Written by Keith Shirey
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Sunday, 28 August 2016

image for Crisis in the Clinton Campaign
NO HEALTHY FOOD PEOPLE HERE

As the Clinton campaign prepares to go to Portland, Oregon in 3 weeks it is in serious negotiations with the Oregon event organizers. A crisis has emerged over the mayonnaise brand that will be used in potato salad at the event.

It turns out that Hillary prefers Best Foods, though will settle for Hellman's. However, the campaign wants to go local and organic to please area democrats who go to farmer's market to buy prepared local mayonnaise from the stalls and booths.

CNN and MSNBC sensing a local news story of national and international import sent camera crews to Portland to interview the Portland event organizer. What they found was a crusty, outspoken Betsy Rostein who is county chairwoman and chief organizer for the Oregon event.

"When we shop for democratic club events we don't go to the condiment section at the local megamarket and throw either Best Foods or Hellman's in the shopping cart. Giant multinational Unilever makes both brands. We don't support multinationals in liberal Portland, we go local," explained Ms. Ross to the TV cameras.

"Hell, Hellman's and Best Foods mayo are identical. Put a blindfold on Hillary and she wouldn't know the damn difference," said Ms. Rostein.

This reporter could not get an interview with Clinton Campaign Chair, Niccolo Machiavellia, but an aide explained that giant Unilever perhaps was a contributor to the Democratic Party and, "Probably the national Clinton campaign people who went to Oregon to negotiate the matter didn't want to offend a campaign donor."

The matter was treated quite seriously on the Sunday news shows, "Toddy's Faceoff," "This Week With George Psoriasis," and "Das Homeland" hosted by Oliver North on Faux News.

As usual, the participants in the lengthy roundtable discussions, wearing serious expressions and furrowed brows, gravely discussed all sides of the issue. And, is always the case, Chuck Toddy repeatedly interrupted Bliss Read, a brilliant Black Female MSNBC contributor, as Toddy turned his back on her and often consulted Hewitt Hewitt, also a MSNBC contributor, who is an older white misogynist who hates Hillary Clinton.

Crowded out in the mayonnaise discussion were such unworthy, trivial topics as "Climate Change And The Eventual Extermination Of The Human Race," " Money In Politics Destroying Democracy," "Drone Attacks Creating Hatred Of The U.S.," "Stopping ISIS Genocide," "Rampant Gun Carnage in The U.S," "Torture in Black Sites Abroad," Excessive Drug Prices Causing People To Choose Between Paying Utility Bills Or Getting Medicine For Their Infants And Children," "GOP Rigging Of Elections," "The U.S.' Becoming A Third World Nation," "Shoddy Treatment Of Veterans Who Have Been Lied To About Being Heroes," and the like.

Make Keith Shirey's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Blacklists and Babies: Trump's Own McCarthyism

Washington, D.C.: To some, a "Trumpism" may be considered a political gaff made during a rally or convention speech. To others, "Trumpism" is a movement akin to McCarthyism of the 1950s. What was once a somewhat curious footnote known as McCar...
View 'Blacklists and Babies: Trump's Own McCarthyism'

Trump's Autopsy Reveals Brain Tumor

Associated Press, June 17, 2032: An autopsy of the real estate mogul and former presidential candidate revealed that he had suffered from a growth on the cerebral cortex that impaired his ability to self-censor, increased his impulsiveness and limite...
View 'Trump's Autopsy Reveals Brain Tumor'

Donald Trump: You're Promoted!

After his resounding success as the 2016 Republican Presidential Candidate, Donald Trump moves on to bigger and better things. He renounces his candidacy as of Monday, August 8th. "Smart people know I don't waste time. I've been the Republican Can...
View 'Donald Trump: You're Promoted!'

Hillary Shoots Teenager On Fifth Avenue

While Donald Trump mesmerized the media and the public with his crazy antics, Hillary Clinton was the one to actually shoot someone on New York's Fifth Avenue. It all unfolded as Clinton was shopping before a political rally on New York's famous...
View 'Hillary Shoots Teenager On Fifth Avenue'

Trump Claims He Saw Video Of The Ark Of The Covenant

Donald Trump is claiming that the Obama administration is hiding the Ark of The Covenant to keep it from him in case he becomes president. "I saw the video, and we can assume the Russians or Wiki-Leaks leaked the video to hurt Hillary Clinton in t...
View 'Trump Claims He Saw Video Of The Ark Of The Covenant'

Pokemon Go Players Killed on Artillery Range

A group of eight geeky university frat house buddies was instantly killed by a single round from an M777 self-propelled howitzer when they ventured onto a firing range at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. "Training accidents are always tragic", read a statemen...
View 'Pokemon Go Players Killed on Artillery Range'

Trump Claims Autopsy was Rigged, Blames Clinton

Associated Press, June 18, 2032: Donald Trump today disputed the results of his own autopsy. "I do not suffer from Whinorrhea," he stated. Trump insisted that President Clinton had tampered with the results, and claimed that he had seen televisio...
View 'Trump Claims Autopsy was Rigged, Blames Clinton'

Researchers find little difference between Bologna and Hotdogs

A government funded study analyzing the nature of the hot dog and bologna has revealed that they are close cousins, "almost siblings, really" said Dr. Janice Manice, head of Columbia university's dept. of cold cuts and condiments which spearheaded th...
View 'Researchers find little difference between Bologna and Hotdogs'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 5 multiplied by 4?

5 12 23 20
141 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more