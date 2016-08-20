An Oklahoma City man and his eight year old boy were on their way to a Trump rally to give the boy's spelling bee award to Donald Trump, but unfortunately the man's son never made it: Joe Di Pietro said the family car was broadsided by an inattentive driver playing Pokemon Go and little Joe Di Pietro took the brunt of the impact and died before ambulances even arrived.

Out of this sad tragedy for the Di Pietro family arises a story of selfless sacrifice and patriotism--or so it seemed at first.

Joe Di Pietro Sr. was emotional and struggled to speak when he told an Oklahoma City Gazette reporter how his eight year old son talked about dying before losing consciousness and ultimately dying at the scene of the accident.

"He was such a brave boy, he wasn't scared, he wanted to take his spelling bee award to give to Donald Trump and when he thought he might die he told me he wanted to donate a kidney to Donald Trump."

Trump spoke about the boy at a rally and in a rare moment of humility Donald Trump was silent for a few seconds and looked down as he told the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania crowd about little Joe.

"You know this story is amazing, can you guys see the Dad? He's here behind me tonight. I won't repeat the whole story tonight, it's so sad, but his boy's dying wish was to donate a kidney to me. He heard about the Oscar Clint Eastwood gave me and the Olympic gold medals that athletes are giving me and so at first little Joe Di Pitrio wanted to give me his award he won at his schools spelling bee. When they were on the way to my rally in Oklahoma City another car hit them and Joey, he never made it."

If Donald Trump ever needed a human sympathetic moment in his campaign little Joe Di Pietro supplied it. And so Donald Trump who has never sacrificed more than a nights sleep or a few percentage points in one of his "deals", paused as the crowd ate up his words.

"So as this boy is dying he tells his dad if he can't make the rally, if he dies essentially, he wants to donate a kidney to me. This is the sacrifice and patriotism of an eight year old folks. If he gets it why can't the Hillary people get it?"

Oklahoma City Police Say Different

Not so fast--according to city police the only accident report involving a Di Pietro last week was a DWI crash involving Joe Di Pietro with no mention of any passenger. In fact there is no record of anybody by that name dying in an accident or at any hospital, or any record at all of a son named Joe Di Pietro.

Salio Davis, OKC Police spokesman told this reporter that people often make these sorts of claims for attention and money, and if they take money from people under false pretenses they could be charged with fraud.

Indeed Joe Di Pietro has already set up a page for donations to cover the supposed funeral costs for his son "Joe junior".