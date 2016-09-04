Written by K.C. Bell
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: MSNBC

Sunday, 4 September 2016

image for Taco Trucks On Every Corner
Make food, not war.

Thank you god! A Latino Republican and Donald Trump supporter, one of few, warned that the Latino community was growing by leaps and bounds, (he had six children) and that Latinos are very bold. If the rest of the United States doesn't watch it, he threatened, there will be a Taco Truck on every corner.

Halleluiah for Taco Trucks! And thank you god.

The threatened Taco Truck was a negative warning. However, this is a warning that appears to have exceptional entrepreneurial potential.

Unlike many IPO's that started out in garages, the Taco Truck business potential started out on MSNBC during a news program moderated by Joy Reid, (the only newscaster who doesn't allow a guest to use distortions to filibuster a reply).

But imagine a world with a Taco Truck in one corner, a Pot Sticker truck on the opposite and another corner with a Chicken Vanderloo truck filled with all the finger licking fixings of Indian cuisine.

There could be rotating food trucks of every ethnicity including sandwiches from Sub-way to delicious Greek Souvlakia.

A Smoothie High Protein truck would be advisable following weight gain resulting from all of the fabulous trucks filling street corners.

A real moveable feast!

There are still ice-cream trucks around. There are all kinds of food trucks lined up providing different foods at the British Horse Trials. There's the roasted pig truck, finished by 3 o'clock in the afternoon. The horse trials also have a fish and chip truck. Another treat is the grilled-cheese sandwich truck. There are crepe trucks making crepes with savory or melted chocolate.

The jacket-potato trucks are like an oasis on a rainy/snowy day, selling piping hot potatoes with melting cheddar cheese over baked beans.

Then there is the doughnut truck. Fresh doughnuts are made every hour and rolled in sugar/cinnamon. The aroma of the warm cinnamon beckons.

The September Blenheim Horse Trials also beckons.

Are nations missing out on a safe bet? Instead of invading countries with armored tanks, why not use food trucks from various ethnicities?

Far fetched?

Isn't a 5,000lb shock-and-awe bomb far fetched?

Check please.

Read more by this author:

Make K.C. Bell's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Bush Family To Debut "In the Bushes" Reality TV Show

Dallas, TX--Members of the Bush family have begun filming a reality TV show featuring two Presidents, one failed Presidential candidate, one President wannabe and the wives who endure them. The first six episodes have already been filmed and will be...
View 'Bush Family To Debut "In the Bushes" Reality TV Show'

Donald Trump Hospitalized After Choking on His Own Ego

BURNT CORN, AL--Donald Trump, at a rally Tuesday in Alabama, was hospitalized after he began choking on his own ego. Trump was building up to the peroration of his speech, in which he praised himself as the sole solution to all that ails the Uni...
View 'Donald Trump Hospitalized After Choking on His Own Ego'

Seven injured in shooting at planned Active Shooter drill in downtown Denver

DENVER, Colo. - Seven people were severely injured when a man began firing during a planned Active Shooter drill in an office suite in downtown Denver's Tabor Center. The victims are all currently in stable condition. With public shootings reachi...
View 'Seven injured in shooting at planned Active Shooter drill in downtown Denver'

If You Don't Support Hillary, You're a Bigot!

I'm sick of all these privileged bigots who are demeaning and denigrating Hillary. So I am here to educate you on why you MUST stop this. Here are the ignorant fools who need to check their privilege. 1. Iraqi orphans. Iraqi orphans have orp...
View 'If You Don't Support Hillary, You're a Bigot!'

New Trump sign interpreter just man flicking off camera

Citing cost concerns and staffing issues, a spokesman announced Thursday that the Trump campaign will be replacing formally trained sign interpreters with a man just constantly extending his middle finger at all times. The spokesman added that in...
View 'New Trump sign interpreter just man flicking off camera'

Trump suspends campaign amid rumors of mysterious Freeka virus!

The wire services broke the news this past hour that Donald Trump has suspended his campaign for President! An inside source has informed the New York Times that the offices are closed and that Trump and the entire staff have checked into a little kn...
View 'Trump suspends campaign amid rumors of mysterious Freeka virus!'

Local racist worried Trump just pandering

A local man expressed concern today that Donald Trump's latest racially charged outburst may have been less than sincere. "It just seems a little too good to be true," said self-described racist Fred Stewart outside of a Trump rally in Minneapoli...
View 'Local racist worried Trump just pandering'

Hold your nose party reports delay with new weight scales on "lesser evil" problem

The HNP (Hold Your Nose Party), currently instrumental in resolving the "But just who is the lesser evil of the two major candidates question," is experiencing some delay. In review, Mr. Arnold Batorswich, Director of the HNP, recently stepped for...
View 'Hold your nose party reports delay with new weight scales on "lesser evil" problem'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 3 multiplied by 1?

8 3 20 17
61 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more