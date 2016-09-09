Written by Keith Shirey
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Friday, 9 September 2016

image for Trump Says Putin Is His Role Model
GIVES ADVICE TO TRUMP

Wikileaks revealed today that it has obtained copies of e-mails between Donald Trump and Russian strongman Vladimir Putin. In the e-mails Trump asks the neo-fascist leader how he can emulate his policies. Here are excerpts from the e-mails that are no longer private and secret.

"Vladie, I've gotta tell you, you're my role model. Such a man! You're so much stronger than Obama and our loser generals. So I need your help. I've got a question for you. When I want to disregard the constitution how do I go about it? For example, it's got these provisions against cruel and unusual punishment and I would use torture against U.S. citizens if I wanted to, believe me!

Putin responded, "Today, the Russian Constitution is no more than a piece of paper. I treat it as I see fit. It took a little time to gradually destroy it. Donald you have to be patient. Take it apart, destroy it piece by piece."

He continued, " I see you hate the first amendment to your constitution because of press freedom and the 14th because of birthright citizenship. Do what you can to get rid of them when you're President. That's a start."

Trump responded that he would do more than that to violate the constitution. "I'll have mass deportations and imposing religious tests on undesirables."

Putin replied, "Very impressive my most excellent friend. Of course you can't go as far as we do in Russia. Journalists covering corruption, human rights abuses, organized crime, somehow are slain with impunity here."

Trump answered, "The press are a bunch of losers. They are the lowest form of life, I'm telling you."

In the same e-mail to Putin, Trump wanted to know how the Russian leader, who makes $110,000 a year, could have an estimated worth of $40 billion dollars. "Vladie, I admire that tremendously! You must really know the art of the deal."

Putin responded, "I get along with a little help from my friends. Great comrade Donald, when you become President, perhaps we can make many deals together. My friend, you scratch my back and I'll scratch yours."

Make Keith Shirey's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

New Trump sign interpreter just man flicking off camera

Citing cost concerns and staffing issues, a spokesman announced Thursday that the Trump campaign will be replacing formally trained sign interpreters with a man just constantly extending his middle finger at all times. The spokesman added that in...
View 'New Trump sign interpreter just man flicking off camera'

If You Don't Support Hillary, You're a Bigot!

I'm sick of all these privileged bigots who are demeaning and denigrating Hillary. So I am here to educate you on why you MUST stop this. Here are the ignorant fools who need to check their privilege. 1. Iraqi orphans. Iraqi orphans have orp...
View 'If You Don't Support Hillary, You're a Bigot!'

Local racist worried Trump just pandering

A local man expressed concern today that Donald Trump's latest racially charged outburst may have been less than sincere. "It just seems a little too good to be true," said self-described racist Fred Stewart outside of a Trump rally in Minneapoli...
View 'Local racist worried Trump just pandering'

Trump suspends campaign amid rumors of mysterious Freeka virus!

The wire services broke the news this past hour that Donald Trump has suspended his campaign for President! An inside source has informed the New York Times that the offices are closed and that Trump and the entire staff have checked into a little kn...
View 'Trump suspends campaign amid rumors of mysterious Freeka virus!'

Hold your nose party reports delay with new weight scales on "lesser evil" problem

The HNP (Hold Your Nose Party), currently instrumental in resolving the "But just who is the lesser evil of the two major candidates question," is experiencing some delay. In review, Mr. Arnold Batorswich, Director of the HNP, recently stepped for...
View 'Hold your nose party reports delay with new weight scales on "lesser evil" problem'

Trump Chooses Three Substitutes to Debate Hillary

New York, NY - Donald J. Trump announced today that he will be unavailable for the three scheduled debates with Hillary Clinton and that the campaign has hired three substitutes. Trump's substitutes will be Senator Elizabeth Warren for the domestic...
View 'Trump Chooses Three Substitutes to Debate Hillary'

Tragedy for Trump's White House pitch as his comb-over hairpiece files for divorce

In a shock announcement Donald's hair has filed for divorce proceedings in the state court citing unresolvable marital differences. In a more considered interview, done with a reclusive wig from an affiliate network team, a deeper side to Trump's...
View 'Tragedy for Trump's White House pitch as his comb-over hairpiece files for divorce'

Trump Blames Elvis, Mickey

Associated Press, August 13, 2016: At a campaign rally today, republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said that Elvis Presley was to blame for the 1970's. "You want to know who was responsible for the 70's," Trump told his supporters, "it...
View 'Trump Blames Elvis, Mickey'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 plus 4?

9 20 16 8
402 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more