Wednesday, 7 September 2016

POSSIBLE TRUMP RUNNING MATE

Like on most issues, Donald Trump seems to be confused about his views on the LGBT community. He indicates that he is opposed to same sex marriage, and in connection with Arianna Huffington's divorce from her bi-sexual husband he made snide remarks about bi-sexuality. His continuing disparagement of Rosie O'Donnell seems, in part, to be based on her being a lesbian.

But when Caitlyn Jenner, a transsexual wanted to use the bathroom at Trump Towers, the Donald seemed pleased to welcome her. "A transsexual is welcome to use the women's bathroom in my buildings anytime," he said. And in speeches he has talked about the necessity of protecting the rights of LGBT people abroad.

In order to clear up the confusion, as to where he stands on LGBT issues, a reporter asked him a hypothetical about if he would have a transsexual as his running mate.

Trump responded, "As you know, I rate women on a 1 to 10 scale in terms of face and body. I'm always rating them. I said Carly Fiorina wasn't qualified to be president because she's ugly. My daughter is a 10, I'd date her if I wasn't her father."

Turning to the question asked by the reporter Trump said, "So as long as the tranny was good looking and has a nice body I might choose her to be my running mate. I'd have my buddy Howard Stern look her over and see what he thought," said Mr. Trump. "Together we'd evaluate her to see if she'd be qualified to be commander-in-chief if I should expire in office."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

