Written by joseph k winter
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Saturday, 3 September 2016

image for Hillary Trump and Colin Kaepernick get down to it in Oakland bar after sundown
Meeting place low key, a little dark

Spoof Investigations just attended a secret meeting between the presidential candidates and the 49ers Colin Kaepernick in a frank discussion "on America as the greatest nation in recorded history. Ever. Bar none."

A mystery guest was on hand.

The "bar none" in the proposed discussion thesis was added by Ms. Clinton, still feeling the inspiration of her recent speech at The American Legion.

This trio sat in an obscure corner with candles and a variety of drinks.

Saloon security kept an eye on things and customers were alert and cordial, although smatterings of applause did break out here and there on various comments.

Mr. Trump had winced with Hillary's "bar none" and felt he should add something.

"Well, I don't agree we should brag about it, but we can go all the way back into pre-civilization with the Nocs or the Punts (no pun intended, Colin) and there's nothing like it. Tell you what, folks. Yes, we are the greatest nation on earth. However--"

Mr. Kaepernick had said nothing to that point, and then Mr. Trump's "however" was interrupted by a thick strange silence which fell over the proceedings.

Everything at the bar and elsewhere in the club went motionless.

Out of the silence came a strange sound--later some called it a kind of bleating sound, but others said, no, it was more a prolonged intestinal sound, emerging from a nearby males restroom.

Mr. Trump swung around while clientele around the bar did allow a brief--but thunderous--expression of hand clapping and cheering.

Mr. Trump then put in: "I'll buy you another beer, Colin. If you'll say the Pledge of Allegiance with me. Right now."

Mr. Kaepernick pulled a copy of something out of his back pocket and laid it on the table for the others to read.

"This is my pledge," he said.

I pledge allegiance to my own brain and my right to think and express my opinion, without fear of disobedience and non-conformity.

At that very moment a figure detached itself from the bar with something in his hand, and this person turned out to be the mystery guest, Mr. Khizr Khan, of DNC fame.

"I'm sure you remember this document, Mr. Trump," he said, holding out a copy of The Constitution.

Of course right then Hillary adjoined: "The one indispensable document!"

Then these two were off in a corner of the booth while Mr. Kaepernick stood at the bar with his friends.

In the corner Hillary and Donald were arguing--"You like that word dispensable, don't you, Hillary? As with dispensable income?"

"Donald, you can get your hand off my knee right now!"

Make joseph k winter's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Bush Family To Debut "In the Bushes" Reality TV Show

Dallas, TX--Members of the Bush family have begun filming a reality TV show featuring two Presidents, one failed Presidential candidate, one President wannabe and the wives who endure them. The first six episodes have already been filmed and will be...
View 'Bush Family To Debut "In the Bushes" Reality TV Show'

Donald Trump Hospitalized After Choking on His Own Ego

BURNT CORN, AL--Donald Trump, at a rally Tuesday in Alabama, was hospitalized after he began choking on his own ego. Trump was building up to the peroration of his speech, in which he praised himself as the sole solution to all that ails the Uni...
View 'Donald Trump Hospitalized After Choking on His Own Ego'

Seven injured in shooting at planned Active Shooter drill in downtown Denver

DENVER, Colo. - Seven people were severely injured when a man began firing during a planned Active Shooter drill in an office suite in downtown Denver's Tabor Center. The victims are all currently in stable condition. With public shootings reachi...
View 'Seven injured in shooting at planned Active Shooter drill in downtown Denver'

If You Don't Support Hillary, You're a Bigot!

I'm sick of all these privileged bigots who are demeaning and denigrating Hillary. So I am here to educate you on why you MUST stop this. Here are the ignorant fools who need to check their privilege. 1. Iraqi orphans. Iraqi orphans have orp...
View 'If You Don't Support Hillary, You're a Bigot!'

New Trump sign interpreter just man flicking off camera

Citing cost concerns and staffing issues, a spokesman announced Thursday that the Trump campaign will be replacing formally trained sign interpreters with a man just constantly extending his middle finger at all times. The spokesman added that in...
View 'New Trump sign interpreter just man flicking off camera'

Trump suspends campaign amid rumors of mysterious Freeka virus!

The wire services broke the news this past hour that Donald Trump has suspended his campaign for President! An inside source has informed the New York Times that the offices are closed and that Trump and the entire staff have checked into a little kn...
View 'Trump suspends campaign amid rumors of mysterious Freeka virus!'

Local racist worried Trump just pandering

A local man expressed concern today that Donald Trump's latest racially charged outburst may have been less than sincere. "It just seems a little too good to be true," said self-described racist Fred Stewart outside of a Trump rally in Minneapoli...
View 'Local racist worried Trump just pandering'

Hold your nose party reports delay with new weight scales on "lesser evil" problem

The HNP (Hold Your Nose Party), currently instrumental in resolving the "But just who is the lesser evil of the two major candidates question," is experiencing some delay. In review, Mr. Arnold Batorswich, Director of the HNP, recently stepped for...
View 'Hold your nose party reports delay with new weight scales on "lesser evil" problem'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 5 plus 4?

3 9 25 18
61 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more