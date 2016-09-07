New York, NY Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump was upset when investigative reporters were able to ferret out a report on how Trump planned to defeat Isis.

"I found the report under a pile of old magazines in the waiting room of his office. Trump's security is amazing," spoke an anonymous reporter.

"The report actually said that once he was President, he would officially invite Isis to the White House and give them some Trump Cognac, until they're good and wasted. And then the plan was to offer them a lot of money to leave the country and move to Mexico." quoted the reporter.

"Wait until you hear his plan about fixing the economy..."