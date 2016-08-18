Written by Amiko Aventurista
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Thursday, 18 August 2016

image for Gun Law Powers Trump University to National Debate Championship
UT Debate Team at Practice

Trump University (TU) celebrated its first national debate championship thanks in large part to the recent open gun carry law passed by the Texas legislature and signed by the Governor. Using their right to carry guns into school events and on campus, the "Braggers", as they are known on the college circuit, were a perfect 27 - 0.

Trump University President, Donald Trump, who supported the law, said prohibiting guns on campus was a mistake, "my University is the greatest incubator of unique and innovative ideas and using guns to win debates falls into our proud tradition. As Chairman Mao once said, power comes from the barrel of a gun".

Critics point to the schedule, all debate tournaments where held in Texas this year, as the reason for their national championship. However, long-time coach Paul Manafort disagrees, "… the schedule was set before the passage of the gun law. Look, we started strong this year. In our first tournament the University of San Francisco quit after we displayed our second amendment rights during their rebuttal. I knew those SF liberals would run at the sight of a little steel."

Trump U boosters point with pride to the diversity of the team as a source of strength. The team was led by its captain and National Rifle Association (NRA) youth President, Bobby-Joe Grenfell, of Twin Palms. "We had confidence. To quote my favorite movie character, Al Pachino in Scarface, we started all our debates by asking opponents to say hello to our little friends". The team also included Jose Carlos Antonio De La Plata, from Loredo. "I have anger issues. I'm fifth generation in Texas and I can't speak, read, or write in Spanish. I can't even write or say my name properly because I don't understand Spanish at all. But when I debate with my 45 at my side, look-out." Perhaps the most inspiration member is Chau Bian, who fled Vietnam at the age of 12. "I learn to shot at the age of 7 and used my talent to blast my way of that dictatorship."

The team dedicated its victory to Derrick Williams, the only African American member, who unfortunately died right before the finals of a self-inflicted wound while cleaning his gun. Speaking for the team, Ms. Bian said, "We all love Derrick Williams. I can't believe he was that careless. But that is the price we pay for second amendment rights."

The lock room celebration reflected the team's youthfulness and culture. As all members are under the legal drinking age, coach Rollins would not allow them to drink, because "…that would be dangerous". Instead, he did permit members to shot the champagne bottles rather than popping the corks as that would actually make more noise.

Donald Trump, Jr, Athletic Director, join the festivities and proclaim his intent to expand the concept to the entire sports program. For years, our football team has sucked. I know Lou Holts is desperate to Making Trump University football Great Again. As my dad would say, Trump U is greatest and the new gun law is what make debate great again. I predict we could be hosting the national championship trophy next year."

Make Amiko Aventurista's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Media Escapes Angry Mob At Trump Event

Today a woman wearing a hijab was ejected from a Trump rally. A hibab covers the head and is a symbol of dignity and modesty to a Muslim woman. In the West wearing it is optional for most. But Trump obviously associates it with ISIS and Al-Queda...
View 'Media Escapes Angry Mob At Trump Event'

Trump never wanted to win the presidency

Sources inside the Trump campaign, on a condition of anonymity, have revealed that Donald Trump never had any intention of winning the Presidency. They say with the making Brietbart's News' combative far-right Chief Executive Steve Bannon and Roge...
View 'Trump never wanted to win the presidency'

Presidential Debate Commission will lower percentage rule in exchange for 400 million dollar pallet

Candidates joining the presidential debates this fall must have at least 15% public support based on polling via ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX, and NBC. Earlier this month, Trump at 36% and Clinton at 44% easily made the cut, whereas Gary Johnson was at 10 p...
View 'Presidential Debate Commission will lower percentage rule in exchange for 400 million dollar pallet'

Dying Boy's Wish Is To Donate Kidney To Donald Trump

An Oklahoma City man and his eight year old boy were on their way to a Trump rally to give the boy's spelling bee award to Donald Trump, but unfortunately the man's son never made it: Joe Di Pietro said the family car was broadsided by an inattentive...
View 'Dying Boy's Wish Is To Donate Kidney To Donald Trump'

Trump Is Huge Flip Flopper But OK With Supporters

Donald Trump uses his audience's racial animus and rage to attack Hispanics, African and Middle Eastern Americans, and mocks women and disabled people with impunity. He plays to his supporters' fears and prejudices. His campaign has been based on b...
View 'Trump Is Huge Flip Flopper But OK With Supporters'

With Ryan Lochte Out, Trump Lands Speedo

New York City, NY - With Ryan Lochte losing his Speedo sponsorship amidst an international Olympic scandal, Donald J. Trump has been selected as Speedo's newest spokesperson. As part of the lucrative contract, Trump has agreed to wear a Speedo under...
View 'With Ryan Lochte Out, Trump Lands Speedo'

Pill May Be Available To Raise IQ Of White Male Trump Followers

The Quinnipiac University poll released a month ago had Trump leading among white men and white women The poll had Trump leading Clinton among white men, 60 percent to 36 percent. While the margin has recently narrowed a bit, it is clear that it wil...
View 'Pill May Be Available To Raise IQ Of White Male Trump Followers'

Trump Pamphlet Calls Women Prone To Sin And Evil

The Family Research Council is know to be the most important anti-gay advocacy group in the country. Lesser know is its attitude toward women. It's head, Tony Perkins and many others belong to denominations which bar women from serving as pastors b...
View 'Trump Pamphlet Calls Women Prone To Sin And Evil'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 5 plus 4?

2 9 8 7
55 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more