can connect with them. "Her problems boil down to one thing and one thing only, and that is likability," said Peter Hart, a Democratic pollster. An...
View 'Hillary Should Get Out Of The Campaign Now'

University Student Ejaculates Through Open Feminist "Safe-Space" Window

Eugene, Oregon - A University of Oregon program to provide "safe-spaces" for male masturbators started off with good intentions but backfired thanks to a failure of foresight in positioning the safe-space male masturbation room adjacent to a feminist...
View 'University Student Ejaculates Through Open Feminist "Safe-Space" Window'

Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Head Clarifies "Clinton Blew Us Off" Comment As Reason For Trump Endorsement

Philadelphia - One day after announcing that his union was endorsing Republican nominee Donald Trump for President of the United States, John McNesby, the President of the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police backtracked on his comment that Democr...
View 'Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Head Clarifies "Clinton Blew Us Off" Comment As Reason For Trump Endorsement'

Trump's VP Choice Defends Trump Jr.'s Skittle Remark

Donald Trump Jr. is facing intense backlash on social media after he posted a message on Twitter Monday night that compared Syrian refugees to a bowl of Skittles sprinkled with a few that "would kill you." "This image says it all. Let's end the po...
View 'Trump's VP Choice Defends Trump Jr.'s Skittle Remark'

Senior sexual assault: "She hung the Handicap Parking placard around my neck and sat on my face!"

The Raleigh News and Observer is reporting today that an elderly man in a small town near Raleigh claims he was sexually assaulted while sleeping in a parked car in a shopping center. According to the report the elderly man was sleeping in the pas...
View 'Senior sexual assault: "She hung the Handicap Parking placard around my neck and sat on my face!"'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 5 multiplied by 5?

1 25 13 24
143 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more