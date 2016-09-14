Written by Keith Shirey
Rating:
Wednesday, 14 September 2016

image for Trump Has Serious Mental Illness
HIS FOLLOWERS WANT TO EXAMINE TRUMP

Recent suggestions by medical doctors and psychoanalysts have sparked a national conversation and the media has pressed candidates Clinton and Trump about submitting to a panel of MD's to check their physical health as well as submitting to psychoanalytic couches.

The Clinton campaign responded, "It is too late in the campaign to participate in the examinations indicated in the proposal. "

Donald Trump's reaction to the idea of undergoing psychoanalytic analysis was, "It is a disgusting example of political correctness. Such a panel is sure to be rigged since shrinks tend to be liberal losers."

That Trump would oppose the suggestion is understandable. While the American Psychiatric Association maintains that individuals should not be diagnosed from a distance, there are numerous recent commentaries that say Trump is seriously mentally ill. These articles quote anonymous mental health professionals.

A consensus is that when Trump believes that President Obama is a foreigner, a Muslim, a founder of ISIS, and has a secret sympathy for terrorists, these notions are the product a bizarre, demented mind.

But what is even more devastating for Trump is that here are several types of psychotic delusional disorders and a new category has been created for him. It is widely discussed in such scholarly publications as "The International Journal of Whackjob Disorders."

The new psychotic malady, just added to the DSM V, is called "Trumpadosis" which is described as "The person blasting noises from his vocal cords associated with a delusional and pitiful over-inflated sense of worth, power, knowledge, or identity. The disgusting blasts emanate from functions associated with the lower intestinal tract."

The DSM V continues, "Typically the person will say that his hands and penis are large, an assertion contradicted by his tiny fingers and small feet. Too, the person will engage in such deceptive, infantile practices as presenting an infomercial, at a supposed campaign event, for non-existent/failed products or services, e.g., Trump Wine, Trump Airlines, Trump University, Trump Magazine, Trump Steaks, Trump Water, and Trump Shuttle Service."

It comes as no surprise that candidate Trump does not want his mental health examined.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

