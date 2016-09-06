Written by Don Grapper
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: Hillary Clinton

Tuesday, 6 September 2016

image for Hillary Clinton's Coughing Fits "A Combination of Semen and Public Hairs"
Clinton Gags on Pube Just Sucked Off VP Nominee Tim Kaine Before Launching Into Attack on Trump's Love of Putin

Washington DC - They were supposed to be redacted, but portions of FBI summaries of interrogations with Hillary Clinton were leaked to the press today, showing the Democratic Presidential Candidate alleging that her frequent coughing fits are not due at all to poor health, but stem instead from public hairs stuck in her throat from recent blow jobs, and on occasion, trickles of pecker snot still dripping down her esophagus.

Clinton explained to agents that the one thing she learned from her husband's White House affair with Monica Lewinsky was that "it never would have happened had I been more dutiful and got on my knees in front of my man and milked his dong like like a new born calf, only the calf doesn't tell it's mom to come all over its face," the document states.

Speculation has abounded that Clinton may have health problems and her recent spate of coughing fits have added fuel to the fire to rumors that she may be hiding some ailment that disqualifies her from becoming President.

The agents interrogating Mrs. Clinton weren't even asking about the coughing, except to ask if she needed a glass of water. It was Clinton who kept talking about all the cock she sucked and how the semen and public hairs from the blow jobs were constantly getting stuck in her throat. At one point she told the agent he knew how it was, and he said he didn't and demanded to be replaced with a lesbian.

The transcripts of the interview seem to suggest that Clinton took to sucking dick like a duck takes to water and alleges to have ben coughing on public hairs and semen trickles belonging to Sidney Blumenthal when she told her aides to comply completely with all provisions of the Freedom of Information Act.

"I guess through all the gurgling noises caused by all that hymie lawyer pecker snot and my gagging on his wirey pubes" Clinton told agents, "they heard me say "delete all Benghazi emails, when in reality I was screaming 'God Damn It - The American People have a right to know that their government is doing!." Clinton told agents that she's not the first Secretary of State to be misquoted while slurping on a penis.

Rumors in the Clinton press pool are circulating that she blew the pilot on a recent flight described as "turbulent" though the skies outside were perfectly blue.

Make Don Grapper's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Media Escapes Angry Mob At Trump Event

Today a woman wearing a hijab was ejected from a Trump rally. A hibab covers the head and is a symbol of dignity and modesty to a Muslim woman. In the West wearing it is optional for most. But Trump obviously associates it with ISIS and Al-Queda...
View 'Media Escapes Angry Mob At Trump Event'

Trump never wanted to win the presidency

Sources inside the Trump campaign, on a condition of anonymity, have revealed that Donald Trump never had any intention of winning the Presidency. They say with the making Brietbart's News' combative far-right Chief Executive Steve Bannon and Roge...
View 'Trump never wanted to win the presidency'

Presidential Debate Commission will lower percentage rule in exchange for 400 million dollar pallet

Candidates joining the presidential debates this fall must have at least 15% public support based on polling via ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX, and NBC. Earlier this month, Trump at 36% and Clinton at 44% easily made the cut, whereas Gary Johnson was at 10 p...
View 'Presidential Debate Commission will lower percentage rule in exchange for 400 million dollar pallet'

Dying Boy's Wish Is To Donate Kidney To Donald Trump

An Oklahoma City man and his eight year old boy were on their way to a Trump rally to give the boy's spelling bee award to Donald Trump, but unfortunately the man's son never made it: Joe Di Pietro said the family car was broadsided by an inattentive...
View 'Dying Boy's Wish Is To Donate Kidney To Donald Trump'

Trump Is Huge Flip Flopper But OK With Supporters

Donald Trump uses his audience's racial animus and rage to attack Hispanics, African and Middle Eastern Americans, and mocks women and disabled people with impunity. He plays to his supporters' fears and prejudices. His campaign has been based on b...
View 'Trump Is Huge Flip Flopper But OK With Supporters'

With Ryan Lochte Out, Trump Lands Speedo

New York City, NY - With Ryan Lochte losing his Speedo sponsorship amidst an international Olympic scandal, Donald J. Trump has been selected as Speedo's newest spokesperson. As part of the lucrative contract, Trump has agreed to wear a Speedo under...
View 'With Ryan Lochte Out, Trump Lands Speedo'

Pill May Be Available To Raise IQ Of White Male Trump Followers

The Quinnipiac University poll released a month ago had Trump leading among white men and white women The poll had Trump leading Clinton among white men, 60 percent to 36 percent. While the margin has recently narrowed a bit, it is clear that it wil...
View 'Pill May Be Available To Raise IQ Of White Male Trump Followers'

Trump Pamphlet Calls Women Prone To Sin And Evil

The Family Research Council is know to be the most important anti-gay advocacy group in the country. Lesser know is its attitude toward women. It's head, Tony Perkins and many others belong to denominations which bar women from serving as pastors b...
View 'Trump Pamphlet Calls Women Prone To Sin And Evil'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 1 multiplied by 1?

3 23 1 25
51 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more