Written by Mike Peril
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Sunday, 25 September 2016

image for Neighbors Catch Rubio Playing with his Sword
Marco loves to play with Zorro's sword too

West Miami, Fl - Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio was caught by his neighbors playing with his sword on his front lawn. Rubio was wearing only a rainbow designed Speedo and high healed booties. The spectacle began after midnight. The former presidential primary candidate, now running for reelection for US Senate in Florida, danced like a warrior well into the early morning before his wife called him inside.

Rubio, dubbed "Little Marco" by his former challenger Donald J. Trump, received the long thin golden sword in 2005 as a gift from then Governor Jeb Bush, a former mentor. The sword was a Bush family heirloom.

The Speedo that Rubio wore was reportedly re-gifted from disgraced NJ Governor Chris Christie, who originally received the undergarment from presidential candidate Donald J. Trump after Trump landed a Speedo endorsement contract.

The high healed booties were purchased directly by Rubio in Indiana from a very close transgendered friend of vice presidential candidate Mike Pence.

Neighbors reported that Rubio eventually yelled out like a warrior, went to his knees and cried uncontrollably, and then jumped around like a swashbuckler in a Zorro movie.

Jeanette Rubio, Rubio's wife, ended the spectacle in the middle of the night when she screamed in Spanish, "Marco, you get back in here now, you hear me? Stop playing with your sword!" Mrs. Rubio stated to one reporter that her husband often finds comfort with his sword but she feels he plays with his sword far too much.

Jeb Bush, who is reportedly in contract negotiations for a second season of the reality show "In the Bushes," filmed in Texas, is said by friends to have really enjoyed Rubio's sword when they worked together in the Florida Capitol Building, but they stopped playing with each other's swords more recently due to hurt feelings from the presidential primaries.

Rubio faces challenger Florida Rep. Patrick Murphy, who tweeted, "I have personally seen, and have seen others playing with, Marco's sword, usually in the State Capitol men's room. But you don't win an election just because you have a big sword. You win elections with a big head, like mine."

Trump tweeted, "The name 'Little Marco' had nothing to do with the size of Marco's sword. I have never seen Marco's sword, but I have seen him sweat, A LOT. Disgusting! My VP Mike Pence confirmed that Marco's little tiny sword is indeed very, very nice."

Make Mike Peril's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

New Measures Taken at Hofstra University

The Sigma Kappa Alpha Tau political science honor fraternity of Hofstra University has had metal detectors removed from all entrances leading into the auditorium that will be the stage of the 1st Presidential Debate of the 2016 election. Bartholo...
View 'New Measures Taken at Hofstra University'

Trump's Debate Invitees

According to Hofstra University officials, Donald Trump's campaign staff requested 5,000 tickets for "special guests" of Mr. Trump. In response, a purported Hofstra official told the Trump Organization: "The entire venue only holds 5,500 people t...
View 'Trump's Debate Invitees'

400 pound man sitting on his bed found in sleazy hotel room in New York

The mysterious hacker referred to by Donald Trump in Monday night's presidential debate has finally been identified. Mr. Rottinan Mellinoski, originally from Buffalo, now resides in a small hotel room in New York City, with window looking on to th...
View '400 pound man sitting on his bed found in sleazy hotel room in New York'

Presidential Historian Says Trump Will Win Election

Cambridge, MASS - Harvard Historian Peter Lodensplatz predicts Donald Trump will be America's next President. He claims his Presidential prediction model superior to all others because it is based on "all American Presidential elections" dating back...
View 'Presidential Historian Says Trump Will Win Election'

Trump Announces, "I could stand on Fifth Avenue and call one of my supporters a fat slob and she'd still vote for me!"

Mobile, AL--At a rally last week in Mobile, Donald Trump bragged that he could stand on Fifth Avenue and call one of his supporters a fat slob, and she'd still vote for him. When a reporter from The Mobile Register went out to a local trailer pa...
View 'Trump Announces, "I could stand on Fifth Avenue and call one of my supporters a fat slob and she'd still vote for me!"'

After Coming Off as a Whiny, Petulant Child, Trump Advised to Change Debate Strategy

Beuleh, MS Donald Trump was upset after the first debate he had with Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. He was told by his advisers that he should have prepared more. "How dare anyone tell me I'm doing anything wrong! That debate went just like...
View 'After Coming Off as a Whiny, Petulant Child, Trump Advised to Change Debate Strategy'

Ms. Piggy Challenges Trump to Work Out and Lose Some Weight

After hearing former Miss Universe Alicia Machado's story of being bullied, insulted, harassed and intimidated by current presidential candidate Donald Trump while Miss Universe, Ms. Piggy hits the warpath. "Who does he think he is? Just look at h...
View 'Ms. Piggy Challenges Trump to Work Out and Lose Some Weight'

North Carolina bans use of walking canes in public, designated "phallic symbols."

The North Carolina legislature passed House bill #3 yesterday banning use of walking canes in public! As thousands of senior citizens complained of being instantly house bound,the Governor issued a statement supporting the legislation. It reads in pa...
View 'North Carolina bans use of walking canes in public, designated "phallic symbols."'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 5 multiplied by 4?

8 21 20 19
81 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more