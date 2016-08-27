Written by Keith Shirey
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Saturday, 27 August 2016

image for Trump Campaign's new CEO Quits Fearing She'll be Fired
"YOU CAN'T FIRE ME, I QUIT!"

A few months ago, Donald Trump tapped Kellyanne Conway to be his campaign manager. As an attractive, well-spoken, expert pollster she was supposed to put a good face on a campaign associated with vulgarity, unrestrained hatred, vicious attacks Muslims and Mexicans, and campaign surrogates such as Rudy, "The Screamer, Giuliani and Chris "Bridgegate" Christie.

Now a new scandal has arisen in the campaign as a new hire to be campaign CEO Steven Bannon, former chief of Brietbart, a racist, misogonist, white nationalist website, is accused of being a wife beater who threatened to take her children away if she pressed charges in court. Fearful, she was nowhere to be found.

Bannon had taken over from Paul Manafort who resigned as CEO after it was revealed that he had been an advisor to sleazy Ukranian politicians and it became known that $12.7 million dollars had been earmarked for him from a pro-Russian political party. Trump has has a kind of "bromance" with Putin and the Trump children told The Donald that Manafort had to go because it brought to public attention their father's love affair with the former KGB authoritarian near-dictator head of Russia.

With that background in mind, Kellyanne Conway appeared on the MSNBC Mourning Joe show and was quizzed by host, Joe Scarface.

"Doesn't Trump vet these undesirables before he hires them. Weren't there any background checks," he asked Kellyanne.

She responded that Mr. Trump couldn't do due diligence because he doesn't have the attention span. "He shouldn't be condemned for this, he deserves our sympathy, " the gigglilng CEO said.

"But what about yesterday's hiring of Bill Stephen to handle the ground operations of the campaign. Didn't he know that Chris Christie fired Stephen from his top aide position because of scandals involving his administration?," inquired Scarface.

Conway responded, "Look he gets all of his information from Fox and internet sites like 'Whites Rule,' and 'Spread The Hate.' How could he know about Bill Stephens's involvement in bridgegate? Give me a break Joe," said a smiling, attractive Kellyanne Conway.

Scarface pointed out that during a news conference at the construction site of his Washington hotel in March, he plucked a woman from the audience and offered her a job with his company saying, "She seemed like a good person to me. What was that all about, what does that say about him?" asked Mourning Joe.

"Don't you see what a great guy he is? He's a little impulsive but that's ok. That incident just shows that he loves women, just like he loves his three wives," she laughed. "Look Mr. Trump makes mistakes in hiring but he just loves to say 'You're Fired!" to remedy situations, just like he fired his first two wives so he could have the latest trophy version." Kellyanne couldn't seem to stop laughing.

At this point Mika Brzezinskichevnoki, the daughter of the Secretary of the War Department under Jimmy Carter, and the show's co-host said to Conway, "How can you take such a light-hearted approach to such serious issues. Aren't you putting your job in jeopardy?"

"No, I'm quitting before he fires me. He fired Manafort, and he'll fire Bannon just as he has gotten rid of many campaign operatives, and he'll have to fire Bill Stephen. I'd probably be next."

Make Keith Shirey's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Donald Trump's Pants Catch Fire

Did Donald Trump's karma finally catch up with him when his pants caught fire this week? After tweeting his millionth or so lie, Donald Trump had his limo pull over on a California highway when he smelled something burning. As The Donald stepped...
View 'Donald Trump's Pants Catch Fire'

Austin To Secede From Texas, Join California

The blog site "Rest-of-Texas-sucks. Com," an Austin based site, sneeringly refers to the remainder of Texas outside Austin as "A land of big oil, big business, big cars, big men with big mouths, big guns, big bigoted morons, and big-haired women who...
View 'Austin To Secede From Texas, Join California'

"Broad Daylight" robberies explained

FBI's senior special investigator, Horace Deluca in a recent press conference, explained why so many daytime robberies are committed in "broad daylight". "A thief," said Mr. Deluca, "is just like anybody else. A nice sunny day with a blue sk...
View '"Broad Daylight" robberies explained'

Stanford rapist Brock Turner to be awarded medal for bravery

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Ealier this week it was announced that convicted Stanford rapist Brock Turner would be released after serving half of his six month jail sentence. The Santa Clara District Attorney's office has now released a statement anno...
View 'Stanford rapist Brock Turner to be awarded medal for bravery'

Cutting Down A Forest In San Francisco

A group calling itself: The Native Plant Advocates, want to cut down the trees and destroy a forest on Mount Davidson in San Francisco. A scenic landmark, Mount Davidson is a beautiful mountain covered with towering eucalyptus trees and home to a col...
View 'Cutting Down A Forest In San Francisco'

College Football Teams Should Go Semi-Pro

AP --At Texas A&M, the football coach made close to $4.5 million in 2015, nearly four times what the second highest-earning public university president in the country made. At Penn State, where the president is the highest paid among all public...
View 'College Football Teams Should Go Semi-Pro'

Hacks into Democrat Re-Election Playbook indicate Putin in disguise inside a Trump White House

Direct to Spoof Investigations, hackers Lout Zoo and Demonizer have climbed inside the Democratic Party's latest ideas to distract attention from Hillary Clinton's email problems. Meanwhile, roiling black clouds of smoke blown at Russia and Vladim...
View 'Hacks into Democrat Re-Election Playbook indicate Putin in disguise inside a Trump White House'

Does This Election Season Have You Wanting to Pull Out Your Hair?

It's been a grueling 18 months of listening to Donald Trump's "policies" and Hillary Clinton's ongoing email saga. Much like boxing, the two opponents have been talking smack about one another before going head-to-head in the debate rounds. Come...
View 'Does This Election Season Have You Wanting to Pull Out Your Hair?'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 multiplied by 3?

3 9 12 7
71 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more