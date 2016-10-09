Written by XRhonda Speaks
Sunday, 9 October 2016

image for Tacos Against Trump Raises Millions
Kevin Smith in LA. Smith first had the idea to donate a nickel from every taco sold to fund an anti-Trump campaign.

Donald Trump's taco controversy is staying in the news in a serious way, even spawning the hashtags #TAT and #TacosAgainstTrump.

Film director Kevin Smith inadvertently started the movement when he and Producer Scott Mosier were saying if only they could get a nickel donated for every taco sold to fund an Anti-Trump campaign.

"My only involvement was being a frequent customer of taco trucks, and posting a suggestion on my blog about the nickel donation for each taco sold. The movement took off on it's own, I'm not directing it in any way other than to say 'Way to go taco trucks.'"

While Tacos Against Trump has raised 11 million dollars in its first month, Smith has taken the brunt of the backlash to the new movement.

"My family has been the target of death threats," Smith said. "These Trump people are threatening to make my family and pets into taco meat."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

