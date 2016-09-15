Written by susan allen-rosario
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: FBI

Thursday, 15 September 2016

image for Tomcast "wires up" former FBI agents home by "accident"
"This is more fun than smoking the stuff."

All he wanted was a bit "more security" for his comfey condo but what he got was a whole lot more…an angry neighbor.

When Roach Taylor noted that there was a drastic increase in residential burglaries, he thought…now is the time to take advantage of Tomcast's "Eternity" home monitoring system.

Little did he know that just next door the lady living there had her entire condo set up for voice activated wireless communication.

"I did not know what was happening. It was as if my living area was alive.But when the confidential information that I was working on leaked out…I put two and two together…those bad boys at Tomcast got the wrong address. They should have gone next door. Someone was using MY equipment to spy on me."

Not wanting to upset her neighbor and accuse him of residential espionage she thought…

"This could be fun. If they want something to talk about…I'll give them some."

She then stated she began doing things like ordering large quanities of bubble wrap and duct tape. Camping equipment when one doesn't camp was also good for a laugh she thought… especially when you put up your new tent in the common area of the condo complex. AND what could be more natural and more fun than 14 bags of peat moss? So she had it delivered to the front door. She then put a large planting pot on her back step…

When her other neighbors began keeping their distance when she walked by them on the road to the mailbox…she thought…

"Pot, I know it is legal in Washington…but Pots? This is more fun than smoking the stuff."

Make susan allen-rosario's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Legendary ESPN Sportscaster's Cause of Death Identified -Choked on Gallons Of Freshly Squirted Semen

Baltimore, MD - He was so different. He was black but Canadian. He was black and specialized in Hockey commentary and play by play, sometimes assuming a fake French accent when he did the latter at a velocity quicker than even the most amped up Per...
View 'Legendary ESPN Sportscaster's Cause of Death Identified -Choked on Gallons Of Freshly Squirted Semen'

Slovenia Demands that Melania Return Home

Ljubljana, Slovenia - The government of Slovenia, through its Ministry of Justice, together with the Slovenian Financial Administration, has issued a formal demand on Melanija Knavs, now known Mrs. Melania Trump, to return to her home country. T...
View 'Slovenia Demands that Melania Return Home'

Trump denies all association with deadly Trumphole heading towards earth - says it is a Clinton Campaign dirty trick

For those that have been following the unfolding Trumphole Drama. Trump is today on the warpath as he finds out scientists have named the deadly rogue blackhole after him (or what has been called the Trumphole) and claims Clinton campaign had paid...
View 'Trump denies all association with deadly Trumphole heading towards earth - says it is a Clinton Campaign dirty trick'

Donald Trump's America: A Review

My wife and I went to see a movie called Trump's America at a local multiplex which will remain unnamed. When I purchased the tickets for the movie, the cashier behind the window asked to see my and my wife's photo IDs, to make sure we weren't Mexic...
View 'Donald Trump's America: A Review'

You Ted Cruz! You're Full Of Fareed Zakaria

Puffing through his foreign policy address, while holding onto the podium with one hand, Donald Trump appeared to wheeze out his declaration that Hillary Clinton did not have the stamina or temperament to be president. Shifting hands, one always g...
View 'You Ted Cruz! You're Full Of Fareed Zakaria'

Hillary Spotted at Trump Rally, Screams out to Bill for Help

Fairfield, CT -- At a rally last night, Donald J. Trump spotted a woman in the audience suspected to be Hillary Clinton. As Trump called for her "immediate eviction", the crowd became more rowdy. The mysterious woman raced out of the stadium, scream...
View 'Hillary Spotted at Trump Rally, Screams out to Bill for Help'

Rio 2016: Trump latest to criticize Gabby Douglas, confuses her with Leslie Jones

The 2016 Rio Olympic Games have been a wild ride for US gymnast Gabby Douglas. After exiting competition with only one gold medal in the team event, and failing to medal in her lone individual event, Douglas became the subject of social media scr...
View 'Rio 2016: Trump latest to criticize Gabby Douglas, confuses her with Leslie Jones'

Looser Guccifer 2.0 delves into candidates' plans for October Surprise

The presidential candidates' polling highs and lows are roller coastering on and on. Recently, unpleasant odors of DNC manipulating for Clinton, plus hacks into The Clinton Foundation, threatened a downward sag. This was prevented via blowing...
View 'Looser Guccifer 2.0 delves into candidates' plans for October Surprise'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 3 multiplied by 5?

3 9 15 23
65 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more