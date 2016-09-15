Written by Lyndon
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Thursday, 15 September 2016

image for Donald Trump Checkup Said to Reveal He Is Overweight Asshole
Trump at a Detroit rally, "Some of my best friends are assholes. No biggy."

New York - Donald J. Trump released on Wednesday the results from his most recent physical examination, revealing that he is overweight, takes a statin for cholesterol, and is an asshole.

Although Mr. Trump's weight has been a source of debate, with estimates ranging from 236 to 267 pounds, as well as the severity of his cholesterol, with most believing that he has been maintaining numbers at borderline levels, there is little argument from any political party that Mr. Trump suffers from being an asshole.

Said Dr. Osmont Messier, Director of Health Services at Harfold State College, "You can lose some weight. You can eat healthy foods and exercise to bring down that cholesterol.

"But just like there's no pill to cure ugly, once an asshole, always an asshole."

Make Lyndon's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Brown Student Calls in Gas Leak to Avoid Test

PROVIDENCE, RI-In a desperate attempt to get out of taking her Political Science test, a junior at Brown University called in a false report about a gas leak at 10:06 AM. The student, Joan Collins, then pulled the fire alarm, causing the entire b...
View 'Brown Student Calls in Gas Leak to Avoid Test'

"This is God and I approve this message!"

Television screens, computers and hand held devices of all kinds went suddenly blank for an instant last night. Then.....a bright light shone on all the devices and a strong, but friendly voice filled the screens. Texting fingers posed in mid air, re...
View '"This is God and I approve this message!"'

Trump Plans to Increase Presidential Salary

NEW YORK-This week, after learning what the official presidential salary consisted of, presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump called an impromptu press conference in front of Trump Tower. There he announced his new plans to raise the preside...
View 'Trump Plans to Increase Presidential Salary'

Trump Tax Return Reveals Shooting in New York City

Investigations into Donald Trump's 2014 Federal Income Tax Return have revealed that he actually shot someone on 5th Avenue in New York City during the 2014 fiscal year. The detail was discovered buried on page 23,512 on the 25,857 page return, in...
View 'Trump Tax Return Reveals Shooting in New York City'

New Dating Site "Concealed Carry.Com" For Gun Lovers

A new dating site called "Concealed Carry Match.com" was launched last month and is already successful. It advertises itself as a safe, friendly dating site for gun owners. It is mocked on the web as affording an opportunity for Americans to bang o...
View 'New Dating Site "Concealed Carry.Com" For Gun Lovers'

Trump's Birtherism Reversal moves "Great Again" Clock 15 Minutes Forward

Washington -- Donald Trump's discovery that President Barrack Obama was born in the United States caused the "Great Again Clock" to move 15 minutes closer to 12 midnight, the point at which America will be confirmed to have once again returned to g...
View 'Trump's Birtherism Reversal moves "Great Again" Clock 15 Minutes Forward'

Celebrity Athiests To Lead Prayer Groups Against Trump

Jack Nickelson, Steve Wozaniak, Jodie Foster, Bill Gates, Woody Allen, Seth Macfarlane, Steven hawking, Richard Dawkins Bill Mahr, Facebook Mark Zukerberg, Matt Damon and other famous atheists and agnostics are enlisting people to join prayer groups.
View 'Celebrity Athiests To Lead Prayer Groups Against Trump'

Owensboro Man Finds Trump Dollar, Calls It Sign From God

Gerard Freeman from Owensboro, Ky has reportedly found a dollar with the face of Trump on it. The man was reading the bible and praying to God when, in the bible, he found the dollar. The man claims, "This must be a sign from God! I was praying a...
View 'Owensboro Man Finds Trump Dollar, Calls It Sign From God'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 1 plus 5?

5 18 12 6
56 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more