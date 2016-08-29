Did Donald Trump's karma finally catch up with him when his pants caught fire this week?

After tweeting his millionth or so lie, Donald Trump had his limo pull over on a California highway when he smelled something burning. As The Donald stepped out of the vehicle his pants suddenly became engulfed in flame.

Aides rolled their boss on the ground and poured their drinking water on him, but the reality star's pants continued to smolder. A passing truckload of farm workers stopped to help and when their drinking water was not enough to extinguish Trump's pants, they finally doused the smoldering billionaire by urinating on him.

Donald Trump praised the farm workers for extinguishing the fire when he spoke at a rally later that day.

"These guys, and the gals too, really they saved me, I just had a couple of minor burns and I'm fine. I don't have time to tell the whole story, but I'm sure now Hispanics are going to vote Trump."

One worker, Napoleon Sanchez, said he didn't realize at first it was Donald Trump who they were helping, and seemed to regret it.

"We all poured our water on him to help put out the fire, but I might not have peed on him if I knew it was Trump, I might have let him burn, and there's no law that says you have to pee on someone if they are on fire, I wouldn't have got in trouble."

Investigators at the California Highway Patrol say a servo motor in the adjustable seats burned out and heated up causing Donald Trump's pants to catch fire.

Conspiracy theorists are having none of the highway patrol's theories: Instead, several bloggers who have been trying to measure Donald Trump's lies over his lifetime say he is at the million lie mark, in essence they say, Donald Trump has told too many lies and that's what caused the fire.

Mariana Pond talked to this reporter about her blog, marianapond.com, it has a graph showing Donald Trump's lifetime lie total at 857,000.

"Regardless of if his limo started the fire, the symbolism is priceless because Donald Trump surely is at or near the million lie mark. My numbers are based on news reports and from there I try to calculate how much he lies the rest of the time. I easily could have underestimated his Lie-Q, and in fact, as his platform has kept growing, no one in history has told so many lies to so many people. So however you define the incident of his pants catching fire, karma has caught up to Donald Trump."