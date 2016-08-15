Written by K.C. Bell
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Monday, 15 August 2016

image for You Ted Cruz! You're Full Of Fareed Zakaria

Puffing through his foreign policy address, while holding onto the podium with one hand, Donald Trump appeared to wheeze out his declaration that Hillary Clinton did not have the stamina or temperament to be president.

Shifting hands, one always gripping the podium and the other used as a pointer to emphasize his words, he turned his head from left to right, to read from the teleprompter.

He stuck to the script like dry rot.

NATO, he confessed, had improved in the last two weeks. Two weeks before, Trump announced that he wouldn't defend NATO nations unless they paid up.

Afterwards, a General on a CNN panel discussing Trump's NATO statement suggested that he didn't want to quote Fareed Zakaria's recent descriptive phrase about a Trump statement, but clearly agreed.

Fareed Zakaria called Trump's statement, "bull shit," on live television.

It was bad enough that John Boehner called Ted Cruz, "a son of a bitch" at Stanford University. However, this language was getting rather foul-mouthed.

While Donald Trump was predicting losing the election due to voter fraud and dithering on debating Hillary Clinton, Senator Elizabeth Warren offered to debate Trump on the Food Network while preparing a dinner from mystery ingredients in a basket as seen on the Chopped program.

Trump didn't think that Chopped was a very good omen.

"You're a chicken or we debate while preparing a three course meal from a basket," Senator Warren challenged.

While Trump could barely stand at the podium and read from a teleprompter, boiling water would have been beyond his…

His campaign manager quickly nixed the idea saying it wouldn't be very presidential.

"That's a lot of Fareed Zakaria," announced Elizabeth Warren, "You're just a Ted Cruz. I'll debate an empty chair and prepare a three course meal from mystery ingredients. Lookie here: pig's feet, pork belly, tripe, crackers and a jar of honey. Yummy!"

At just about this point-in-time, Donald Trump is questioning why he ever decided to leave his gold encrusted quadruplex in Trump Towers, his golf game and his exotic third wife, to run for president of the United States.

Read more by this author:

Make K.C. Bell's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Rio 2016: Trump latest to criticize Gabby Douglas, confuses her with Leslie Jones

The 2016 Rio Olympic Games have been a wild ride for US gymnast Gabby Douglas. After exiting competition with only one gold medal in the team event, and failing to medal in her lone individual event, Douglas became the subject of social media scr...
View 'Rio 2016: Trump latest to criticize Gabby Douglas, confuses her with Leslie Jones'

Looser Guccifer 2.0 delves into candidates' plans for October Surprise

The presidential candidates' polling highs and lows are roller coastering on and on. Recently, unpleasant odors of DNC manipulating for Clinton, plus hacks into The Clinton Foundation, threatened a downward sag. This was prevented via blowing...
View 'Looser Guccifer 2.0 delves into candidates' plans for October Surprise'

Trump Limo Stolen, Made Into Lowrider

One of Donald Trump's limousines was stolen back in March and has been turned into a lowrider limo complete with little chrome rims and a hydraulic suspension. The FBI is looking into how Yuri Vilcheny, originally from the Ukraine, ended up with the...
View 'Trump Limo Stolen, Made Into Lowrider'

Trump Reveals Test Questions For Immigrants

In his speech today in Ohio, Donald Trump outlined his plans to combat Islamic extremism, including creating an ideological test for immigrants entering the country. It includes questions addressing how each applicant views American values. The...
View 'Trump Reveals Test Questions For Immigrants'

Hillary Twerks Joe Biden In Scranton: Pantsuit Reveals Bite Marks In Buttock Region

BILLINGSGATE POST: Yesterday, while visiting Joe Biden's boyhood home in Scranton, Pennsylvania, it was reported that Clinton had trouble keeping her balance while standing outside the house. Earlier in the day, she was caught on camera stumbling w...
View 'Hillary Twerks Joe Biden In Scranton: Pantsuit Reveals Bite Marks In Buttock Region'

Satan Rebukes Trump, Says He'll Vote Clinton

Adding his name to the list of prominent Republicans who say they won't vote for Donald Trump, Satan has said he will vote his conscience this fall. Satan, who usually stays behind the scenes at Fox News, made an unusual appearance on the network...
View 'Satan Rebukes Trump, Says He'll Vote Clinton'

GOP Leaders Open House of Prostitution

Associated Press, by Manny Jack Moe --Republican leaders House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican National Committee Chair Reince Priebus have opened a house of ill repute near the famous Chicken Ranch in Nevada.
View 'GOP Leaders Open House of Prostitution'

Trump Would Abolish Program That Allowed For Melania's Nude Photo Shoots

Washington Post -- Donald Trump said today that he wants to end the H-1B visa program. The program is used to bring highly skilled workers into the U.S. needed by such companies that are in the Silicon Valley. In it is a little know provision tha...
View 'Trump Would Abolish Program That Allowed For Melania's Nude Photo Shoots'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 2 plus 3?

3 5 21 24
64 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more