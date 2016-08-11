Written by Mike Peril
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Thursday, 11 August 2016

image for Trump Chooses Three Substitutes to Debate Hillary
Trumps Noted a Conflict with his Football Schedule

New York, NY - Donald J. Trump announced today that he will be unavailable for the three scheduled debates with Hillary Clinton and that the campaign has hired three substitutes. Trump's substitutes will be Senator Elizabeth Warren for the domestic policy debate, former Governor Jeb Bush for the open citizen forum, and Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin for the foreign policy debate.

Trump stated that he has other commitments on the scheduled dates, including tickets with his sons to a couple of football games, although he may be able to show up late as a spectator.

"They will do a fine job, by the way," stated Trump.

Each of the replacements seemed surprised when contacted by the press about the announcement. The choice of Senator Elizabeth Warren on domestic policy matters seemed particularly odd, since Trump repeatedly called the Democratic Senator "Pocahontas" on the campaign trail.

However, Warren, who is known for enjoying the limelight, tweeted "Forget Hillary. Count me in! Donny, ole friend, we are now in this to-get-her! -- Liz"

Jeb Bush seems to be an equally strange choice, given that Trump constantly called Bush "low energy" during the Republican primary season and Bush has failed to endorse him.

Further, sources stated that Bush is resting at his father's Dallas estate home after the long primary season. He is taking a "mental health" break from politics.

Reporters tried to reach Jeb Bush by phone at his father's home. At first, former First Lady Barbara Bush answered the 1 p.m. call and said that Jeb was still sleeping. Then former President George H.W. Bush took the phone and yelled, "Is that you again Trump? Stop harassing us, you ass!"

Also strange is the choice of Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin to debate Secretary Clinton on foreign policy. "No one knows ISIS and how to handle ISIS better than Comrade Vladimir," the Trump Campaign announced. Campaign Manager Paul Manafort reportedly secured Putin's commitment from Manafort's second home outside Crimea.

However, President Putin stated through an interpreter that he has not been contacted by the Trump Campaign, and certainly would not debate Hillary Clinton, who he considers a very formidable debater. "Nyet, nyet, nyet," he said.

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has agreed to be on standby for President Putin's debate if President Putin becomes unavailable. "President Putin and we Alaskans have become very, very close, so I know what he would say even before he says it" she reportedly stated to one reporter.

It was reported that NJ Governor Chris Christie tried to ask Mr. Trump to "at least" be considered as one of his debate designees, given that he was overlooked for the Vice Presidential nomination.

Christie attempted to scale Trump Tower with toilet plungers to try to have his request heard, and even posted a YouTube video addressed to Mr. Trump. Nobody seemed to notice Christie as he fell from the second story back to the street below, where sources state he has been living.

"You see, I don't do things the same old way. My carefully selected designees are going to show us how we are going to make America great again, believe me! I am going to have great people around me, by the way, really great people," stated Trump regarding the unconventional decision at a rally.

The presidential debates are scheduled for September 26, October 9, and October 19.

Make Mike Peril's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Trump Blames Elvis, Mickey

Associated Press, August 13, 2016: At a campaign rally today, republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said that Elvis Presley was to blame for the 1970's. "You want to know who was responsible for the 70's," Trump told his supporters, "it...
View 'Trump Blames Elvis, Mickey'

Legendary ESPN Sportscaster's Cause of Death Identified -Choked on Gallons Of Freshly Squirted Semen

Baltimore, MD - He was so different. He was black but Canadian. He was black and specialized in Hockey commentary and play by play, sometimes assuming a fake French accent when he did the latter at a velocity quicker than even the most amped up Per...
View 'Legendary ESPN Sportscaster's Cause of Death Identified -Choked on Gallons Of Freshly Squirted Semen'

Genitalia eating fish with human teeth threat did NOT come from Trump

Spokespersons for Mr. Trump have rushed forward to clarify that Mr. Trump has absolutely nothing to do with the latest alarm concerning genitalia eating fish with human teeth. The pacu under scrutiny (related to the piranha) favors male genitalia...
View 'Genitalia eating fish with human teeth threat did NOT come from Trump'

Trump denies all association with deadly Trumphole heading towards earth - says it is a Clinton Campaign dirty trick

For those that have been following the unfolding Trumphole Drama. Trump is today on the warpath as he finds out scientists have named the deadly rogue blackhole after him (or what has been called the Trumphole) and claims Clinton campaign had paid...
View 'Trump denies all association with deadly Trumphole heading towards earth - says it is a Clinton Campaign dirty trick'

Slovenia Demands that Melania Return Home

Ljubljana, Slovenia - The government of Slovenia, through its Ministry of Justice, together with the Slovenian Financial Administration, has issued a formal demand on Melanija Knavs, now known Mrs. Melania Trump, to return to her home country. T...
View 'Slovenia Demands that Melania Return Home'

You Ted Cruz! You're Full Of Fareed Zakaria

Puffing through his foreign policy address, while holding onto the podium with one hand, Donald Trump appeared to wheeze out his declaration that Hillary Clinton did not have the stamina or temperament to be president. Shifting hands, one always g...
View 'You Ted Cruz! You're Full Of Fareed Zakaria'

Donald Trump's America: A Review

My wife and I went to see a movie called Trump's America at a local multiplex which will remain unnamed. When I purchased the tickets for the movie, the cashier behind the window asked to see my and my wife's photo IDs, to make sure we weren't Mexic...
View 'Donald Trump's America: A Review'

Rio 2016: Trump latest to criticize Gabby Douglas, confuses her with Leslie Jones

The 2016 Rio Olympic Games have been a wild ride for US gymnast Gabby Douglas. After exiting competition with only one gold medal in the team event, and failing to medal in her lone individual event, Douglas became the subject of social media scr...
View 'Rio 2016: Trump latest to criticize Gabby Douglas, confuses her with Leslie Jones'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 2 plus 2?

2 4 8 1
72 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more