Wednesday, 31 August 2016

image for Rhymefest Invites Trump To See That Chicago Is Safe, Robbed During Interview
Actual surveillance shot of a robber at an ATM in Chicago

The Chicago rapper Rhymefest, who invited Donald Trump to his Chicago neighborhood, was robbed multiple times in one day--including while on the air with CNN.

Despite being robbed seven times in less than twelve hours, Che "Rhymefest" Smith told CNN via a satellite link that people have the wrong idea about Chicago.

"I invite Donald Trump to come visit my neighborhood and I guarantee he won't get shot as long as he has some mugger money or something to give the robbers."

At that point two men with pistols ran on to the Chicago sound stage where a CNN camera crew was recording Smith. Smith and the CNN crew were robbed of their wallets, cellphones, and video equipment--effectively ending the interview.

Apparently Smith only lost decoys when the robbers took his phone and wallet.

Donald Trump's reaction to Smith and the robberies was to blame Hillary Clinton for failed liberal policies when he talked to CNN's Jake Tapper.

"Now heartless Hillary has caused this epidemic of violence in Chicago by pandering to African Americans to get elected while ignoring them after the elections. Robbery and mugging is so normal in Chicago now that Rhymefist thinks getting robbed seven times in one day is safe."

Tapper asked if Hillary should be responsible for Chicago's woes when she's never held office in the state of Illinois.

"Well of course," the bloviating billionaire said, "she was secretary of state for the whole country and because she issued same sax marriage licenses, which I'm not against, but she started issuing licenses before the public was fully behind it, and as a senator she pandered to minorities and then ignored them after getting elected exposing her bigotry."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

