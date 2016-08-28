Written by Mike Peril
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Sunday, 28 August 2016

image for Obama Admits Birthers Got It Right, Italians Celebrate
Italians Worldwide Celebrated Obama's News

Washington, DC - In what pundits are calling "Birthers of a Nation," President Barack Obama today acknowledged that "perhaps" he was born outside the United States to foreign parents and therefore did not qualify to become President. It was a stunning admission during a Rose Garden news conference preceded by a multi-cultural celebration.

Wearing a green, red and white striped tie, Obama stated to his wife and two girls, "You have a right to know our true family heritage and you will hear it from me first."

The disclosure came after Julian Assange of Wikileaks stated that he has possession of Obama's real birth certificate. The certificate shows that Obama was actually born near Rome, and that his true birth name is "Bartolomeo Horatio Obama." President Obama chose to get ahead of the possible scandal with his own personal announcement.

"Contrary to what I believed, I have learned recently that I am not a black man, I have no African heritage. I am not the first elected black President, I am instead the first elected Italian President." Reporters gasped as bottles of red wine were promptly served.

For the remainder of the evening, Italian music was played. Pasta, ravioli, meatballs, zepoles and cannolis were served. Obama sang "Besame Mucho" and a Frank Sinatra impersonator capped the celebration, starting with "Chicago," and ending with "My Way."

In his final comments, Obama stated with a broad smile, "Grazie, thank you, all of yous, finalmente! So gooda to feela so free in America!"

Experts are unsure whether Obama will be required to step down. Obama gave no indication that he will resign, and the impeachment process will take longer to complete than what little time remains in Obama's second term.

Some legal scholars suggest that the Supreme Court should step in, opening the door for Vice President Joe Biden to complete Obama's term as President. But the evenly split current court without Justice Scalia would mean that no action would likely be taken.

Members of the "Birther Movement" believe there is more to this story. Birthers are now implying that Scalia was murdered as a cover up, once Scalia figured out Obama's Italian heritage. They believe Obama, finally loosening up, exposed his true Italian accent to Scalia over a couple of glasses of Chianti.

GOP presidential candidate Donald J. Trump quickly repeated the rumors, stating that Obama and Hillary Clinton might have something "very major" to do with Scalia's death.

Meanwhile Italian-Americans and citizens of Italy celebrated the news with festivals planned. Italian-Americans are now discussing an appropriate day for a new Federal holiday, and debating which streets and buildings should be named after Obama.

More confusion stirred, however, at midnight, when Obama tweeted: "Justa kidding. You seriously want a President who embraces rumors and scandals? See what happens? Even fooled Trump! I thought he gets SARCASM! -- POTUS 'Bart'"

Make Mike Peril's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Donald Trump's Pants Catch Fire

Did Donald Trump's karma finally catch up with him when his pants caught fire this week? After tweeting his millionth or so lie, Donald Trump had his limo pull over on a California highway when he smelled something burning. As The Donald stepped...
View 'Donald Trump's Pants Catch Fire'

Austin To Secede From Texas, Join California

The blog site "Rest-of-Texas-sucks. Com," an Austin based site, sneeringly refers to the remainder of Texas outside Austin as "A land of big oil, big business, big cars, big men with big mouths, big guns, big bigoted morons, and big-haired women who...
View 'Austin To Secede From Texas, Join California'

"Broad Daylight" robberies explained

FBI's senior special investigator, Horace Deluca in a recent press conference, explained why so many daytime robberies are committed in "broad daylight". "A thief," said Mr. Deluca, "is just like anybody else. A nice sunny day with a blue sk...
View '"Broad Daylight" robberies explained'

Stanford rapist Brock Turner to be awarded medal for bravery

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Ealier this week it was announced that convicted Stanford rapist Brock Turner would be released after serving half of his six month jail sentence. The Santa Clara District Attorney's office has now released a statement anno...
View 'Stanford rapist Brock Turner to be awarded medal for bravery'

Cutting Down A Forest In San Francisco

A group calling itself: The Native Plant Advocates, want to cut down the trees and destroy a forest on Mount Davidson in San Francisco. A scenic landmark, Mount Davidson is a beautiful mountain covered with towering eucalyptus trees and home to a col...
View 'Cutting Down A Forest In San Francisco'

College Football Teams Should Go Semi-Pro

AP --At Texas A&M, the football coach made close to $4.5 million in 2015, nearly four times what the second highest-earning public university president in the country made. At Penn State, where the president is the highest paid among all public...
View 'College Football Teams Should Go Semi-Pro'

Hacks into Democrat Re-Election Playbook indicate Putin in disguise inside a Trump White House

Direct to Spoof Investigations, hackers Lout Zoo and Demonizer have climbed inside the Democratic Party's latest ideas to distract attention from Hillary Clinton's email problems. Meanwhile, roiling black clouds of smoke blown at Russia and Vladim...
View 'Hacks into Democrat Re-Election Playbook indicate Putin in disguise inside a Trump White House'

Does This Election Season Have You Wanting to Pull Out Your Hair?

It's been a grueling 18 months of listening to Donald Trump's "policies" and Hillary Clinton's ongoing email saga. Much like boxing, the two opponents have been talking smack about one another before going head-to-head in the debate rounds. Come...
View 'Does This Election Season Have You Wanting to Pull Out Your Hair?'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 2 plus 3?

8 20 4 5
71 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more