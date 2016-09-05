Written by Keith Shirey
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Monday, 5 September 2016

image for Trump Proposes Ideological Purity Test
PEOPLE COMING TO THE U.S. MUST BE PURE

Donald Trump has proposed what analysts call an "ideological purity" test for those who would enter the U.S. as immigrants. Trump said in a statement, "In addition to screening out all members or sympathizers of terrorist groups, we must also screen out any who have hostile attitudes toward our country or its principles."

Today Steven Bannon, who Trump recently picked to be his campaign CEO disclosed the questions from the test that Trump would impose on immigrants. Bannon headed Breitbart News, the online news outlet was a forum for the "alt.right."

That group is composed of white racists, white nationalists and anti-Semites, Breitbart is noted for such comments as ""Blacks tend to possess poorer native judgment than members of better-educated groups. Thus they need stricter moral guidance from society."

In view of this, it is not surprising that Trump's questionnaire for immigrants, which seems to have been written by Bannon, reflects his views and those of Mr. Trump.

The test asks immigrants to agree of disagree with the following statements:

1. White Western Civilization is amazing and is superior to every other one.

2. We don't know if President Obama was born in America. It is probable that he is not a citizen of the U.S.

3. The Dali Lama is a very political old monk shuffling around in Gucci shoes.

4. Next to the right of liberty, is the ability of every American to pay as little to their workers as possible in order to maximize profits.

5. White is beautiful but white people are being subjected to an orchestrated eradication campaign.

6. Torture beyond waterboarding is a good concept supported by the Presbyterians and other Christians.

7. Unlimited power is something the President Of The United States should enjoy for the good of the Homeland and the security of its people. Security must always be chosen over freedom.

8. "Give me your tired, your huddled refuse of your teeming shore, send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me was probably written by an enemy of the United States and a Muslim sympathizer.

9. Killing the families of suspected terrorists is a great idea, although not as good as banning 1/3 of the world's population from entering the U.S.

10. Democracy as a form of government is overrated, as is the constitution. What America needs is a strong leader who will make America great again.

Make Keith Shirey's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Vanna White To Run For President Of U.S.

Vanna White will run to be President of the United States in 2020 a press release put out by her staff revealed today. She is the longtime co-host of the popular game show, "Wheel of Fortune," a kind of high-class version of the game "hangman." W...
View 'Vanna White To Run For President Of U.S.'

Hillary Explains Why She Needs So Many E-Mail Accounts

Washington, DC Hillary Clinton explained why she has so many e-mail accounts to the press. "I have one e-mail address I give to close friends, and then one I give to people that I want them to think are friends but aren't. There's another e-mail a...
View 'Hillary Explains Why She Needs So Many E-Mail Accounts'

God Answers Questions on Hillary Clinton Sainthood

Heaven - Last Sunday Mother Teresa revered for her work with the poor in India, was proclaimed a saint by Pope Francis in a ceremony at the Vatican. On the following Monday, I reported that Hillary Clinton was on the Vatican's short list for the next...
View 'God Answers Questions on Hillary Clinton Sainthood'

Trump Could Have Transsexual As Running Mate If Stern Approves

Like on most issues, Donald Trump seems to be confused about his views on the LGBT community. He indicates that he is opposed to same sex marriage, and in connection with Arianna Huffington's divorce from her bi-sexual husband he made snide remarks...
View 'Trump Could Have Transsexual As Running Mate If Stern Approves'

Trump's Secret Plan to Defeat Isis is Revealed

New York, NY Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump was upset when investigative reporters were able to ferret out a report on how Trump planned to defeat Isis. "I found the report under a pile of old magazines in the waiting room of his o...
View 'Trump's Secret Plan to Defeat Isis is Revealed'

Congress Approves National Park Themed Vegas Casino

Congress came back from their summer break and in a rare moment of bipartisan unity passed a bill to fund the building of a government owned hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Some say the charged and divisive 2016 presidential race spurred together Demo...
View 'Congress Approves National Park Themed Vegas Casino'

Trump To Put Military Jobs In Every Congressional District

Donald Trump claimed today that the U.S. military has become "a disaster," and is "gutted" since Obama took office. "He only wants to spend $1 trillion to modernize our military," the candidate said. "That's not nearly enough, not enough because H...
View 'Trump To Put Military Jobs In Every Congressional District'

New bite-works animal to use on Pipelinestan protesters due out soon

Last Saturday at Standing Rock on a Sioux Indian Reservation along the Cannonball and Missouri Rivers, bite-works style attack dogs were used against protesters. Security guards for the Dakota Access Pipeline Company felt obliged to utilize their...
View 'New bite-works animal to use on Pipelinestan protesters due out soon'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 3 multiplied by 4?

5 1 12 21
80 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more