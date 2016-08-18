After Paul Manafort's failed attempt to transform Trump Pygmalion style into a calm deliberate statesman, The Donald is reverting to full crazy mode now that Scott Baio has taken charge of his sputtering campaign.

Scott Baio, mostly forgotten for his role as Chachi in Happy Days, will be responsible for reversing the Trump slide in the polls.

Baio seemed to signal that the old Trump and the old campaign are back when he talked to a blogger in the parking lot of a Mooby's in Toms River, New Jersey.

"We've got to get Donald Trump back to being Donald Trump, that's what won him the primaries," Baio said. "A neutered candidate is not what we need, we already have a neutered president and I don't know what you call Hillary Clinton, I'm just going to call her heartless Hillary to be safe."

Donald Trump denied that there has been any kind of campaign re-calibration or that Paul Manafort had been sidelined when he spoke to CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

"You know that's so dishonest you guys say 'Trump's campaign shake up' or 'Trump recalculates' and we're just expanding an already great team. I think Scott's experience in television is going to make him an excellent communication chief, everyone else is still doing the same job, they just answer to Scott now who answers to me."

Other notable media figures that Baio has been able to tap for the Trump campaign are Dennis Miller, Mel Gibson and Bill Cosby.

Though Bill Cosby will not personally stump for Trump, he has donated a 1970s era collection of Quaaludes and Valium from his vault as a way of making amends with The Donald who earlier criticized Cosby for drugging and raping women without a pre-nup.