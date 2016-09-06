Written by Don Grapper
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: Hillary Clinton

Tuesday, 6 September 2016

image for Hillary Clinton's Coughing Fits "A Combination of Semen and Public Hairs"
Clinton Gags on Pube Just Sucked Off VP Nominee Tim Kaine Before Launching Into Attack on Trump's Love of Putin

Washington DC - They were supposed to be redacted, but portions of FBI summaries of interrogations with Hillary Clinton were leaked to the press today, showing the Democratic Presidential Candidate alleging that her frequent coughing fits are not due at all to poor health, but stem instead from public hairs stuck in her throat from recent blow jobs, and on occasion, trickles of pecker snot still dripping down her esophagus.

Clinton explained to agents that the one thing she learned from her husband's White House affair with Monica Lewinsky was that "it never would have happened had I been more dutiful and got on my knees in front of my man and milked his dong like like a new born calf, only the calf doesn't tell it's mom to come all over its face," the document states.

Speculation has abounded that Clinton may have health problems and her recent spate of coughing fits have added fuel to the fire to rumors that she may be hiding some ailment that disqualifies her from becoming President.

The agents interrogating Mrs. Clinton weren't even asking about the coughing, except to ask if she needed a glass of water. It was Clinton who kept talking about all the cock she sucked and how the semen and public hairs from the blow jobs were constantly getting stuck in her throat. At one point she told the agent he knew how it was, and he said he didn't and demanded to be replaced with a lesbian.

The transcripts of the interview seem to suggest that Clinton took to sucking dick like a duck takes to water and appears to be coughing on public hairs and semen trickles belonging to Sidney Blumenthal, as well as a pilot on a recent flight described by press on board as "turbulent" though the skies outside were perfectly blue.

Make Don Grapper's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Seven injured in shooting at planned Active Shooter drill in downtown Denver

DENVER, Colo. - Seven people were severely injured when a man began firing during a planned Active Shooter drill in an office suite in downtown Denver's Tabor Center. The victims are all currently in stable condition. With public shootings reachi...
View 'Seven injured in shooting at planned Active Shooter drill in downtown Denver'

If You Don't Support Hillary, You're a Bigot!

I'm sick of all these privileged bigots who are demeaning and denigrating Hillary. So I am here to educate you on why you MUST stop this. Here are the ignorant fools who need to check their privilege. 1. Iraqi orphans. Iraqi orphans have orp...
View 'If You Don't Support Hillary, You're a Bigot!'

New Trump sign interpreter just man flicking off camera

Citing cost concerns and staffing issues, a spokesman announced Thursday that the Trump campaign will be replacing formally trained sign interpreters with a man just constantly extending his middle finger at all times. The spokesman added that in...
View 'New Trump sign interpreter just man flicking off camera'

Trump suspends campaign amid rumors of mysterious Freeka virus!

The wire services broke the news this past hour that Donald Trump has suspended his campaign for President! An inside source has informed the New York Times that the offices are closed and that Trump and the entire staff have checked into a little kn...
View 'Trump suspends campaign amid rumors of mysterious Freeka virus!'

Local racist worried Trump just pandering

A local man expressed concern today that Donald Trump's latest racially charged outburst may have been less than sincere. "It just seems a little too good to be true," said self-described racist Fred Stewart outside of a Trump rally in Minneapoli...
View 'Local racist worried Trump just pandering'

Hold your nose party reports delay with new weight scales on "lesser evil" problem

The HNP (Hold Your Nose Party), currently instrumental in resolving the "But just who is the lesser evil of the two major candidates question," is experiencing some delay. In review, Mr. Arnold Batorswich, Director of the HNP, recently stepped for...
View 'Hold your nose party reports delay with new weight scales on "lesser evil" problem'

Tragedy for Trump's White House pitch as his comb-over hairpiece files for divorce

In a shock announcement Donald's hair has filed for divorce proceedings in the state court citing unresolvable marital differences. In a more considered interview, done with a reclusive wig from an affiliate network team, a deeper side to Trump's...
View 'Tragedy for Trump's White House pitch as his comb-over hairpiece files for divorce'

Trump Chooses Three Substitutes to Debate Hillary

New York, NY - Donald J. Trump announced today that he will be unavailable for the three scheduled debates with Hillary Clinton and that the campaign has hired three substitutes. Trump's substitutes will be Senator Elizabeth Warren for the domestic...
View 'Trump Chooses Three Substitutes to Debate Hillary'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 1 plus 5?

2 17 6 21
115 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more