Written by JennyNorthStar
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Monday, 5 September 2016

image for Hillary Clinton Sets New Sights on Sainthood
Hillary Clinton

Vatican City - On Sunday, Mother Teresa, revered for her work with the poor in India, was proclaimed a saint by Pope Francis in a ceremony at the Vatican. Tens of thousands of pilgrims attended the canonization in St Peter's Square.

Francis said: "St Teresa had defended the unborn, sick and abandoned, and had shamed world leaders for the "crimes of poverty they themselves created".

In India, a special Mass was celebrated at the Missionaries of Charity, the order she founded in Kolkata (Calcutta).

Following the proclamation and not be outdone or overshadow, the Clinton Campaign leaked the fact that Hillary Clinton was on the Vatican's short list for the next beatification.

A Vatican spokesperson said: "Although Mrs. Clinton isn't dead yet, we believe she is more than worthy by her great works, the miracles she has performed, and we need to get a head start on the process."

With Hillary already ahead in the presidential polls, her presidency seems almost assured. As previously reported Friday, 12 August 2016 on this website, a new poll even showed Hillary beating Jesus when going head to head.

Robby Mook, Clinton's campaign manager, commented on the Vatican's decision to move forward: "Soon Hillary will be breaking the "glass ceiling" by becoming the first U.S. woman president.

"Next, only the sky is the limit!"

There has been some concern that Hillary might be losing some of the Jewish voters when the news gets out, but Sainthood is clearly next on her agenda. Her soon to be predecessor, Barack Hussein Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize shortly after he took office. Hillary plans to "trump" that with canonization.

Although there were some dissenters concerning Obama's award, like Australia's former Foreign Minister Alexander Downer who said that the selection was "a political decision of gross stupidity", laying the blame on the selection committee for a "hideous display of cynical politics." Many Clinton insiders believe that sainthood is the next logical step to elevating Hillary Clinton to the place she rightfully deserves.

To reinforce the Vatican's decision and solidify the claims that Mother Teresa and Hillary are equally deserving of sainthood, the Clinton campaign released the following comparison using Hillary's own words.

Reasons Why Mother Teresa and Grandmother Hillary Are Saints

Mother Teresa: Worked with lepers
Hillary Clinton: "I had a girl friend once with psoriasis and sent her a jar of petroleum jelly."

Mother Teresa: Prayed for lost souls.
Hillary Clinton: "I pray daily that Anthony Weiner and Bill will leave their willies in their pants where they belong."

Mother Teresa: Operated 517 missions in more than 100 countries serving the "poorest of the poor".
Hillary Clinton: "I set up the Clinton Foundation. We have pictures of poor African children on our website."

Mother Teresa: Lived a life of celibacy and chastity.
Hillary Clinton: "Bill and I haven't had sex for over 35 years, including not having makeup sex after I gave him a black eye after finding out about Monica Lewinsky."

Mother Teresa: Performed Miracles.
Hillary Clinton: "I turned dead broke into a family fortune worth millions and avoided a FBI indictment for my homebrew email server."

Mother Teresa: Fed the hungry.
Hillary Clinton: "I leave at least one shrimp on each shrimp platter."

Mother Teresa: Ran hospitals for the terminally ill.
Hillary Clinton: "I helped with Obama Care."

Mother Teresa: Is a woman.
Hillary Clinton: "Everyone knows women are saints - just for having to put up with men who are all horny dogs."

Make JennyNorthStar's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Seven injured in shooting at planned Active Shooter drill in downtown Denver

DENVER, Colo. - Seven people were severely injured when a man began firing during a planned Active Shooter drill in an office suite in downtown Denver's Tabor Center. The victims are all currently in stable condition. With public shootings reachi...
View 'Seven injured in shooting at planned Active Shooter drill in downtown Denver'

If You Don't Support Hillary, You're a Bigot!

I'm sick of all these privileged bigots who are demeaning and denigrating Hillary. So I am here to educate you on why you MUST stop this. Here are the ignorant fools who need to check their privilege. 1. Iraqi orphans. Iraqi orphans have orp...
View 'If You Don't Support Hillary, You're a Bigot!'

New Trump sign interpreter just man flicking off camera

Citing cost concerns and staffing issues, a spokesman announced Thursday that the Trump campaign will be replacing formally trained sign interpreters with a man just constantly extending his middle finger at all times. The spokesman added that in...
View 'New Trump sign interpreter just man flicking off camera'

Trump suspends campaign amid rumors of mysterious Freeka virus!

The wire services broke the news this past hour that Donald Trump has suspended his campaign for President! An inside source has informed the New York Times that the offices are closed and that Trump and the entire staff have checked into a little kn...
View 'Trump suspends campaign amid rumors of mysterious Freeka virus!'

Local racist worried Trump just pandering

A local man expressed concern today that Donald Trump's latest racially charged outburst may have been less than sincere. "It just seems a little too good to be true," said self-described racist Fred Stewart outside of a Trump rally in Minneapoli...
View 'Local racist worried Trump just pandering'

Hold your nose party reports delay with new weight scales on "lesser evil" problem

The HNP (Hold Your Nose Party), currently instrumental in resolving the "But just who is the lesser evil of the two major candidates question," is experiencing some delay. In review, Mr. Arnold Batorswich, Director of the HNP, recently stepped for...
View 'Hold your nose party reports delay with new weight scales on "lesser evil" problem'

Tragedy for Trump's White House pitch as his comb-over hairpiece files for divorce

In a shock announcement Donald's hair has filed for divorce proceedings in the state court citing unresolvable marital differences. In a more considered interview, done with a reclusive wig from an affiliate network team, a deeper side to Trump's...
View 'Tragedy for Trump's White House pitch as his comb-over hairpiece files for divorce'

Trump Chooses Three Substitutes to Debate Hillary

New York, NY - Donald J. Trump announced today that he will be unavailable for the three scheduled debates with Hillary Clinton and that the campaign has hired three substitutes. Trump's substitutes will be Senator Elizabeth Warren for the domestic...
View 'Trump Chooses Three Substitutes to Debate Hillary'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 3 multiplied by 1?

2 5 3 12
116 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more