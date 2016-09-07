Written by Keith Shirey
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Wednesday, 7 September 2016

image for Trump Could Have Transsexual As Running Mate If Stern Approves
POSSIBLE TRUMP RUNNING MATE

Like on most issues, Donald Trump seems to be confused about his views on the LGBT community. He indicates that he is opposed to same sex marriage, and in connection with Arianna Huffington's divorce from her bi-sexual husband he made snide remarks about bi-sexuality. His continuing disparagement of Rosie O'Donnell seems, in part, to be based on her being a lesbian.

But when Caitlyn Jenner, a transsexual wanted to use the bathroom at Trump Towers, the Donald seemed pleased to welcome her. "A transsexual is welcome to use the women's bathroom in my buildings anytime," he said. And in speeches he has talked about the necessity of protecting the rights of LGBT people abroad.

In order to clear up the confusion, as to where he stands on LGBT issues, a reporter asked him a hypothetical about if he would have a transsexual as his running mate.

Trump responded, "As you know, I rate women on a 1 to 10 scale in terms of face and body. I'm always rating them. I said Carly Fiorina wasn't qualified to be president because she's ugly. My daughter is a 10, I'd date her if I wasn't her father."

Turning to the question asked by the reporter Trump said, "So as long as the tranny was good looking and has a nice body I might choose her to be my running mate. I'd have my buddy Howard Stern look her over and see what he thought," said Mr. Trump. "Together we'd evaluate her to see if she'd be qualified to be commander-in-chief if I should expire in office."

Make Keith Shirey's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

If You Don't Support Hillary, You're a Bigot!

I'm sick of all these privileged bigots who are demeaning and denigrating Hillary. So I am here to educate you on why you MUST stop this. Here are the ignorant fools who need to check their privilege. 1. Iraqi orphans. Iraqi orphans have orp...
View 'If You Don't Support Hillary, You're a Bigot!'

New Trump sign interpreter just man flicking off camera

Citing cost concerns and staffing issues, a spokesman announced Thursday that the Trump campaign will be replacing formally trained sign interpreters with a man just constantly extending his middle finger at all times. The spokesman added that in...
View 'New Trump sign interpreter just man flicking off camera'

Trump suspends campaign amid rumors of mysterious Freeka virus!

The wire services broke the news this past hour that Donald Trump has suspended his campaign for President! An inside source has informed the New York Times that the offices are closed and that Trump and the entire staff have checked into a little kn...
View 'Trump suspends campaign amid rumors of mysterious Freeka virus!'

Local racist worried Trump just pandering

A local man expressed concern today that Donald Trump's latest racially charged outburst may have been less than sincere. "It just seems a little too good to be true," said self-described racist Fred Stewart outside of a Trump rally in Minneapoli...
View 'Local racist worried Trump just pandering'

Hold your nose party reports delay with new weight scales on "lesser evil" problem

The HNP (Hold Your Nose Party), currently instrumental in resolving the "But just who is the lesser evil of the two major candidates question," is experiencing some delay. In review, Mr. Arnold Batorswich, Director of the HNP, recently stepped for...
View 'Hold your nose party reports delay with new weight scales on "lesser evil" problem'

Tragedy for Trump's White House pitch as his comb-over hairpiece files for divorce

In a shock announcement Donald's hair has filed for divorce proceedings in the state court citing unresolvable marital differences. In a more considered interview, done with a reclusive wig from an affiliate network team, a deeper side to Trump's...
View 'Tragedy for Trump's White House pitch as his comb-over hairpiece files for divorce'

Trump Chooses Three Substitutes to Debate Hillary

New York, NY - Donald J. Trump announced today that he will be unavailable for the three scheduled debates with Hillary Clinton and that the campaign has hired three substitutes. Trump's substitutes will be Senator Elizabeth Warren for the domestic...
View 'Trump Chooses Three Substitutes to Debate Hillary'

Rudolph Giuliani To Join New York City Ballet Company

Rudolph Giuliani was invited to join the New York City Ballet Company. After watching and listening to Giuliani's latest pirouette and grand jete in a desperate attempt to explain and translate Donald Trump's current misspeak: "Hillary wants to a...
View 'Rudolph Giuliani To Join New York City Ballet Company'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 multiplied by 5?

6 15 25 20
74 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more