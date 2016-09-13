Written by joseph k winter
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Tuesday, 13 September 2016

image for Newest flatworm to be named after Giuliani
Use of Giuliatrema nonsequituriai as military weapon not out of the question

Last week, a new species of flatworm discovered in Malaysia was named after President Barack Obama as Baracktrema obamai.

The scientist making this designation, Thomas R. Platt, chose Mr. Obama, a distant relative, and a person Mr. Platt admires.

Right away another new flatworm has been discovered, in New York waters, and it will be named after former mayor of New York, Mr. Rudy Giuliani.

This time the honor is bestowed by Dr. Vertiginal Waymouth, with scientific designation for the new worm Giuliatrema nonsequituriai.

Dr. Waymouth has explained that his choice of Mr. Giuliani is based on two factors: a) the former mayor's logic on Iraq, recently expounded on ABC News; and b) metaphorical applications of the worm's habits to national security.

The new species is again a parasite infecting a host target and implanting eggs that endure and allow reproduction of the worm itself.

Part a) of the honor for Mr. Giuliani derives from his saying to ABC's George Stephanopoulus that the US should have seized Iraq's oil when it had a chance, before leaving in 2011, because in war "Anything's legal."

That is, taking the oil and putting the U.S. in charge of distributing it would have prevented its being used by the terrorists.

Ergo no ISIS.

This theft would be legal, Mr. Giuliani believes, because war allows it. But legal experts have pointed out that seizing Iraq's oil would have been illegal, based on international law for at least the last 100 years.

Nonetheless, Mr. Giuliani argues that with Iraq's oil under the invader's lock and key, the defeated Sunnis would have been content to sit back and watch TV.

Having no oil to peddle to places like Turkey, ISIS would have been without supporting funds and ability, probably causing wide-spread sighing plus wringing of hands in the sense of "Nothing to be done."

The new governing class Shia in Iraq would have been happy to have the question of who controls and owns the oil off their hands.

They would have sat back, saying, "The Americans have taken this burden of our oil off our hands! What a relief! And of course we accept their decisions on how our oil should be shared out to the oil companies and so forth."

In part b) of Dr. Waymouth's reasoning, the remarkable similarity of the policy Mr. Guiliani is proposing for the US, and the flatworm's behavior, is almost startling.

That is, the flatworm sneaks into its host, attacks and occupies it, and seizes its resources for growth and reproduction. The host withers.

Pentagon strategists are reported interested in these developments, with Flatworm Stealth Programs and Flatworm Special Forces under study.

Make joseph k winter's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Trump Blames Elvis, Mickey

Associated Press, August 13, 2016: At a campaign rally today, republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said that Elvis Presley was to blame for the 1970's. "You want to know who was responsible for the 70's," Trump told his supporters, "it...
View 'Trump Blames Elvis, Mickey'

Legendary ESPN Sportscaster's Cause of Death Identified -Choked on Gallons Of Freshly Squirted Semen

Baltimore, MD - He was so different. He was black but Canadian. He was black and specialized in Hockey commentary and play by play, sometimes assuming a fake French accent when he did the latter at a velocity quicker than even the most amped up Per...
View 'Legendary ESPN Sportscaster's Cause of Death Identified -Choked on Gallons Of Freshly Squirted Semen'

Genitalia eating fish with human teeth threat did NOT come from Trump

Spokespersons for Mr. Trump have rushed forward to clarify that Mr. Trump has absolutely nothing to do with the latest alarm concerning genitalia eating fish with human teeth. The pacu under scrutiny (related to the piranha) favors male genitalia...
View 'Genitalia eating fish with human teeth threat did NOT come from Trump'

Trump denies all association with deadly Trumphole heading towards earth - says it is a Clinton Campaign dirty trick

For those that have been following the unfolding Trumphole Drama. Trump is today on the warpath as he finds out scientists have named the deadly rogue blackhole after him (or what has been called the Trumphole) and claims Clinton campaign had paid...
View 'Trump denies all association with deadly Trumphole heading towards earth - says it is a Clinton Campaign dirty trick'

Slovenia Demands that Melania Return Home

Ljubljana, Slovenia - The government of Slovenia, through its Ministry of Justice, together with the Slovenian Financial Administration, has issued a formal demand on Melanija Knavs, now known Mrs. Melania Trump, to return to her home country. T...
View 'Slovenia Demands that Melania Return Home'

You Ted Cruz! You're Full Of Fareed Zakaria

Puffing through his foreign policy address, while holding onto the podium with one hand, Donald Trump appeared to wheeze out his declaration that Hillary Clinton did not have the stamina or temperament to be president. Shifting hands, one always g...
View 'You Ted Cruz! You're Full Of Fareed Zakaria'

Donald Trump's America: A Review

My wife and I went to see a movie called Trump's America at a local multiplex which will remain unnamed. When I purchased the tickets for the movie, the cashier behind the window asked to see my and my wife's photo IDs, to make sure we weren't Mexic...
View 'Donald Trump's America: A Review'

Rio 2016: Trump latest to criticize Gabby Douglas, confuses her with Leslie Jones

The 2016 Rio Olympic Games have been a wild ride for US gymnast Gabby Douglas. After exiting competition with only one gold medal in the team event, and failing to medal in her lone individual event, Douglas became the subject of social media scr...
View 'Rio 2016: Trump latest to criticize Gabby Douglas, confuses her with Leslie Jones'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 2 multiplied by 3?

7 23 6 17
72 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more