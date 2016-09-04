Thank you god! A Latino Republican and Donald Trump supporter, one of few, warned that the Latino community was growing by leaps and bounds, (he had six children) and that Latinos are very bold. If the rest of the United States doesn't watch it, he threatened, there will be a Taco Truck on every corner.

Halleluiah for Taco Trucks! And thank you god.

The threatened Taco Truck was a negative warning. However, this is a warning that appears to have exceptional entrepreneurial potential.

Unlike many IPO's that started out in garages, the Taco Truck business potential started out on MSNBC during a news program moderated by Joy Reid, (the only newscaster who doesn't allow a guest to use distortions to filibuster a reply).

But imagine a world with a Taco Truck in one corner, a Pot Sticker truck on the opposite and another corner with a Chicken Vanderloo truck filled with all the finger licking fixings of Indian cuisine.

There could be rotating food trucks of every ethnicity including sandwiches from Sub-way to delicious Greek Souvlakia.

A Smoothie High Protein truck would be advisable following weight gain resulting from all of the fabulous trucks filling street corners.

A real moveable feast!

There are still ice-cream trucks around. There are all kinds of food trucks lined up providing different foods at the British Horse Trials. There's the roasted pig truck, finished by 3 o'clock in the afternoon. The horse trials also have a fish and chip truck. Another treat is the grilled-cheese sandwich truck. There are crepe trucks making crepes with savory or melted chocolate.

The jacket-potato trucks are like an oasis on a rainy/snowy day, selling piping hot potatoes with melting cheddar cheese over baked beans.

Then there is the doughnut truck. Fresh doughnuts are made every hour and rolled in sugar/cinnamon. The aroma of the warm cinnamon beckons.

The September Blenheim Horse Trials also beckons.

Are nations missing out on a safe bet? Instead of invading countries with armored tanks, why not use food trucks from various ethnicities?

Far fetched?

Isn't a 5,000lb shock-and-awe bomb far fetched?

Check please.