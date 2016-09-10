Written by Keith Shirey
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Saturday, 10 September 2016

image for Clinton Definitely Will Lose Election To Trump
SHE'S TOAST

Hillary Clinton yesterday said one-half of Trump's backers belonged in a "basket of deplorables" because they are racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic, you name it."

"Politicians are supposed to flatter voters not attack them," said commentators. Professor Richard Faulk of Columbia University asserted, "O.K. Hillary isn't going to get the votes of Old Confederacy. But what about the rest of America?"

"In all of America institutional racism is American as apple pie. People know this. They saw cops killing unarmed blacks on TV. Many whites feel guilty. If you call millions of voters racist, a lot of people are going to feel uncomfortable as to whether they're one of them.," said the Columbia University Professor.

"Why would a politician who needs their votes do that? What on earth was Hillary thinking?" questioned Faulk.

"The same with xenophobia. Trump says 'All of our troubles are caused by Mexicans, Chinese, Japanese, Saudis and others,' helping Americans find a scapegoat for severe economic problems. Studies show that it isn't only his supporters who believe this."

"And xenophobia is linked to aggressive super-patriotism. Most Americans can't define what foreign policy is and think that policy means 'spreading freedom around the world' because 'we're #1' so others should be like us,'"explained the professor.

"What the hell is Hillary doing? She's supported every foreign war or military escalation in the last decade, and prates on and on about America's being the exceptional nation. Why would she mention xenophobia?" asked Faulk

I questioned Jane Forthright, a professor of political science at U.C. Berkley as to whether Hillary was right, that one-half of Trump's supporters were sexist. "Is that a serious question?" she laughed. "Trump's blunt kind of misogyny manifesting itself in his comments about Rosie O'Donnell, 'loser women who are not 10's,' Megan Kelley, and Carly Firornia is a way to get the sexist men of America to vote for him."

"We are witnessing the crumbling of patriarchal social structures in the United States because, among other things, women have to be breadwinners too, and there are more of them in college than men, etc. This is building tremendous resentment among a lot of men. Trump taps into that. We're talking about millions of men."

Echoing comments made by Professor Faulk she said, "Why would she bring up the issue of sexism? Does she have a death wish? She doesn't want the Presidency? Social progress of women doesn't just threaten male Trump supporters, it does that to independents and democrats too," said Professor Forthright.

As for the matter of homophobia, Forthright stated, "Why would Clinton talk about it?" The evangelicals are homophobes but Trump doesn't have their vote sowed up. It just reminds them that she's too socially liberal," said the U.C. Berkeley Professor.

Clinton's remarks drew comparisons to rhetoric from former failed Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, who pointed to the 47 percent of America that were just looking for a handout from the government.

"Hillary's had her 47% moment and her electoral goose is cooked. She's managed to piss off millions of potential voters," said MSNBC commentator Chris "Tweety Bird" Matthews.

Make Keith Shirey's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Newest flatworm to be named after Giuliani

Last week, a new species of flatworm discovered in Malaysia was named after President Barack Obama as Baracktrema obamai. The scientist making this designation, Thomas R. Platt, chose Mr. Obama, a distant relative, and a person Mr. Platt admires.
View 'Newest flatworm to be named after Giuliani'

Hillary Understimated The Number Of Trump Backers In The Basket of Deplorables

In early September, Hillary Clinton told a fund-raising crowd, "To just be grossly generalistic, you can put half of Trump supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables, right? Racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic, you name i...
View 'Hillary Understimated The Number Of Trump Backers In The Basket of Deplorables'

Clinton Camp Insists Stumbling Incident Had "Nothing to do with" Seeing Huge Puerto Rican Cock

New York (AP) - The video showing Hillary Clinton stumbling into her van and nearly falling before secret service grabbed her shoulders has fueled speculation that the Democratic Presidential candidate may be suffering from undisclosed health ailment...
View 'Clinton Camp Insists Stumbling Incident Had "Nothing to do with" Seeing Huge Puerto Rican Cock'

Clinton Fakes Illness to Convince Voters She is Human

Chappaqua, NY-Democratic Presidential Nominee Hilary Clinton released a statement this past weekend stating that her dizzy spell caught on camera was the result of a case of Pneumonia. This alarmed many registered voters in swing states who were...
View 'Clinton Fakes Illness to Convince Voters She is Human'

Trump Denounces Science as a Democratic Hoax

Monowi, Nebraska From the campaign trail, Donald Trump, at a question and answer session, expressed his views on Science. "Science is a big hoax perpetrated by Hillary and the Democratic Party to hoodwink the American people into believing in glob...
View 'Trump Denounces Science as a Democratic Hoax'

Trump Has Serious Mental Illness

Recent suggestions by medical doctors and psychoanalysts have sparked a national conversation and the media has pressed candidates Clinton and Trump about submitting to a panel of MD's to check their physical health as well as submitting to psychoana...
View 'Trump Has Serious Mental Illness'

Trump Wants His Own Internet

Cawker City, Kansas Donald Trump spoke out against the Internet on his latest campaign stop. "What's the deal with this Internet thing anyways? I don't use it myself, I have everything printed out for me! All I hear is bad things about it. All the...
View 'Trump Wants His Own Internet'

Donald Trump Checkup Said to Reveal He Is Overweight Asshole

New York - Donald J. Trump released on Wednesday the results from his most recent physical examination, revealing that he is overweight, takes a statin for cholesterol, and is an asshole. Although Mr. Trump's weight has been a source of debate, wi...
View 'Donald Trump Checkup Said to Reveal He Is Overweight Asshole'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 5 multiplied by 4?

6 15 20 18
57 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more