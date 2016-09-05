Written by JennyNorthStar
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Monday, 5 September 2016

image for Hillary Clinton Sets New Sights on Sainthood
Hillary Clinton

Vatican City - On Sunday, Mother Teresa, revered for her work with the poor in India, was proclaimed a saint by Pope Francis in a ceremony at the Vatican. Tens of thousands of pilgrims attended the canonization in St Peter's Square.

Francis said: "St Teresa had defended the unborn, sick and abandoned, and had shamed world leaders for the "crimes of poverty they themselves created".

In India, a special Mass was celebrated at the Missionaries of Charity, the order she founded in Kolkata (Calcutta).

Following the proclamation and not be outdone or overshadow, the Clinton Campaign leaked the fact that Hillary Clinton was on the Vatican's short list for the next beatification.

A Vatican spokesperson said: "Although Mrs. Clinton isn't dead yet, we believe she is more than worthy by her great works, the miracles she has performed, and we need to get a head start on the process."

With Hillary already ahead in the presidential polls, her presidency seems almost assured. As previously reported Friday, 12 August 2016 on this website, a new poll even showed Hillary beating Jesus when going head to head.

Robby Mook, Clinton's campaign manager, commented on the Vatican's decision to move forward: "Soon Hillary will be breaking the "glass ceiling" by becoming the first U.S. woman president.

"Next, only the sky is the limit!"

There has been some concern that Hillary might be losing some of the Jewish voters when the news gets out, but Sainthood is clearly next on her agenda. Her soon to be predecessor, Barack Hussein Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize shortly after he took office. Hillary plans to "trump" that with canonization.

Although there were some dissenters concerning Obama's award, like Australia's former Foreign Minister Alexander Downer who said that the selection was "a political decision of gross stupidity", laying the blame on the selection committee for a "hideous display of cynical politics." Many Clinton insiders believe that sainthood is the next logical step to elevating Hillary Clinton to the place she rightfully deserves.

To reinforce the Vatican's decision and solidify the claims that Mother Teresa and Hillary are equally deserving of sainthood, the Clinton campaign released the following comparison using Hillary's own words.

Reasons Why Mother Teresa and Grandmother Hillary Are Saints

Mother Teresa: Worked with lepers
Hillary Clinton: "I had a girl friend once with psoriasis and sent her a jar of petroleum jelly."

Mother Teresa: Prayed for lost souls.
Hillary Clinton: "I pray daily that Anthony Weiner and Bill will leave their willies in their pants where they belong."

Mother Teresa: Operated 517 missions in more than 100 countries serving the "poorest of the poor".
Hillary Clinton: "I set up the Clinton Foundation. We have pictures of poor African children on our website."

Mother Teresa: Lived a life of celibacy and chastity.
Hillary Clinton: "Bill and I haven't had sex for over 35 years, including not having makeup sex after I gave him a black eye after finding out about Monica Lewinsky."

Mother Teresa: Performed Miracles.
Hillary Clinton: "I turned dead broke into a family fortune worth millions and avoided a FBI indictment for my homebrew email server."

Mother Teresa: Fed the hungry.
Hillary Clinton: "I leave at least one shrimp on each shrimp platter."

Mother Teresa: Ran hospitals for the terminally ill.
Hillary Clinton: "I helped with Obama Care."

Mother Teresa: Is a woman.
Hillary Clinton: "Everyone knows women are saints - just for having to put up with men who are all horny dogs."

Make JennyNorthStar's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Vanna White To Run For President Of U.S.

Vanna White will run to be President of the United States in 2020 a press release put out by her staff revealed today. She is the longtime co-host of the popular game show, "Wheel of Fortune," a kind of high-class version of the game "hangman." W...
View 'Vanna White To Run For President Of U.S.'

Hillary Explains Why She Needs So Many E-Mail Accounts

Washington, DC Hillary Clinton explained why she has so many e-mail accounts to the press. "I have one e-mail address I give to close friends, and then one I give to people that I want them to think are friends but aren't. There's another e-mail a...
View 'Hillary Explains Why She Needs So Many E-Mail Accounts'

God Answers Questions on Hillary Clinton Sainthood

Heaven - Last Sunday Mother Teresa revered for her work with the poor in India, was proclaimed a saint by Pope Francis in a ceremony at the Vatican. On the following Monday, I reported that Hillary Clinton was on the Vatican's short list for the next...
View 'God Answers Questions on Hillary Clinton Sainthood'

Trump Could Have Transsexual As Running Mate If Stern Approves

Like on most issues, Donald Trump seems to be confused about his views on the LGBT community. He indicates that he is opposed to same sex marriage, and in connection with Arianna Huffington's divorce from her bi-sexual husband he made snide remarks...
View 'Trump Could Have Transsexual As Running Mate If Stern Approves'

Trump's Secret Plan to Defeat Isis is Revealed

New York, NY Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump was upset when investigative reporters were able to ferret out a report on how Trump planned to defeat Isis. "I found the report under a pile of old magazines in the waiting room of his o...
View 'Trump's Secret Plan to Defeat Isis is Revealed'

Congress Approves National Park Themed Vegas Casino

Congress came back from their summer break and in a rare moment of bipartisan unity passed a bill to fund the building of a government owned hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Some say the charged and divisive 2016 presidential race spurred together Demo...
View 'Congress Approves National Park Themed Vegas Casino'

Trump To Put Military Jobs In Every Congressional District

Donald Trump claimed today that the U.S. military has become "a disaster," and is "gutted" since Obama took office. "He only wants to spend $1 trillion to modernize our military," the candidate said. "That's not nearly enough, not enough because H...
View 'Trump To Put Military Jobs In Every Congressional District'

New bite-works animal to use on Pipelinestan protesters due out soon

Last Saturday at Standing Rock on a Sioux Indian Reservation along the Cannonball and Missouri Rivers, bite-works style attack dogs were used against protesters. Security guards for the Dakota Access Pipeline Company felt obliged to utilize their...
View 'New bite-works animal to use on Pipelinestan protesters due out soon'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 plus 3?

4 6 13 7
80 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more