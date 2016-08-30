A group calling itself: The Native Plant Advocates, want to cut down the trees and destroy a forest on Mount Davidson in San Francisco. A scenic landmark, Mount Davidson is a beautiful mountain covered with towering eucalyptus trees and home to a collection of wildlife. Planted over a hundred years ago, The Native Plant Advocates want to cut down the forest.

"It ain't native."

They want to substitute 'native' shrubs. With climate change and knowledge that forests are instrumental in cleaning pollution, the Advocates want the city go back to 'native' shrubs.

Residents of San Francisco are questioning where the Native Plant Advocates got all the money to destroy Mount Davidson's forest? Who are these Native Plant Advocates? Are the Native Plant Advocates natives of San Francisco? Did they attend San Francisco's grammar schools, high schools, colleges or universities? Have they been paying property taxes for the last twenty, fifteen or five years?

Or are they real estate interests with an eye toward building houses on Mount Davidson and making a quick profit?

Sounds like a Donald J. Trump project: Cut the trees. Build later.

If there is a surplus of money to spend, (needlessly cutting trees) why not instead address the issue of the homeless? Men and women are sleeping in doorways and park benches every night in San Francisco. Do the Native Plant Advocates think money spent cutting down trees is more important?

Some children go to bed hungry at night. Why not feed and construct more recreation facilities for these children; provide daycare so parents can work at jobs knowing their children are safe.

What about the potholes throughout the streets of San Francisco? A driver can crack an axle going over some of the potholes. Steering to avoid potholes is also a hazard.

Why are Native Plant Advocates suddenly so conscious stricken about 'native' shrubs they believe money is better spent cutting down trees, destroying a forest and killing the wildlife?

These trees have graced San Francisco for over one hundred years, are instrumental in fighting pollution and landslides, and are a treasure of San Francisco.