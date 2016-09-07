Written by pinkwalrus
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Wednesday, 7 September 2016

image for Congress Approves National Park Themed Vegas Casino
Ready to Roll the Dice?

Congress came back from their summer break and in a rare moment of bipartisan unity passed a bill to fund the building of a government owned hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Some say the charged and divisive 2016 presidential race spurred together Democrats and Republicans to back the patriotic money-making scheme.

The design plans are ambitious. National Park-O-Rama will easily be the largest complex on the Las Vegas Strip.

The entry lobby and main casino boasts an oversized traditional national park style mountain lodge with 4-story high, whole tree columns.

The hotel includes 4 towers each encompassing a park-themed atrium courtyard simulating popular national park environments:
• A redwood forest,
• Yellowstone's hot springs including Old Faithful,
• The Carlsbad Caverns, and
• An Everglade swamp.

Encircling the 4 towers, on the spacious property, visitors will experience more park landscapes:
• Active Hawaii volcanoes,
• California's Yosemite Valley including Half Dome,
• The Grand Canyon with icons from Arches on the horizon, and
• Alaska's Glacier Bay complete with calving glaciers.

Some critics express skepticism that it is possible to keep this project on time and within budget. Advocates point to the team of highly skilled Disney Imagineers already poised to undertake the mission.

Others question the wisdom of the government branching so boldly into the hospitality and gambling industries.

Congress members responded off the record:

"What have we got to lose."

"I think it's great that Americans can go to one place and experience so many of the nation's natural wonders, without leaving air conditioning. And if the house makes a little cash for Uncle Sam while they are there, even better."

"I like that it has an environmental focus. Think of all those nature lovers stuck in Vegas for some business event or friend's party. Finally there's a place they can go and be comfortable and feel welcomed."

"I'm personally inspired by all of Donald Trump's great hotel and casino ventures. It worked for him. I'm sure it will work for us."

Ground breaking ceremonies will be held in October. Everyone is looking forward to the positive photo opportunity.

Make pinkwalrus's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

If You Don't Support Hillary, You're a Bigot!

I'm sick of all these privileged bigots who are demeaning and denigrating Hillary. So I am here to educate you on why you MUST stop this. Here are the ignorant fools who need to check their privilege. 1. Iraqi orphans. Iraqi orphans have orp...
View 'If You Don't Support Hillary, You're a Bigot!'

New Trump sign interpreter just man flicking off camera

Citing cost concerns and staffing issues, a spokesman announced Thursday that the Trump campaign will be replacing formally trained sign interpreters with a man just constantly extending his middle finger at all times. The spokesman added that in...
View 'New Trump sign interpreter just man flicking off camera'

Trump suspends campaign amid rumors of mysterious Freeka virus!

The wire services broke the news this past hour that Donald Trump has suspended his campaign for President! An inside source has informed the New York Times that the offices are closed and that Trump and the entire staff have checked into a little kn...
View 'Trump suspends campaign amid rumors of mysterious Freeka virus!'

Local racist worried Trump just pandering

A local man expressed concern today that Donald Trump's latest racially charged outburst may have been less than sincere. "It just seems a little too good to be true," said self-described racist Fred Stewart outside of a Trump rally in Minneapoli...
View 'Local racist worried Trump just pandering'

Hold your nose party reports delay with new weight scales on "lesser evil" problem

The HNP (Hold Your Nose Party), currently instrumental in resolving the "But just who is the lesser evil of the two major candidates question," is experiencing some delay. In review, Mr. Arnold Batorswich, Director of the HNP, recently stepped for...
View 'Hold your nose party reports delay with new weight scales on "lesser evil" problem'

Tragedy for Trump's White House pitch as his comb-over hairpiece files for divorce

In a shock announcement Donald's hair has filed for divorce proceedings in the state court citing unresolvable marital differences. In a more considered interview, done with a reclusive wig from an affiliate network team, a deeper side to Trump's...
View 'Tragedy for Trump's White House pitch as his comb-over hairpiece files for divorce'

Trump Chooses Three Substitutes to Debate Hillary

New York, NY - Donald J. Trump announced today that he will be unavailable for the three scheduled debates with Hillary Clinton and that the campaign has hired three substitutes. Trump's substitutes will be Senator Elizabeth Warren for the domestic...
View 'Trump Chooses Three Substitutes to Debate Hillary'

Rudolph Giuliani To Join New York City Ballet Company

Rudolph Giuliani was invited to join the New York City Ballet Company. After watching and listening to Giuliani's latest pirouette and grand jete in a desperate attempt to explain and translate Donald Trump's current misspeak: "Hillary wants to a...
View 'Rudolph Giuliani To Join New York City Ballet Company'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 multiplied by 5?

3 9 10 20
73 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more