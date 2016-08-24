Written by Keith Shirey
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Wednesday, 24 August 2016

image for Pill May Be Available To Raise IQ Of White Male Trump Followers
BRAIN DOCTOR AT U.S.C

The Quinnipiac University poll released a month ago had Trump leading among white men and white women The poll had Trump leading Clinton among white men, 60 percent to 36 percent. While the margin has recently narrowed a bit, it is clear that it will be women and minorities who must put Clinton in the White House.

Liberal white men are increasingly embarrassed that so many of their gender support a neo-facist, racist, white nationalist, xenophobe, bully, bigoted, authoritarian narcissist for the Presidency. In response to extremely discomfiting liberal white guilt Dr. Robert P Jefferson, a black plastic surgeon located on the Westside in Beverly Hills, CA on plush Rodeo Drive, has decided to provide a remedy for male whiteness.

"Just as we turned Michael Jackson nearly white we can turn white males into the beautiful dark shade they want," said Jefferson, a member of California Board Certified Transition Physicians.

"To blacken their whole bodies will be an extraordinary expense but we feel that many melanin deprived white liberal males will want to make the transition," said Dr. Jefferson. Melanin is the pigment that gives human skin, hair, and eyes their color.

Injection of Melanin into the white human body is only in the beginning of clinical research trials the medical doctor pointed out. "It would be an easy fix, but we don't have it yet," he said.

But Carol Acumen, Ph.D, M.D., of the School of Medicine at U.S.C. said that the solution was too radical. She said that brain chemists at the university were "frantically working on a pill to elevate the IQ of white male Trump voters by "at least 55 points." "It is imperative that we get the medication out before election time," she stated.

Make Keith Shirey's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

For Debate Prep, the Clinton Campaign Hires a Nine Year Old Who Ran a Successful Lemonade Stand as a Stand-in for Donald Trump

Washington, D. C.--In preparing for the upcoming debates with Donald Trump, Clinton campaign spokesperson Robby Mook announced today that it has has hired Billy Vermon, a successful lemonade magnate, to stand in for Donald Trump. Nine year old Bi...
View 'For Debate Prep, the Clinton Campaign Hires a Nine Year Old Who Ran a Successful Lemonade Stand as a Stand-in for Donald Trump'

Green Candidate Stein Tells The Truth, Enrages Corporate Media

Jill Stein, Green Party Candidate for the Presidency, has caused an uproar among executives as MSNBX after she appeared on "Mourning Joe." Stein pointed out that 64% of discretionary spending in the federal budget goes to the U.S. military, and the...
View 'Green Candidate Stein Tells The Truth, Enrages Corporate Media'

Trump Campaign's new CEO Quits Fearing She'll be Fired

A few months ago, Donald Trump tapped Kellyanne Conway to be his campaign manager. As an attractive, well-spoken, expert pollster she was supposed to put a good face on a campaign associated with vulgarity, unrestrained hatred, vicious attacks Musli...
View 'Trump Campaign's new CEO Quits Fearing She'll be Fired'

The Alt.Right Is To The Right Of The Crazy GOP Right

The alt.right has been much in the news because one of the movement's supporters, Ronald Dickhead, the former head of Brietbart is now the CEO of the Trump campaign. Too, it's in the news because the alt.right supports Trump for President of the U.S...
View 'The Alt.Right Is To The Right Of The Crazy GOP Right'

EpiPen CEO Defends Huge Price Hike

"I'm not a villain," said Heather Avarice, chief executive of Extort Pharmaceuticals, one the few generic drug manufactures left in an oligopolistic industry noted for price gouging. She was speaking at a press conference today at company headquarte...
View 'EpiPen CEO Defends Huge Price Hike'

Trump Fires Himself From Campaign

Donald Trump said to himself today, "You're Fired," as he exited his campaign for the Presidency. He held a press conference today at the Trump Tower. "Believe me, you can count on the fact that I'm out of the campaign you low-energy press losers...
View 'Trump Fires Himself From Campaign'

Crisis in the Clinton Campaign

As the Clinton campaign prepares to go to Portland, Oregon in 3 weeks it is in serious negotiations with the Oregon event organizers. A crisis has emerged over the mayonnaise brand that will be used in potato salad at the event. It turns out t...
View 'Crisis in the Clinton Campaign'

Obama Admits Birthers Got It Right, Italians Celebrate

Washington, DC - In what pundits are calling "Birthers of a Nation," President Barack Obama today acknowledged that "perhaps" he was born outside the United States to foreign parents and therefore did not qualify to become President. It was a stunnin...
View 'Obama Admits Birthers Got It Right, Italians Celebrate'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 multiplied by 1?

3 19 4 7
141 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more