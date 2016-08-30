Written by K.C. Bell
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Tuesday, 30 August 2016

image for Cutting Down A Forest In San Francisco
Bye, bye forest. Hello real estate.

A group calling itself: The Native Plant Advocates, want to cut down the trees and destroy a forest on Mount Davidson in San Francisco. A scenic landmark, Mount Davidson is a beautiful mountain covered with towering eucalyptus trees and home to a collection of wildlife. Planted over a hundred years ago, The Native Plant Advocates want to cut down the forest.

"It ain't native."

They want to substitute 'native' shrubs. With climate change and knowledge that forests are instrumental in cleaning pollution, the Advocates want the city go back to 'native' shrubs.

Residents of San Francisco are questioning where the Native Plant Advocates got all the money to destroy Mount Davidson's forest? Who are these Native Plant Advocates? Are the Native Plant Advocates natives of San Francisco? Did they attend San Francisco's grammar schools, high schools, colleges or universities? Have they been paying property taxes for the last twenty, fifteen or five years?

Or are they real estate interests with an eye toward building houses on Mount Davidson and making a quick profit?

Sounds like a Donald J. Trump project: Cut the trees. Build later.

If there is a surplus of money to spend, (needlessly cutting trees) why not instead address the issue of the homeless? Men and women are sleeping in doorways and park benches every night in San Francisco. Do the Native Plant Advocates think money spent cutting down trees is more important?

Some children go to bed hungry at night. Why not feed and construct more recreation facilities for these children; provide daycare so parents can work at jobs knowing their children are safe.

What about the potholes throughout the streets of San Francisco? A driver can crack an axle going over some of the potholes. Steering to avoid potholes is also a hazard.

Why are Native Plant Advocates suddenly so conscious stricken about 'native' shrubs they believe money is better spent cutting down trees, destroying a forest and killing the wildlife?

These trees have graced San Francisco for over one hundred years, are instrumental in fighting pollution and landslides, and are a treasure of San Francisco.

Read more by this author:

Make K.C. Bell's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Does This Election Season Have You Wanting to Pull Out Your Hair?

It's been a grueling 18 months of listening to Donald Trump's "policies" and Hillary Clinton's ongoing email saga. Much like boxing, the two opponents have been talking smack about one another before going head-to-head in the debate rounds. Come...
View 'Does This Election Season Have You Wanting to Pull Out Your Hair?'

Hacks into Democrat Re-Election Playbook indicate Putin in disguise inside a Trump White House

Direct to Spoof Investigations, hackers Lout Zoo and Demonizer have climbed inside the Democratic Party's latest ideas to distract attention from Hillary Clinton's email problems. Meanwhile, roiling black clouds of smoke blown at Russia and Vladim...
View 'Hacks into Democrat Re-Election Playbook indicate Putin in disguise inside a Trump White House'

U.S. Baby Names Now Are Metalllica, Armani, VegiLax, & Preditor

"Our names are our destiny," is an old saying perhaps with some truth in it. it must be said that names given to newborns in America are fascinating, if not sometimes disconcerting. A fad of naming non-gender specific names has emerged in America...
View 'U.S. Baby Names Now Are Metalllica, Armani, VegiLax, & Preditor'

Rhymefest Invites Trump To See That Chicago Is Safe, Robbed During Interview

The Chicago rapper Rhymefest, who invited Donald Trump to his Chicago neighborhood, was robbed multiple times in one day--including while on the air with CNN. Despite being robbed seven times in less than twelve hours, Che "Rhymefest" Smith told C...
View 'Rhymefest Invites Trump To See That Chicago Is Safe, Robbed During Interview'

It's Ok To Have Cocaine on Coca-Drink Property

Cocaine with a street value of up to $42 million was discovered at a Coca-Drink factory in Macon, GA. The Coca-Drink factory in Macon produces concentrates for various drinks. Workers opened a shipment of bottled orange juice concentrate but fou...
View 'It's Ok To Have Cocaine on Coca-Drink Property'

Charles Manson wannabes express concern over there being no good music anymore

LOS ANGELES, U.S. - At the annual meeting of psychopaths who think that songs are telling them to murder people concern was expressed over the lack of good music anymore. "It's a big problem" Charles Manson wannabe Jeff Smith explained. "Back in t...
View 'Charles Manson wannabes express concern over there being no good music anymore'

Pharmaceutical Chief Mocks America

Head of Pharmaceutical multinational giant, Savage Drugs, Inc., Michael Portfolio, praised the United States today as "the indispensable nation, a model for humanity because it is the last bastion of freedom and liberty." He pointed out that his d...
View 'Pharmaceutical Chief Mocks America'

Republicans Dump Trump for a Salami Sandwich

Washington DC - - The Republican Party is no longer saddled with history's least popular presidential candidate. The right-leaning politicians have replaced their presidential nominee Donald Trump with a salami sandwich. Mantz Fembol, temporary ch...
View 'Republicans Dump Trump for a Salami Sandwich'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 5 multiplied by 3?

5 7 15 6
89 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more