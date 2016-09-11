62% of Americans don't know what the constitution is - they have no idea of what's in it. 51% believe it establishes a Christian nation. 1 in 4 believes that the sun revolves around the earth. 70% of Americans don't believe in evolution which is the basis for all biology."

" 40% of Americans believe that God created man in his present form 10,000 years ago which is also the age of the earth 50% of Americans don't know who dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima. "

While only 35% or so of Americans have passports, unfortunately many of the ignorant travel abroad and help the portrait of the "ugly American." They are an embarrassment to their more informed fellow Americans. But now that Donald Trump, who got out of a clown car to run for the presidency, has about as much support as there is for Hillary Clinton, the shame of being an American in a foreign country has greatly increased.

Travel agents are saying there is a drop off in their business because of the fear of being humiliated abroad.

There are no statistics available, just anecdotal evidence.

Mary McArdle who owns a travel agency in Marin County, CA, made several calls to clients who normally travel to Europe this time of year but have not booked cruise ships, airlines, or hotels. McCardle said, "When they revealed they weren't going because of Trump's massive and mortifying support I said that they should reconsider and protect themselves by wearing Hillary For President t-shirts, buttons and other campaign paraphernalia."

One said that was a good idea and another statedWASHINGTON POST she was considering going to Europe wearing clothing emblazoned with flag graphics from "any country but the U.S., even Lower Slobovia where Trump's candidacy would be understandable."