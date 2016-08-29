Written by XRhonda Speaks
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Monday, 29 August 2016

image for Donald Trump's Pants Catch Fire
Did Donald Trump's pants catch fire because of all the lies he's told?

Did Donald Trump's karma finally catch up with him when his pants caught fire this week?

After tweeting his millionth or so lie, Donald Trump had his limo pull over on a California highway when he smelled something burning. As The Donald stepped out of the vehicle his pants suddenly became engulfed in flame.

Aides rolled their boss on the ground and poured their drinking water on him, but the reality star's pants continued to smolder. A passing truckload of farm workers stopped to help and when their drinking water was not enough to extinguish Trump's pants, they finally doused the smoldering billionaire by urinating on him.

Donald Trump praised the farm workers for extinguishing the fire when he spoke at a rally later that day.

"These guys, and the gals too, really they saved me, I just had a couple of minor burns and I'm fine. I don't have time to tell the whole story, but I'm sure now Hispanics are going to vote Trump."

One worker, Napoleon Sanchez, said he didn't realize at first it was Donald Trump who they were helping, and seemed to regret it.

"We all poured our water on him to help put out the fire, but I might not have peed on him if I knew it was Trump, I might have let him burn, and there's no law that says you have to pee on someone if they are on fire, I wouldn't have got in trouble."

Investigators at the California Highway Patrol say a servo motor in the adjustable seats burned out and heated up causing Donald Trump's pants to catch fire.

Conspiracy theorists are having none of the highway patrol's theories: Instead, several bloggers who have been trying to measure Donald Trump's lies over his lifetime say he is at the million lie mark, in essence they say, Donald Trump has told too many lies and that's what caused the fire.

Mariana Pond talked to this reporter about her blog, marianapond.com, it has a graph showing Donald Trump's lifetime lie total at 857,000.

"Regardless of if his limo started the fire, the symbolism is priceless because Donald Trump surely is at or near the million lie mark. My numbers are based on news reports and from there I try to calculate how much he lies the rest of the time. I easily could have underestimated his Lie-Q, and in fact, as his platform has kept growing, no one in history has told so many lies to so many people. So however you define the incident of his pants catching fire, karma has caught up to Donald Trump."

Make XRhonda Speaks's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

College Football Teams Should Go Semi-Pro

AP --At Texas A&M, the football coach made close to $4.5 million in 2015, nearly four times what the second highest-earning public university president in the country made. At Penn State, where the president is the highest paid among all public...
View 'College Football Teams Should Go Semi-Pro'

Cutting Down A Forest In San Francisco

A group calling itself: The Native Plant Advocates, want to cut down the trees and destroy a forest on Mount Davidson in San Francisco. A scenic landmark, Mount Davidson is a beautiful mountain covered with towering eucalyptus trees and home to a col...
View 'Cutting Down A Forest In San Francisco'

Does This Election Season Have You Wanting to Pull Out Your Hair?

It's been a grueling 18 months of listening to Donald Trump's "policies" and Hillary Clinton's ongoing email saga. Much like boxing, the two opponents have been talking smack about one another before going head-to-head in the debate rounds. Come...
View 'Does This Election Season Have You Wanting to Pull Out Your Hair?'

Hacks into Democrat Re-Election Playbook indicate Putin in disguise inside a Trump White House

Direct to Spoof Investigations, hackers Lout Zoo and Demonizer have climbed inside the Democratic Party's latest ideas to distract attention from Hillary Clinton's email problems. Meanwhile, roiling black clouds of smoke blown at Russia and Vladim...
View 'Hacks into Democrat Re-Election Playbook indicate Putin in disguise inside a Trump White House'

U.S. Baby Names Now Are Metalllica, Armani, VegiLax, & Preditor

"Our names are our destiny," is an old saying perhaps with some truth in it. it must be said that names given to newborns in America are fascinating, if not sometimes disconcerting. A fad of naming non-gender specific names has emerged in America...
View 'U.S. Baby Names Now Are Metalllica, Armani, VegiLax, & Preditor'

Rhymefest Invites Trump To See That Chicago Is Safe, Robbed During Interview

The Chicago rapper Rhymefest, who invited Donald Trump to his Chicago neighborhood, was robbed multiple times in one day--including while on the air with CNN. Despite being robbed seven times in less than twelve hours, Che "Rhymefest" Smith told C...
View 'Rhymefest Invites Trump To See That Chicago Is Safe, Robbed During Interview'

It's Ok To Have Cocaine on Coca-Drink Property

Cocaine with a street value of up to $42 million was discovered at a Coca-Drink factory in Macon, GA. The Coca-Drink factory in Macon produces concentrates for various drinks. Workers opened a shipment of bottled orange juice concentrate but fou...
View 'It's Ok To Have Cocaine on Coca-Drink Property'

Charles Manson wannabes express concern over there being no good music anymore

LOS ANGELES, U.S. - At the annual meeting of psychopaths who think that songs are telling them to murder people concern was expressed over the lack of good music anymore. "It's a big problem" Charles Manson wannabe Jeff Smith explained. "Back in t...
View 'Charles Manson wannabes express concern over there being no good music anymore'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 plus 3?

6 8 7 19
71 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more