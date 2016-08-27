Written by Keith Shirey
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Saturday, 27 August 2016

image for Trump Fires Himself From Campaign

Donald Trump said to himself today, "You're Fired," as he exited his campaign for the Presidency. He held a press conference today at the Trump Tower.

"Believe me, you can count on the fact that I'm out of the campaign you low-energy press losers. I've had so many people telling me to leave, so many people. They say that I shouldn't have to take it anymore from the haters. All those haters. There's a tremendous hatred for me out there," he explained.

"I have a problem, a real problem. It's a tremendous problem. This campaign is a strain on my boys. A tremendous strain. They want to kill more lions and elephants hunting. They want to hunt. Hunt in Africa. But they can't go hunting, just can't go hunting, a beautiful thing. It's a huge strain on them not to hunt. A huge strain. I just can't deprive them of that because of the campaign they have no time, just no time at all to kill," he said.

"But don't worry, we're going to build that big and beautiful wall. Don't you worry, you weak press losers and ugly bimbos, we're going to build that wall to Make America Great Again. Great again folks. Not to worry you low energy people. I'm very rich. I'll construct the wall myself but I'll tell Mexico they have to pay for it or I won't let them manufacture my Trump Line ties and suits anymore. Not anymore, folks. In Mexico they won't manufacture my clothes anymore. Believe me," the former candidate stated.

"And they attacked Melania's plagiarism. I can't put her through this. It's a tremendous strain on Melania. . . a tremendous strain. How was she to know they'd find out she stole the words? She couldn't know, just couldn't know. Like the boys, she doesn't have time for anything. She wants to pose nude again but has no time for the shoots, no time to pose. Just has no time," said The Donald. I have to quit for Melania and the boys so they can hunt and pose nude," he said.

"I guess you low energy people, big time low energy losers, losers in the PC press will be happy you don't have me to kick around anymore. Yes, you l-ooo-sers, every one a l-ooo-ser."

"Now you Can't kick Melania and the boys around anymore. You'll be very happy, very happy. Now you can go back to your political correctness. No more kicking me around, kicking me around. No more attacking me for telling the truth about Obama and Clinton founding ISIS. No more attacking me for telling the truth.

A reporter asked him what he would do now that the campaign for him was over.

"I'm writing 'The Art Of The Deal 2.' The Bible is a great book, a truly great book which was better, better than the first 'Art Of The Deal," which I always said was the second best book every written. My book, second only to the Bible, which I've read from cover to cover. The Bible, cover to cover, believe me. But 'Deal2' will be better than the Bible, which is still truly a great book I must say. That I will tell you."

He continued that he would do interviews for 'The Drudge Report' and other on- line publications. "Matt's a fantastic guy, a truly fantastic guy I will tell you. Matt Drudge, I love the guy. And the 'White Confederacy Arising' blog. They'll want to interview me. And maybe I'll write for them because I went to an Ivy League school. I'm highly educated. I know words. I have the best words, I have the best words. And the best brain, the very best brain."

"My millions of followers will be disappointed that I'm leaving. But they'll have someone just like me to vote on in 2020. And he'll be a winner, that I can tell you. I will tell you that, trust me. And he will be just like me, preaching white nationalism. You can count on that, believe me he'll win the Presidency."

Make Keith Shirey's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Donald Trump's Pants Catch Fire

Did Donald Trump's karma finally catch up with him when his pants caught fire this week? After tweeting his millionth or so lie, Donald Trump had his limo pull over on a California highway when he smelled something burning. As The Donald stepped...
View 'Donald Trump's Pants Catch Fire'

Austin To Secede From Texas, Join California

The blog site "Rest-of-Texas-sucks. Com," an Austin based site, sneeringly refers to the remainder of Texas outside Austin as "A land of big oil, big business, big cars, big men with big mouths, big guns, big bigoted morons, and big-haired women who...
View 'Austin To Secede From Texas, Join California'

"Broad Daylight" robberies explained

FBI's senior special investigator, Horace Deluca in a recent press conference, explained why so many daytime robberies are committed in "broad daylight". "A thief," said Mr. Deluca, "is just like anybody else. A nice sunny day with a blue sk...
View '"Broad Daylight" robberies explained'

Stanford rapist Brock Turner to be awarded medal for bravery

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Ealier this week it was announced that convicted Stanford rapist Brock Turner would be released after serving half of his six month jail sentence. The Santa Clara District Attorney's office has now released a statement anno...
View 'Stanford rapist Brock Turner to be awarded medal for bravery'

Cutting Down A Forest In San Francisco

A group calling itself: The Native Plant Advocates, want to cut down the trees and destroy a forest on Mount Davidson in San Francisco. A scenic landmark, Mount Davidson is a beautiful mountain covered with towering eucalyptus trees and home to a col...
View 'Cutting Down A Forest In San Francisco'

College Football Teams Should Go Semi-Pro

AP --At Texas A&M, the football coach made close to $4.5 million in 2015, nearly four times what the second highest-earning public university president in the country made. At Penn State, where the president is the highest paid among all public...
View 'College Football Teams Should Go Semi-Pro'

Hacks into Democrat Re-Election Playbook indicate Putin in disguise inside a Trump White House

Direct to Spoof Investigations, hackers Lout Zoo and Demonizer have climbed inside the Democratic Party's latest ideas to distract attention from Hillary Clinton's email problems. Meanwhile, roiling black clouds of smoke blown at Russia and Vladim...
View 'Hacks into Democrat Re-Election Playbook indicate Putin in disguise inside a Trump White House'

Does This Election Season Have You Wanting to Pull Out Your Hair?

It's been a grueling 18 months of listening to Donald Trump's "policies" and Hillary Clinton's ongoing email saga. Much like boxing, the two opponents have been talking smack about one another before going head-to-head in the debate rounds. Come...
View 'Does This Election Season Have You Wanting to Pull Out Your Hair?'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 5 plus 1?

7 17 6 16
71 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more