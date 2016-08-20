Written by XRhonda Speaks
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Saturday, 20 August 2016

image for Dying Boy's Wish Is To Donate Kidney To Donald Trump
Joe Di Pietro says his son's dying wish was to donate a kidney to Donald Trump

An Oklahoma City man and his eight year old boy were on their way to a Trump rally to give the boy's spelling bee award to Donald Trump, but unfortunately the man's son never made it: Joe Di Pietro said the family car was broadsided by an inattentive driver playing Pokemon Go and little Joe Di Pietro took the brunt of the impact and died before ambulances even arrived.

Out of this sad tragedy for the Di Pietro family arises a story of selfless sacrifice and patriotism--or so it seemed at first.

Joe Di Pietro Sr. was emotional and struggled to speak when he told an Oklahoma City Gazette reporter how his eight year old son talked about dying before losing consciousness and ultimately dying at the scene of the accident.

"He was such a brave boy, he wasn't scared, he wanted to take his spelling bee award to give to Donald Trump and when he thought he might die he told me he wanted to donate a kidney to Donald Trump."

Trump spoke about the boy at a rally and in a rare moment of humility Donald Trump was silent for a few seconds and looked down as he told the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania crowd about little Joe.

"You know this story is amazing, can you guys see the Dad? He's here behind me tonight. I won't repeat the whole story tonight, it's so sad, but his boy's dying wish was to donate a kidney to me. He heard about the Oscar Clint Eastwood gave me and the Olympic gold medals that athletes are giving me and so at first little Joe Di Pitrio wanted to give me his award he won at his schools spelling bee. When they were on the way to my rally in Oklahoma City another car hit them and Joey, he never made it."

If Donald Trump ever needed a human sympathetic moment in his campaign little Joe Di Pietro supplied it. And so Donald Trump who has never sacrificed more than a nights sleep or a few percentage points in one of his "deals", paused as the crowd ate up his words.

"So as this boy is dying he tells his dad if he can't make the rally, if he dies essentially, he wants to donate a kidney to me. This is the sacrifice and patriotism of an eight year old folks. If he gets it why can't the Hillary people get it?"

Oklahoma City Police Say Different
Not so fast--according to city police the only accident report involving a Di Pietro last week was a DWI crash involving Joe Di Pietro with no mention of any passenger. In fact there is no record of anybody by that name dying in an accident or at any hospital, or any record at all of a son named Joe Di Pietro.

Salio Davis, OKC Police spokesman told this reporter that people often make these sorts of claims for attention and money, and if they take money from people under false pretenses they could be charged with fraud.

Indeed Joe Di Pietro has already set up a page for donations to cover the supposed funeral costs for his son "Joe junior".

Make XRhonda Speaks's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Presidential Debate Commission will lower percentage rule in exchange for 400 million dollar pallet

Candidates joining the presidential debates this fall must have at least 15% public support based on polling via ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX, and NBC. Earlier this month, Trump at 36% and Clinton at 44% easily made the cut, whereas Gary Johnson was at 10 p...
View 'Presidential Debate Commission will lower percentage rule in exchange for 400 million dollar pallet'

With Ryan Lochte Out, Trump Lands Speedo

New York City, NY - With Ryan Lochte losing his Speedo sponsorship amidst an international Olympic scandal, Donald J. Trump has been selected as Speedo's newest spokesperson. As part of the lucrative contract, Trump has agreed to wear a Speedo under...
View 'With Ryan Lochte Out, Trump Lands Speedo'

Trump Is Huge Flip Flopper But OK With Supporters

Donald Trump uses his audience's racial animus and rage to attack Hispanics, African and Middle Eastern Americans, and mocks women and disabled people with impunity. He plays to his supporters' fears and prejudices. His campaign has been based on b...
View 'Trump Is Huge Flip Flopper But OK With Supporters'

Trump Pamphlet Calls Women Prone To Sin And Evil

The Family Research Council is know to be the most important anti-gay advocacy group in the country. Lesser know is its attitude toward women. It's head, Tony Perkins and many others belong to denominations which bar women from serving as pastors b...
View 'Trump Pamphlet Calls Women Prone To Sin And Evil'

Pill May Be Available To Raise IQ Of White Male Trump Followers

The Quinnipiac University poll released a month ago had Trump leading among white men and white women The poll had Trump leading Clinton among white men, 60 percent to 36 percent. While the margin has recently narrowed a bit, it is clear that it wil...
View 'Pill May Be Available To Raise IQ Of White Male Trump Followers'

Green Candidate Stein Tells The Truth, Enrages Corporate Media

Jill Stein, Green Party Candidate for the Presidency, has caused an uproar among executives as MSNBX after she appeared on "Mourning Joe." Stein pointed out that 64% of discretionary spending in the federal budget goes to the U.S. military, and the...
View 'Green Candidate Stein Tells The Truth, Enrages Corporate Media'

For Debate Prep, the Clinton Campaign Hires a Nine Year Old Who Ran a Successful Lemonade Stand as a Stand-in for Donald Trump

Washington, D. C.--In preparing for the upcoming debates with Donald Trump, Clinton campaign spokesperson Robby Mook announced today that it has has hired Billy Vermon, a successful lemonade magnate, to stand in for Donald Trump. Nine year old Bi...
View 'For Debate Prep, the Clinton Campaign Hires a Nine Year Old Who Ran a Successful Lemonade Stand as a Stand-in for Donald Trump'

The Alt.Right Is To The Right Of The Crazy GOP Right

The alt.right has been much in the news because one of the movement's supporters, Ronald Dickhead, the former head of Brietbart is now the CEO of the Trump campaign. Too, it's in the news because the alt.right supports Trump for President of the U.S...
View 'The Alt.Right Is To The Right Of The Crazy GOP Right'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 2 plus 2?

6 4 21 22
85 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more