Monday, 22 August 2016

image for Presidential Debate Commission will lower percentage rule in exchange for 400 million dollar pallet
Pallet for Ballot Movement (PBM) fund is rapidly increasing

Candidates joining the presidential debates this fall must have at least 15% public support based on polling via ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX, and NBC.

Earlier this month, Trump at 36% and Clinton at 44% easily made the cut, whereas Gary Johnson was at 10 percent and Jill Stein at five percent.

Then spokesperson for the Commission Randy Bagslione created a sensation by saying this percentage could be lowered via "A four hundred million dollar pallet seems about right."

Mr. Bagslione has since clarified that he was "joking," and "trying to lighten up the discussion," by referring to the recent 400 million pallet cash transfer to Iran.

In background, DNC manipulations to prevent Mr. Sanders' nomination have raised speculation on the moral fabric of presidential electoral processes.

Ms. Clinton's relationship to The Clinton Foundation is also being questioned.

But right away following Mr. Bagslione's humor an internet drive started on a "pallet fund" for Johnson and Stein based on small donations.

It is already at 75 million.

Twitter is busy, with Johnson and Stein supporters insisting these candidates be allowed to debate.

Mr. Benedict Farmhold, organizer of the Pallet for Ballot Movement (PBM), reaffirms that the fund is rapidly climbing.

He also asked: "Why an arbitrary 15%? Why not decide based on whether Johnson and Stein have thousands of followers, and represent significantly different positions to the candidates now favored?"

Meanwhile, the Commission has issued a warning that "Presidential Debate Commission policies are not subject to being purchased--unless clarified as such under the Citizens United Provision of 2010."

Citizens United declared that corporations are persons, a move that significantly freed up how much cash corporations can use to influence national politics.

Then late last night a person claiming to have climbed the wall of the Ecuador Embassy in London disclosed via facebook he saw Julian Assange through a window.

Mr. Assange was at a computer studying Presidential Debate Commission files.

After a morning's delay following this development, Mr. Bagslione has responded:

"The Commission is re-thinking the 15 percent policy, in light of--

*whether citizens united applies to ordinary citizens, as well as corporations in purchasing government policies

*whatever Wikileaks has come up with on behind the scenes Presidential Debate Commission politics

*how to apply the 400 million pallet funds (or accumulation thereof) to Commission expenses, if feasible."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

