Written by Mike Peril
Tuesday, 16 August 2016

These individuals are ISIS Co-Founders, according to Donald Trump

Fairfield, CT -- At a rally last night, Donald J. Trump spotted a woman in the audience suspected to be Hillary Clinton. As Trump called for her "immediate eviction", the crowd became more rowdy. The mysterious woman raced out of the stadium, screamed for "Bill", and dropped cash along the way.

The uproar occurred while Trump was in the middle of his campaign speech, insisting that President Barack "Hussein" Obama is the founder of ISIS.

As the crowd jeered, Trump added, "And Crooked Hillary is the co-founder of ISIS, let me tell you." The crowd jeered again. However, immediately after, a woman cackled in her seat on the center floor. The laughter was loud and hoarse enough to get Trump's attention.

"Is that you, Crooked Hillary?" Trump joked.

The woman was wearing a black wig with bangs shaped into a bob haircut. She wore large sunglasses and a flowered blue shawl across her shoulders. She also wore an oversized "Trump Makes Me Feel Great Again" campaign button.

As all eyes started to focus on the woman, she looked cautiously in her seat, shaking her head "no" as she fixed her bangs and sunglasses with her right hand.

"She actually looks like Hillary. Get her outta here." Trump teased.

The attendees in the seats next to the woman started to pull on her wig, exposing bleached blonde hair pulled back with bobby pins, and the woman ran for cover as spectators began to shove her.

At one point the woman fell, screaming, "Bill, where the hell are you?" after she landed. Her blue shawl ripped against a broken chair, exposing her matching green and blue pantsuit.

As the woman ran off, she dropped fifty and hundred dollar bills from her purse. Money scattered everywhere. The purse was forced open from the fall. Members of the crowd scrambled for the money on the stadium floor, blocking others from getting close to her as she fled.

Attendees at the rally later stated that the ripped blue shawl left behind had the word HUMA inscribed on a tag near the seam. Huma Abedin is a close personal advisor to Clinton.

Twitter feeds went wild on the news, and by midnight Clinton's campaign denied the rumors, stating: "Give me a break, HUMA is a well known bird. But I should be there, because I want to help everyone, even those who don't vote for me."

After the initial tweet, new concerns arose. CNN found a taped broadcast from 2014 where Ms. Abedin stated that she and Clinton share clothes all the time, and that the shawl in question was one of Clinton's favorites.

Clinton tweeted again using her personal signature this time: "Sorry, I just short circuited, can't remember where I've been these days, so hectic. Thx for the donations, sorry to scatter them around. Now time to defeat Trump. #DonaldGrump #LikeCinderellaAtTheBall - H"

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

