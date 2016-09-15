All he wanted was a bit "more security" for his comfey condo but what he got was a whole lot more…an angry neighbor.

When Roach Taylor noted that there was a drastic increase in residential burglaries, he thought…now is the time to take advantage of Tomcast's "Eternity" home monitoring system.

Little did he know that just next door the lady living there had her entire condo set up for voice activated wireless communication.

"I did not know what was happening. It was as if my living area was alive.But when the confidential information that I was working on leaked out…I put two and two together…those bad boys at Tomcast got the wrong address. They should have gone next door. Someone was using MY equipment to spy on me."

Not wanting to upset her neighbor and accuse him of residential espionage she thought…

"This could be fun. If they want something to talk about…I'll give them some."

She then stated she began doing things like ordering large quanities of bubble wrap and duct tape. Camping equipment when one doesn't camp was also good for a laugh she thought… especially when you put up your new tent in the common area of the condo complex. AND what could be more natural and more fun than 14 bags of peat moss? So she had it delivered to the front door. She then put a large planting pot on her back step…

When her other neighbors began keeping their distance when she walked by them on the road to the mailbox…she thought…

"Pot, I know it is legal in Washington…but Pots? This is more fun than smoking the stuff."