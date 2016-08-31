Direct to Spoof Investigations, hackers Lout Zoo and Demonizer have climbed inside the Democratic Party's latest ideas to distract attention from Hillary Clinton's email problems.

Meanwhile, roiling black clouds of smoke blown at Russia and Vladimir Putin continue.

In review, this smoke blowing started a month ago with news the DNC had been hacked, revealing shady deals to discredit rival Senator Sanders.

This was followed by more smoke and the sound of eighteen wheel tractor trailers down-shifting due to more possibly shady business in Clinton Foundation dealings.

US Security is now looking at possible "pay for play" violations emerging from The Clinton Foundation.

The latest dirt from the Dems insinuates Russia has hacked US election processes in a couple of states because Putin wants Trump to win the election.

None of these allegations have actual evidence. Politics is foremost, not a credible case.

But waving the red flag is always good to get JQ Public upset over them Russians them Russians because this sort of automatic rabid thinking has been stirred up in voters for decades.

Moving on from Trump-Putin in a bromance, the Democratic Playbook To Get Re-Elected will suggest even more evil developments.

JQ Public is about to learn that if Trump is elected, Putin will have an office right there in The White House to give briefings to Mr. Trump every morning.

Putin himself will be a daily visitor, but in disguise as a minor Russian embassy personnel or at the level of custodian and floor-sweeper.

To get up this disguise Mr. Putin will wear six inch elevator platform shoes to raise his height and a bright red wig combed in the style of Mr. Trump's haircut.

Also, a Russian turncoat has been invented, Mr. Viktor Cryonavitch, as a "first hand witness" to Mr. Putin's thinking on this matter.

Supposedly, Mr. Cryonavitch has breakfast with Putin (one boiled egg and one piece of burned rye toast) every morning.

Why would the president of a major world power bother with such a remote possibility that Trump will get elected?

Answer: Putin is obsessed with messing with America and taking it over.

Why would he bother involving himself with an amateur like Trump in the first place?

He's jumping on the opportunity Trump provided to get himself noticed by JQ Public because he's a narcissist maniac like Trump himself.

How stupid does he think the American JQ Public is anyway, not able to see through this scheme to take over the White House?

Pretty stupid indeed, which is another reason JQ Public ought to get all inflamed over Putin and them Russians, them Russians, them dirty rotten no-good nasty Russians.

Better that than bothering with real intelligence on Hillary Clinton's email affairs.