Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Friday, 2 September 2016

image for Trump Defends Babies' NRA Rights

GOP nominee Donald Trump responded to criticism this morning that his line of baby car seats should not have gun holsters. Trump doubled down on his policy that children have the right to bear arms and his presidency will do whatever is necessary to defend that right. Trump was referring to his joint venture with the NRA to manufacture and sell the Trump Anti-Terrorist Car Seat. Retail market experts describe the product as "flying off the shelves" at gun stores and Wal-Mart. Further research showed that 90% of sales are going to a cluster of survival groups in Montana and Idaho.

Marketing materials for the Anti-Terrorist Car Seat show it is available in blue, pink and camouflage. Consumers can choose from a range of holster styles to fit the firearm of choice. A coupon code is available for free ammo at the time of purchase.

John Wayne, Trump's NRA policy adviser and best friend for this week, said the product is a key piece of the candidate's strategy to increase national security. "We want terrorists to know if they come near us even our kids are ready to fight for their country. That's what it means to be an American. No child gets left behind on the Second Amendment."

The remarks come just one day after a child accidentally shot an innocent bystander from his seat in the family's minivan. When asked for a comment about the incident the father admitted he needs to spend more time on safety training. "To me it's like potty training. You don't take away the potty seat because the kid misses a couple of times. Sooner or later he'll get it right."

For himself Trump seems surprised at the public shock. "My fans support me because I am the only one who knows how to end terrorism. I mean, what terrorist is going to think the baby in the back seat is armed? It's a perfect defense system!"

The Children's Defense Fund repeated its public statements that, contrary to Mr. Trump's claim, it does not advocate for children to be armed.

Dear Readers, this article is entirely a satire on current political events and is based solely on my personal opinions.

Make Maryellen Hess Cameron's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Pentagon Can't Account For Losing $6.5 Trillion It Is Huge Law Breaker

AP -- From spending $150 million on private villas for a handful of personnel in Afghanistan to blowing $2.7 billion on an air surveillance balloon that doesn't work, the latest revelations of waste at the Pentagon are stories in a long line of simil...
View 'Pentagon Can't Account For Losing $6.5 Trillion It Is Huge Law Breaker'

University Professor Uncovers Vast Human Cloning Program

Worcester, MA - A local University economics professor has reported seeing Karl Marx lingering in his classroom, masquerading as a janitor. After questioning, the Marx lookalike admitted to being part of a vast secret program where historical figure...
View 'University Professor Uncovers Vast Human Cloning Program'

U.S. Letter Carriers Go Postal After FBI Reveals "They" Lost Hillary's Computer

WASHINGTON - Last Friday the FBI released a summary of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's July 2, 2016 interview with the FBI concerning allegations that classified information was improperly stored or transmitted on a personal e-mail server...
View 'U.S. Letter Carriers Go Postal After FBI Reveals "They" Lost Hillary's Computer'

Hillary Clinton Sets New Sights on Sainthood

Vatican City - On Sunday, Mother Teresa, revered for her work with the poor in India, was proclaimed a saint by Pope Francis in a ceremony at the Vatican. Tens of thousands of pilgrims attended the canonization in St Peter's Square. Francis said:...
View 'Hillary Clinton Sets New Sights on Sainthood'

Trump Proposes Ideological Purity Test

Donald Trump has proposed what analysts call an "ideological purity" test for those who would enter the U.S. as immigrants. Trump said in a statement, "In addition to screening out all members or sympathizers of terrorist groups, we must also screen...
View 'Trump Proposes Ideological Purity Test'

Vanna White To Run For President Of U.S.

Vanna White will run to be President of the United States in 2020 a press release put out by her staff revealed today. She is the longtime co-host of the popular game show, "Wheel of Fortune," a kind of high-class version of the game "hangman." W...
View 'Vanna White To Run For President Of U.S.'

Hillary Explains Why She Needs So Many E-Mail Accounts

Washington, DC Hillary Clinton explained why she has so many e-mail accounts to the press. "I have one e-mail address I give to close friends, and then one I give to people that I want them to think are friends but aren't. There's another e-mail a...
View 'Hillary Explains Why She Needs So Many E-Mail Accounts'

God Answers Questions on Hillary Clinton Sainthood

Heaven - Last Sunday Mother Teresa revered for her work with the poor in India, was proclaimed a saint by Pope Francis in a ceremony at the Vatican. On the following Monday, I reported that Hillary Clinton was on the Vatican's short list for the next...
View 'God Answers Questions on Hillary Clinton Sainthood'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 1 multiplied by 5?

8 5 3 21
99 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more