Wikileaks revealed today that it has obtained copies of e-mails between Donald Trump and Russian strongman Vladimir Putin. In the e-mails Trump asks the neo-fascist leader how he can emulate his policies. Here are excerpts from the e-mails that are no longer private and secret.

"Vladie, I've gotta tell you, you're my role model. Such a man! You're so much stronger than Obama and our loser generals. So I need your help. I've got a question for you. When I want to disregard the constitution how do I go about it? For example, it's got these provisions against cruel and unusual punishment and I would use torture against U.S. citizens if I wanted to, believe me!

Putin responded, "Today, the Russian Constitution is no more than a piece of paper. I treat it as I see fit. It took a little time to gradually destroy it. Donald you have to be patient. Take it apart, destroy it piece by piece."

He continued, " I see you hate the first amendment to your constitution because of press freedom and the 14th because of birthright citizenship. Do what you can to get rid of them when you're President. That's a start."

Trump responded that he would do more than that to violate the constitution. "I'll have mass deportations and imposing religious tests on undesirables."

Putin replied, "Very impressive my most excellent friend. Of course you can't go as far as we do in Russia. Journalists covering corruption, human rights abuses, organized crime, somehow are slain with impunity here."

Trump answered, "The press are a bunch of losers. They are the lowest form of life, I'm telling you."

In the same e-mail to Putin, Trump wanted to know how the Russian leader, who makes $110,000 a year, could have an estimated worth of $40 billion dollars. "Vladie, I admire that tremendously! You must really know the art of the deal."

Putin responded, "I get along with a little help from my friends. Great comrade Donald, when you become President, perhaps we can make many deals together. My friend, you scratch my back and I'll scratch yours."