Written by K.C. Bell
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Thursday, 18 August 2016

image for Donald Trump's First National Security Briefing
"Yes, we're from Fredonia and Sylvania."

Donald Trump endured his first two-hour national security briefing without falling asleep. Initially suspicious of the intel and fail to receive the entire picture of the world trouble spots, he walked away impressed by the FBI revelations about the serious and eminent conflict between Fredonia and Sylvania. He was said to have whistled in amazement, nodding perceptively and requested a can of Pepsi for quick energy.

Chris Christie, who accompanied him, requested a hamburger, French fries and a chocolate malt to wash away his dismay at the situation between Fredonia and Sylvania. He asked for extra ketchup.

Trump became incensed that Christie was adding ketchup to his hamburger. "You don't add ketchup to a hamburger. You only add mustard to a hamburger."

"You're thinking of a hotdog. You only add mustard to a hotdog. In Jersey, we use the ketchup on hamburgers."

Trump then turned to the FBI panel across the table and apologized for Christie's questionable eating habits, lamenting that ketchup was never used on hamburgers at the Trump Tower restaurants or casinos or hotels, or universities.

"Shall we continue," offered the FBI agent.

When informed that Fredonia's Secretary of War, a Mrs. Teasdale, was habitually suffering from PMS, Trump slumped in his chair and passed out.

"Can't talk about women's plumbing with the boss. That's why he has this issue with ketchup. Whatever you do, keep the subject of women above the waist and below the neck."

The FBI agent nodded.

Trump was quickly revived, given a can of Pepsi, served in a crystal goblet with Trump's named etched on the rim, (he travels with his own crystal and china). The briefing resumed.

The FBI agent announced that Mrs. Teasdale should be going through menopause soon and it is hopeful with the absence of PMS symptoms and the use of tampons and sanitary napkins…

Trump was reported to have gotten up from the conference table and staggered to the exit.

"Boss, I haven't had my hamburger with the ketchup."

"You're fired. See that Fredonia divorces Mrs. Teasdale and hire a younger Secretary of State. Have her sign a prenup."

Read more by this author:

Make K.C. Bell's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Media Escapes Angry Mob At Trump Event

Today a woman wearing a hijab was ejected from a Trump rally. A hibab covers the head and is a symbol of dignity and modesty to a Muslim woman. In the West wearing it is optional for most. But Trump obviously associates it with ISIS and Al-Queda...
View 'Media Escapes Angry Mob At Trump Event'

Trump never wanted to win the presidency

Sources inside the Trump campaign, on a condition of anonymity, have revealed that Donald Trump never had any intention of winning the Presidency. They say with the making Brietbart's News' combative far-right Chief Executive Steve Bannon and Roge...
View 'Trump never wanted to win the presidency'

Presidential Debate Commission will lower percentage rule in exchange for 400 million dollar pallet

Candidates joining the presidential debates this fall must have at least 15% public support based on polling via ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX, and NBC. Earlier this month, Trump at 36% and Clinton at 44% easily made the cut, whereas Gary Johnson was at 10 p...
View 'Presidential Debate Commission will lower percentage rule in exchange for 400 million dollar pallet'

Dying Boy's Wish Is To Donate Kidney To Donald Trump

An Oklahoma City man and his eight year old boy were on their way to a Trump rally to give the boy's spelling bee award to Donald Trump, but unfortunately the man's son never made it: Joe Di Pietro said the family car was broadsided by an inattentive...
View 'Dying Boy's Wish Is To Donate Kidney To Donald Trump'

Trump Is Huge Flip Flopper But OK With Supporters

Donald Trump uses his audience's racial animus and rage to attack Hispanics, African and Middle Eastern Americans, and mocks women and disabled people with impunity. He plays to his supporters' fears and prejudices. His campaign has been based on b...
View 'Trump Is Huge Flip Flopper But OK With Supporters'

With Ryan Lochte Out, Trump Lands Speedo

New York City, NY - With Ryan Lochte losing his Speedo sponsorship amidst an international Olympic scandal, Donald J. Trump has been selected as Speedo's newest spokesperson. As part of the lucrative contract, Trump has agreed to wear a Speedo under...
View 'With Ryan Lochte Out, Trump Lands Speedo'

Pill May Be Available To Raise IQ Of White Male Trump Followers

The Quinnipiac University poll released a month ago had Trump leading among white men and white women The poll had Trump leading Clinton among white men, 60 percent to 36 percent. While the margin has recently narrowed a bit, it is clear that it wil...
View 'Pill May Be Available To Raise IQ Of White Male Trump Followers'

Trump Pamphlet Calls Women Prone To Sin And Evil

The Family Research Council is know to be the most important anti-gay advocacy group in the country. Lesser know is its attitude toward women. It's head, Tony Perkins and many others belong to denominations which bar women from serving as pastors b...
View 'Trump Pamphlet Calls Women Prone To Sin And Evil'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 5 multiplied by 1?

9 20 19 5
52 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more