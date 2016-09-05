Written by Keith Shirey
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Monday, 5 September 2016

image for Trump Wants To Deport Statue of Liberty
"GET THAT UGLY WOMAN OUT OF HERE"

GOP presidential candidate, Donald Trump, demanded today that the statue of liberty be torn down and sent back to France, which gifted the statue to the U.S. He held a press conference on Liberty Island in New York Harbor where the statue is located.

Trump stated that the enormous statue was sent to the U.S. because of a proposal of Edouard de Labulaye, a French political thinker.

"He believed in the radical, seditious ideas of the 18th century enlightenment. He advocated revolution to establish democracy. If he were alive today he'd believe in the caliphate which Isis seeks to establish by overthrowing governments," stated Mr. Trump.

Trump then said, "We Americans must understand de Labulaye, if he came to America today, would not pass the "ideological purity test" I have proposed for immigrants."

When informed by a New York Times reporter that America was born of revolution to establish a republic and that the revolution against Britain was based on enlightenment principles of liberty, equality, fraternity and the idea that the people should have ultimate sovereignty over the government, Trump attacked the reporter for being "just another Political Correctness stooge."

Pointing to the Statue of liberty Trump said, "Get that ugly woman out of here. I want her deported!"

He then read from a piece of paper that he took out of his coat pocket.

"The plaque at the base of the Statue of Liberty reads: 'Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!' These lines are from the poem 'The New Colossus,' written by Emma Lazarus."

"Who is this loser Emma Lazarus?" Trump demanded to know. "She should be investigated to see where she got these subversive ideas. That's exactly what we don't want, the wretched refuse from Mexico and Muslim countries coming to our amazing, fantastic America where we love our freedom."

Make Keith Shirey's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Media Escapes Angry Mob At Trump Event

Today a woman wearing a hijab was ejected from a Trump rally. A hibab covers the head and is a symbol of dignity and modesty to a Muslim woman. In the West wearing it is optional for most. But Trump obviously associates it with ISIS and Al-Queda...
View 'Media Escapes Angry Mob At Trump Event'

Trump never wanted to win the presidency

Sources inside the Trump campaign, on a condition of anonymity, have revealed that Donald Trump never had any intention of winning the Presidency. They say with the making Brietbart's News' combative far-right Chief Executive Steve Bannon and Roge...
View 'Trump never wanted to win the presidency'

Presidential Debate Commission will lower percentage rule in exchange for 400 million dollar pallet

Candidates joining the presidential debates this fall must have at least 15% public support based on polling via ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX, and NBC. Earlier this month, Trump at 36% and Clinton at 44% easily made the cut, whereas Gary Johnson was at 10 p...
View 'Presidential Debate Commission will lower percentage rule in exchange for 400 million dollar pallet'

Dying Boy's Wish Is To Donate Kidney To Donald Trump

An Oklahoma City man and his eight year old boy were on their way to a Trump rally to give the boy's spelling bee award to Donald Trump, but unfortunately the man's son never made it: Joe Di Pietro said the family car was broadsided by an inattentive...
View 'Dying Boy's Wish Is To Donate Kidney To Donald Trump'

Trump Is Huge Flip Flopper But OK With Supporters

Donald Trump uses his audience's racial animus and rage to attack Hispanics, African and Middle Eastern Americans, and mocks women and disabled people with impunity. He plays to his supporters' fears and prejudices. His campaign has been based on b...
View 'Trump Is Huge Flip Flopper But OK With Supporters'

With Ryan Lochte Out, Trump Lands Speedo

New York City, NY - With Ryan Lochte losing his Speedo sponsorship amidst an international Olympic scandal, Donald J. Trump has been selected as Speedo's newest spokesperson. As part of the lucrative contract, Trump has agreed to wear a Speedo under...
View 'With Ryan Lochte Out, Trump Lands Speedo'

Pill May Be Available To Raise IQ Of White Male Trump Followers

The Quinnipiac University poll released a month ago had Trump leading among white men and white women The poll had Trump leading Clinton among white men, 60 percent to 36 percent. While the margin has recently narrowed a bit, it is clear that it wil...
View 'Pill May Be Available To Raise IQ Of White Male Trump Followers'

Trump Pamphlet Calls Women Prone To Sin And Evil

The Family Research Council is know to be the most important anti-gay advocacy group in the country. Lesser know is its attitude toward women. It's head, Tony Perkins and many others belong to denominations which bar women from serving as pastors b...
View 'Trump Pamphlet Calls Women Prone To Sin And Evil'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 5 multiplied by 3?

9 15 21 6
53 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more