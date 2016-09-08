On September 8, in the MSNBC faux debate, Donald Trump complained, "We lost thousands and thousands of lives in the Iraq war and got nothing out of it. "We should have gotten the oil because to the victor goes the spoils."

The inept Washington Post and the New York Times barely mentioned the statement and certainly didn't understand its implications. But that wasn't true for radical left-wing activists and International Relations professors.

"I'm voting for Trump," said political organizer Mario Savio at U.C. Berkeley. "He is exposing U.S. foreign policy for what it is, fighting for the resources in the Middle East. It's a policy of blood for oil. The American people won't stand for it. Trump is going to wake America up so we can have peace."

"Trump is the face of America. He has this wonderful colonial mentality. It might expose the fact that the U.S. historically has partnered up with other colonial powers, Britain and France, to carve up the Middle East for their oil companies, said Professor Noam Chomsky of M.I.T.

"Of course Americans don't know this because it's not reported in the corporate media, he said. I hope Trump keeps talking so people can know the truth," said the M.I.T Professor.

Commenting on Trump's statement Green Party candidate Jill Stein said, "Gen. Abizaid commander of the allied forces who invaded Iraq in 2003 said, 'Of course it's about oil, we can't really deny that.' We've treated the Arab world as a collection of big gas stations."

Stein continued, "Donald Trump is actually a great American patriot, he has rendered a great service to his country. He wants to plunder Iraq which is in the tradition of European colonial powers and its on view for all Americans to see."

Social media is buzzing among left-wing radicals who are devising ways to get Trump to elaborate on his foreign policy views justifying plunder. Since the U.S. has a "grey" or secret war going on in African nations rich in mineral resources, and American causalities will probably soon be revealed, they want to bring this hidden warfare to Trump's attention.

"He'll shoot his mouth off about bringing Africa's resources to America," said one on the internet. "People will learn about what in hell we're doing."

But Professor Peter Allknow, at Yale takes a more pessimistic view about energizing the American people to oppose imperialistic activities. "I don't care if Trump says our foreign policy should be to pillage and loot everywhere. That isn't going to bother a vast majority of Americans. He isn't going to expose anything."

"Polls show that Americans can't define foreign policy. 80% of Americans haven't the slightest idea of what you are talking about. They naively think U.S. policy has something to do with expanding 'freedom' and 'supporting our troops,'" said Professor Allknow.