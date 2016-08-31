Written by joseph k winter
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Wednesday, 31 August 2016

image for Hacks into Democrat Re-Election Playbook indicate Putin in disguise inside a Trump White House
Alternate disguise Mr. Putin may use while being clandestine in a Trump White House

Direct to Spoof Investigations, hackers Lout Zoo and Demonizer have climbed inside the Democratic Party's latest ideas to distract attention from Hillary Clinton's email problems.

Meanwhile, roiling black clouds of smoke blown at Russia and Vladimir Putin continue.

In review, this smoke blowing started a month ago with news the DNC had been hacked, revealing shady deals to discredit rival Senator Sanders.

This was followed by more smoke and the sound of eighteen wheel tractor trailers down-shifting due to more possibly shady business in Clinton Foundation dealings.

US Security is now looking at possible "pay for play" violations emerging from The Clinton Foundation.

The latest dirt from the Dems insinuates Russia has hacked US election processes in a couple of states because Putin wants Trump to win the election.

None of these allegations have actual evidence. Politics is foremost, not a credible case.

But waving the red flag is always good to get JQ Public upset over them Russians them Russians because this sort of automatic rabid thinking has been stirred up in voters for decades.

Moving on from Trump-Putin in a bromance, the Democratic Playbook To Get Re-Elected will suggest even more evil developments.

JQ Public is about to learn that if Trump is elected, Putin will have an office right there in The White House to give briefings to Mr. Trump every morning.

Putin himself will be a daily visitor, but in disguise as a minor Russian embassy personnel or at the level of custodian and floor-sweeper.

To get up this disguise Mr. Putin will wear six inch elevator platform shoes to raise his height and a bright red wig combed in the style of Mr. Trump's haircut.

Also, a Russian turncoat has been invented, Mr. Viktor Cryonavitch, as a "first hand witness" to Mr. Putin's thinking on this matter.

Supposedly, Mr. Cryonavitch has breakfast with Putin (one boiled egg and one piece of burned rye toast) every morning.

Why would the president of a major world power bother with such a remote possibility that Trump will get elected?

Answer: Putin is obsessed with messing with America and taking it over.

Why would he bother involving himself with an amateur like Trump in the first place?

He's jumping on the opportunity Trump provided to get himself noticed by JQ Public because he's a narcissist maniac like Trump himself.

How stupid does he think the American JQ Public is anyway, not able to see through this scheme to take over the White House?

Pretty stupid indeed, which is another reason JQ Public ought to get all inflamed over Putin and them Russians, them Russians, them dirty rotten no-good nasty Russians.

Better that than bothering with real intelligence on Hillary Clinton's email affairs.

Make joseph k winter's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Does This Election Season Have You Wanting to Pull Out Your Hair?

It's been a grueling 18 months of listening to Donald Trump's "policies" and Hillary Clinton's ongoing email saga. Much like boxing, the two opponents have been talking smack about one another before going head-to-head in the debate rounds. Come...
View 'Does This Election Season Have You Wanting to Pull Out Your Hair?'

College Football Teams Should Go Semi-Pro

AP --At Texas A&M, the football coach made close to $4.5 million in 2015, nearly four times what the second highest-earning public university president in the country made. At Penn State, where the president is the highest paid among all public...
View 'College Football Teams Should Go Semi-Pro'

U.S. Baby Names Now Are Metalllica, Armani, VegiLax, & Preditor

"Our names are our destiny," is an old saying perhaps with some truth in it. it must be said that names given to newborns in America are fascinating, if not sometimes disconcerting. A fad of naming non-gender specific names has emerged in America...
View 'U.S. Baby Names Now Are Metalllica, Armani, VegiLax, & Preditor'

Rhymefest Invites Trump To See That Chicago Is Safe, Robbed During Interview

The Chicago rapper Rhymefest, who invited Donald Trump to his Chicago neighborhood, was robbed multiple times in one day--including while on the air with CNN. Despite being robbed seven times in less than twelve hours, Che "Rhymefest" Smith told C...
View 'Rhymefest Invites Trump To See That Chicago Is Safe, Robbed During Interview'

It's Ok To Have Cocaine on Coca-Drink Property

Cocaine with a street value of up to $42 million was discovered at a Coca-Drink factory in Macon, GA. The Coca-Drink factory in Macon produces concentrates for various drinks. Workers opened a shipment of bottled orange juice concentrate but fou...
View 'It's Ok To Have Cocaine on Coca-Drink Property'

Charles Manson wannabes express concern over there being no good music anymore

LOS ANGELES, U.S. - At the annual meeting of psychopaths who think that songs are telling them to murder people concern was expressed over the lack of good music anymore. "It's a big problem" Charles Manson wannabe Jeff Smith explained. "Back in t...
View 'Charles Manson wannabes express concern over there being no good music anymore'

Pharmaceutical Chief Mocks America

Head of Pharmaceutical multinational giant, Savage Drugs, Inc., Michael Portfolio, praised the United States today as "the indispensable nation, a model for humanity because it is the last bastion of freedom and liberty." He pointed out that his d...
View 'Pharmaceutical Chief Mocks America'

Republicans Dump Trump for a Salami Sandwich

Washington DC - - The Republican Party is no longer saddled with history's least popular presidential candidate. The right-leaning politicians have replaced their presidential nominee Donald Trump with a salami sandwich. Mantz Fembol, temporary ch...
View 'Republicans Dump Trump for a Salami Sandwich'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 2 multiplied by 4?

9 8 6 13
40 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more