Washington, DC Hillary Clinton explained why she has so many e-mail accounts to the press.

"I have one e-mail address I give to close friends, and then one I give to people that I want them to think are friends but aren't. There's another e-mail address for the people I totally do not want to communicate with, and then one for out and out spam," explained Hillary.

"And then there is the account for the filth that Bill sends me. Chelsea has her own account and sends me lists of things people tell her they think I should take care of."

"And then there's the secret account. And the secret, secret account. And the one that's so secret it's Name Must Not Be Mentioned. And then there's the ones that are so secret I don't even know the passwords! In fact, nobody does!"

"I hope I made everything clear," reported Hillary.