Donald Trump uses his audience's racial animus and rage to attack Hispanics, African and Middle Eastern Americans, and mocks women and disabled people with impunity. He plays to his supporters' fears and prejudices. His campaign has been based on bigotry, chauvinism, misogyny, and he is the white nationalists wet dream. People like David Duke love him.

At the outset his campaign he attracted voters because he said he was going to build a massive wall to keep Mexicans out of the U.S. that Mexico would pay for. He presented himself as a politically incorrect outsider who would use extreme measures to combat illegal immigration, such as deporting 11 million people. For more than a year, Trump insisted that all illegal immigrants "have got to go" and that he would create a huge "deportation force" to carry out the task. Deportation and building the wall were at the heart and soul, the core of his campaign.

Now that he has a new campaign manager, a well-known pollster, who tells him he cannot win without the Hispanic vote, Trump has reversed himself. He now says, to the effect, that Obama's rules for deporting undesirable illegals such as rapists and murders are fine and that he would enforce them.

The rest, presumably 10.99 million Hispanics can remain in the U.S., and even "go through a process" where they can permanently stay in the U.S. And once in favor of Eisenhower's rounding up Mexicans and putting them in detention centers Trump now says Ike was wrong.

And no longer does his campaign site talk about building the wall.

"At a campaign rally today, Trump told supporters, many of whom could be chagrined and disillusioned by his contradicting himself and no longer playing to the lowest common denominator of bigotry and racism in his audience who hate Mexicans, "You can trust me I haven't changed."

"Just because I'm going to leave alone those who love me, my great friends the Hispanics, I can still spew a venomous hatred of Muslims, Blacks, women and American Pow's who allowed themselves to be captured, and also the disabled, that's enough isn't it?" Trust me, you'll be satisfied. Believe me."

After the rally, people made such remarks, as "It's ok, he can still rage like a madman. We still love him." One supporter said, "He left Mexicans alone at the rally, but the rest of his speech was hate-filled and I'm quite satisfied that he'll make America great again. He's still playing coy in his relationship with the KKK. He's really the same guy."

And, finally, a supporter said, "We all know he lies are Mother's milk to him so all of the time so this is to be expected. He's still very entertaining. The rallies are a hoot. Of course, I'll still vote for him."