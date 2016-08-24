Written by Keith Shirey
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Wednesday, 24 August 2016

image for Trump Pamphlet Calls Women Prone To Sin And Evil

The Family Research Council is know to be the most important anti-gay advocacy group in the country. Lesser know is its attitude toward women. It's head, Tony Perkins and many others belong to denominations which bar women from serving as pastors because the Bible only prohibits a woman from being a "spiritual leader and says they should 'stand by their man.'" Some members go so far as to say that being a "spiritual leader" cannot be separated from being a political leader, so a woman shouldn't hold public office.

Richard Pig, the head of the Southern Baptist Convention's political arm, said that it was perfectly fine for a woman to serve in the role of being a public servant as long as she begs for her husband's consent. Many Christians would agree with that assessment, that's because wifely submission - also known as complementarian theology - is central to the faith of many evangelicals.

The well-know evangelical Sara Jane Preposterous explains, the "husband is the spiritual head of the household, the wife his obedient 'helpmeet,' carries the holy vessel for their children in her sacred womb, and must be a devoted mother, wear amor and be and warrior for the faith. She looks askance at women who want to be in politics and calls them whores.

Sam Meathead, a former Pennsylvania state legislator who heads the American Pastor's Network, which works to organize politically engaged conservative pastors, cited the book of Isaiah this month to argue that having women in political leadership is a mark of judgment upon a nation and will lead to eternal damnation for all its "perverted, deranged citizens." "God does raise up women," he explained, "but that's to obey their masters, otherwise know as 'husbands.'"

And Jesse Lee Peterson, a frequent guest on conservative talk shows, has also argued that women should never have been given the right to vote. While the well-known conservative evangelical, Phyllis Shitfly, thinks women should vote, she asks "Why should a woman be President when we have had great men in that office with subservient wives playing supporting roles."

With this background in mind it is no surprise that the Donald Trump campaign has outreach to misogynist evangelicals called the Medieval Opinion Maker's Advisory Council. The group has published a pamphlet entitled, "Know Your Place Lady." In it John Porcine of the First Baptist Church in Babble, TX, points out that in ancient Israel, where God made the Jews his chosen people, women did not hold public office.

"If Holy King God had felt that women should be political leaders, He would have chosen a culture where women were in that role. That God did not, binds us today to his choice against women leaders because we must all abide by the teachings of the Holy Ghost, who wrote the infallible, hallowed text with the aid of Her Blessedness, the Ghostess, he argues.

Professor Peter Condum of The College of Sacred Limb Wisdom Seminary in Broken Glass, GA, takes a rather dim view of what he calls "the lesser sex." He points out in the creation myth in the Book of Genesis, the evil snake goes to Eve to tempt her into giving Adam the apple from the tree of the fruit of knowledge. "The wise snake knew that the silly, over-sexed, vile weakling Eve would succumb to the snake, not to the stronger, manly Adam.

"So sex came into the world 'cause they were naked and ashamed of their evil genitals and nipples. We don't need women to tempt men and take them away from the nation's business, " he writes.

Pastor Peter P. Peter of Full Gospel JumboChurch in Piedmont Ville SC, takes a practical view where he explains in the Trump pamphlet, "After women got the vote we had the disaster of prohibition, world-wide depression, and World War II, the most horrendous, genocidal war in history. One would be a fool not to see the causal correlation."

Weather candidate Trump can increase his vote by appealing to the vote of the followers of complementarian theology, mostly in Southern rural areas, will be ascertained on Election Day.

Make Keith Shirey's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

For Debate Prep, the Clinton Campaign Hires a Nine Year Old Who Ran a Successful Lemonade Stand as a Stand-in for Donald Trump

Washington, D. C.--In preparing for the upcoming debates with Donald Trump, Clinton campaign spokesperson Robby Mook announced today that it has has hired Billy Vermon, a successful lemonade magnate, to stand in for Donald Trump. Nine year old Bi...
View 'For Debate Prep, the Clinton Campaign Hires a Nine Year Old Who Ran a Successful Lemonade Stand as a Stand-in for Donald Trump'

Green Candidate Stein Tells The Truth, Enrages Corporate Media

Jill Stein, Green Party Candidate for the Presidency, has caused an uproar among executives as MSNBX after she appeared on "Mourning Joe." Stein pointed out that 64% of discretionary spending in the federal budget goes to the U.S. military, and the...
View 'Green Candidate Stein Tells The Truth, Enrages Corporate Media'

Trump Campaign's new CEO Quits Fearing She'll be Fired

A few months ago, Donald Trump tapped Kellyanne Conway to be his campaign manager. As an attractive, well-spoken, expert pollster she was supposed to put a good face on a campaign associated with vulgarity, unrestrained hatred, vicious attacks Musli...
View 'Trump Campaign's new CEO Quits Fearing She'll be Fired'

The Alt.Right Is To The Right Of The Crazy GOP Right

The alt.right has been much in the news because one of the movement's supporters, Ronald Dickhead, the former head of Brietbart is now the CEO of the Trump campaign. Too, it's in the news because the alt.right supports Trump for President of the U.S...
View 'The Alt.Right Is To The Right Of The Crazy GOP Right'

EpiPen CEO Defends Huge Price Hike

"I'm not a villain," said Heather Avarice, chief executive of Extort Pharmaceuticals, one the few generic drug manufactures left in an oligopolistic industry noted for price gouging. She was speaking at a press conference today at company headquarte...
View 'EpiPen CEO Defends Huge Price Hike'

Trump Fires Himself From Campaign

Donald Trump said to himself today, "You're Fired," as he exited his campaign for the Presidency. He held a press conference today at the Trump Tower. "Believe me, you can count on the fact that I'm out of the campaign you low-energy press losers...
View 'Trump Fires Himself From Campaign'

Crisis in the Clinton Campaign

As the Clinton campaign prepares to go to Portland, Oregon in 3 weeks it is in serious negotiations with the Oregon event organizers. A crisis has emerged over the mayonnaise brand that will be used in potato salad at the event. It turns out t...
View 'Crisis in the Clinton Campaign'

Obama Admits Birthers Got It Right, Italians Celebrate

Washington, DC - In what pundits are calling "Birthers of a Nation," President Barack Obama today acknowledged that "perhaps" he was born outside the United States to foreign parents and therefore did not qualify to become President. It was a stunnin...
View 'Obama Admits Birthers Got It Right, Italians Celebrate'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 5 multiplied by 1?

7 24 15 5
141 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more