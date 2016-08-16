Written by Nicholas Renteria
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Tuesday, 16 August 2016

The 2016 Rio Olympic Games have been a wild ride for US gymnast Gabby Douglas.

After exiting competition with only one gold medal in the team event, and failing to medal in her lone individual event, Douglas became the subject of social media scrutiny, though not for her athletic performance.

Some Twitter users criticized Douglas for failing to enthusiastically cheer on her teammates during their individual events, and for standing at attention without her hand on her heart during the US national anthem.

For the latter faux pas, Twitter users called Douglas "shameful," "unAmerican," and even went so far as to deem Douglas' behavior symptomatic of "black America's hatred of their country."

Hope Solo, the US Women's National Team goalie, known for sparking controversy off the field, even joined in on the attacks, calling Douglas "the worst kind of coward" and "basically a terrorist."

Addressing a crowd of supporters on Monday at a rally in Ohio, Donald Trump also felt it necessary to bring up Douglas' perceived slight against America.

"When I say I want to make America great again, this is what I'm talking about. I saw that young lady standing there completely unmoved by her nation's anthem. She might as well have been texting on her phone through the whole thing," Trump told the cheering crowd.

Trump spent several minutes verbally accosting Douglas, but near the end of it he took a bizarre turn, appearing to confuse the Olympian with actress and comedian Leslie Jones, the recent subject of social media ire following her role in the Ghostbusters reboot.

"You know me, I don't wanna get racial. I don't like to make things racial, and everybody knows that about me," said Trump. "But it doesn't surprise me that the black woman who ruined Ghostbusters is the same black woman that ruined the Rio Olympics."

After waiting for the roar of agreement from his supporters to subside, Trump continued: "I mean, I'm a sympathetic guy. And I know she got sprayed with all that ghost goop in the movie and she's had a few bad hair days since, but don't take it out on the flag, lady. Not my flag."

Trump finished his Olympic commentary with a statement that was somehow even more puzzling: "And one last thing, Yulia Efimova got a bad rap. She's a fighter, she's got heart. She deserved better, and that's all I'm going to say about that."

Make Nicholas Renteria's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Satan Rebukes Trump, Says He'll Vote Clinton

Adding his name to the list of prominent Republicans who say they won't vote for Donald Trump, Satan has said he will vote his conscience this fall. Satan, who usually stays behind the scenes at Fox News, made an unusual appearance on the network...
View 'Satan Rebukes Trump, Says He'll Vote Clinton'

Hillary Twerks Joe Biden In Scranton: Pantsuit Reveals Bite Marks In Buttock Region

BILLINGSGATE POST: Yesterday, while visiting Joe Biden's boyhood home in Scranton, Pennsylvania, it was reported that Clinton had trouble keeping her balance while standing outside the house. Earlier in the day, she was caught on camera stumbling w...
View 'Hillary Twerks Joe Biden In Scranton: Pantsuit Reveals Bite Marks In Buttock Region'

Trump Would Abolish Program That Allowed For Melania's Nude Photo Shoots

Washington Post -- Donald Trump said today that he wants to end the H-1B visa program. The program is used to bring highly skilled workers into the U.S. needed by such companies that are in the Silicon Valley. In it is a little know provision tha...
View 'Trump Would Abolish Program That Allowed For Melania's Nude Photo Shoots'

GOP Leaders Open House of Prostitution

Associated Press, by Manny Jack Moe --Republican leaders House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican National Committee Chair Reince Priebus have opened a house of ill repute near the famous Chicken Ranch in Nevada.
View 'GOP Leaders Open House of Prostitution'

Trump is not literally Hitler, findings show

After an extensive analysis of Donald Trump's birth certificate, passport, and the results of a rigorous medical examination, the US Department of the Bloody Obvious have declared that Donald Trump is not the fascist despot Adolf Hitler. The most...
View 'Trump is not literally Hitler, findings show'

FBI Insider Leaks Clinton Email Interview Details Sent To Congress

WASHINTON - On Tuesday the FBI released to Congress notes about its three-hour interview with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the investigation into her private, homebrew email server. Although the notes were supposed to be classified a...
View 'FBI Insider Leaks Clinton Email Interview Details Sent To Congress'

Chachi In Charge After Trump Campaign Shake Up

After Paul Manafort's failed attempt to transform Trump Pygmalion style into a calm deliberate statesman, The Donald is reverting to full crazy mode now that Scott Baio has taken charge of his sputtering campaign. Scott Baio, mostly forgotten for...
View 'Chachi In Charge After Trump Campaign Shake Up'

Jesus Tasered After Walking Into Church

33 year old two time zombie Jesus of Nazareth was tasered by an off duty policeman Sunday morning after he entered a Catholic church during mass. Witnesses from a home across the street from the church report seeing "some scroungy looking guy" ent...
View 'Jesus Tasered After Walking Into Church'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 5 multiplied by 2?

2 11 7 10
98 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more