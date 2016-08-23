Written by Keith Shirey
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Tuesday, 23 August 2016

image for Trump Is Huge Flip Flopper But OK With Supporters
trump

Donald Trump uses his audience's racial animus and rage to attack Hispanics, African and Middle Eastern Americans, and mocks women and disabled people with impunity. He plays to his supporters' fears and prejudices. His campaign has been based on bigotry, chauvinism, misogyny, and he is the white nationalists wet dream. People like David Duke love him.

At the outset his campaign he attracted voters because he said he was going to build a massive wall to keep Mexicans out of the U.S. that Mexico would pay for. He presented himself as a politically incorrect outsider who would use extreme measures to combat illegal immigration, such as deporting 11 million people. For more than a year, Trump insisted that all illegal immigrants "have got to go" and that he would create a huge "deportation force" to carry out the task. Deportation and building the wall were at the heart and soul, the core of his campaign.

Now that he has a new campaign manager, a well-known pollster, who tells him he cannot win without the Hispanic vote, Trump has reversed himself. He now says, to the effect, that Obama's rules for deporting undesirable illegals such as rapists and murders are fine and that he would enforce them.

The rest, presumably 10.99 million Hispanics can remain in the U.S., and even "go through a process" where they can permanently stay in the U.S. And once in favor of Eisenhower's rounding up Mexicans and putting them in detention centers Trump now says Ike was wrong.

And no longer does his campaign site talk about building the wall.

"At a campaign rally today, Trump told supporters, many of whom could be chagrined and disillusioned by his contradicting himself and no longer playing to the lowest common denominator of bigotry and racism in his audience who hate Mexicans, "You can trust me I haven't changed."

"Just because I'm going to leave alone those who love me, my great friends the Hispanics, I can still spew a venomous hatred of Muslims, Blacks, women and American Pow's who allowed themselves to be captured, and also the disabled, that's enough isn't it?" Trust me, you'll be satisfied. Believe me."

After the rally, people made such remarks, as "It's ok, he can still rage like a madman. We still love him." One supporter said, "He left Mexicans alone at the rally, but the rest of his speech was hate-filled and I'm quite satisfied that he'll make America great again. He's still playing coy in his relationship with the KKK. He's really the same guy."

And, finally, a supporter said, "We all know he lies are Mother's milk to him so all of the time so this is to be expected. He's still very entertaining. The rallies are a hoot. Of course, I'll still vote for him."

Make Keith Shirey's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

For Debate Prep, the Clinton Campaign Hires a Nine Year Old Who Ran a Successful Lemonade Stand as a Stand-in for Donald Trump

Washington, D. C.--In preparing for the upcoming debates with Donald Trump, Clinton campaign spokesperson Robby Mook announced today that it has has hired Billy Vermon, a successful lemonade magnate, to stand in for Donald Trump. Nine year old Bi...
View 'For Debate Prep, the Clinton Campaign Hires a Nine Year Old Who Ran a Successful Lemonade Stand as a Stand-in for Donald Trump'

Green Candidate Stein Tells The Truth, Enrages Corporate Media

Jill Stein, Green Party Candidate for the Presidency, has caused an uproar among executives as MSNBX after she appeared on "Mourning Joe." Stein pointed out that 64% of discretionary spending in the federal budget goes to the U.S. military, and the...
View 'Green Candidate Stein Tells The Truth, Enrages Corporate Media'

Trump Campaign's new CEO Quits Fearing She'll be Fired

A few months ago, Donald Trump tapped Kellyanne Conway to be his campaign manager. As an attractive, well-spoken, expert pollster she was supposed to put a good face on a campaign associated with vulgarity, unrestrained hatred, vicious attacks Musli...
View 'Trump Campaign's new CEO Quits Fearing She'll be Fired'

The Alt.Right Is To The Right Of The Crazy GOP Right

The alt.right has been much in the news because one of the movement's supporters, Ronald Dickhead, the former head of Brietbart is now the CEO of the Trump campaign. Too, it's in the news because the alt.right supports Trump for President of the U.S...
View 'The Alt.Right Is To The Right Of The Crazy GOP Right'

EpiPen CEO Defends Huge Price Hike

"I'm not a villain," said Heather Avarice, chief executive of Extort Pharmaceuticals, one the few generic drug manufactures left in an oligopolistic industry noted for price gouging. She was speaking at a press conference today at company headquarte...
View 'EpiPen CEO Defends Huge Price Hike'

Trump Fires Himself From Campaign

Donald Trump said to himself today, "You're Fired," as he exited his campaign for the Presidency. He held a press conference today at the Trump Tower. "Believe me, you can count on the fact that I'm out of the campaign you low-energy press losers...
View 'Trump Fires Himself From Campaign'

Crisis in the Clinton Campaign

As the Clinton campaign prepares to go to Portland, Oregon in 3 weeks it is in serious negotiations with the Oregon event organizers. A crisis has emerged over the mayonnaise brand that will be used in potato salad at the event. It turns out t...
View 'Crisis in the Clinton Campaign'

Obama Admits Birthers Got It Right, Italians Celebrate

Washington, DC - In what pundits are calling "Birthers of a Nation," President Barack Obama today acknowledged that "perhaps" he was born outside the United States to foreign parents and therefore did not qualify to become President. It was a stunnin...
View 'Obama Admits Birthers Got It Right, Italians Celebrate'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 plus 4?

7 15 8 24
141 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more