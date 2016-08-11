Written by Jung in the Jungle
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Thursday, 11 August 2016

image for Tragedy for Trump's White House pitch as his comb-over hairpiece files for divorce
Trump and his hair are parting company

In a shock announcement Donald's hair has filed for divorce proceedings in the state court citing unresolvable marital differences.

In a more considered interview, done with a reclusive wig from an affiliate network team, a deeper side to Trump's hair emerged.

Among a long list of things that were just plain wrong the comb over hairpiece or COH as known to his mates said "the sheer smell of the fellow was abominable and all the methane emanating was a real fire hazard for any comb over and I am just grateful he didn't smoke or i would have gone up in flames years ago".

Asked about their happy past together when he was full and young a twinge of hidden pain flew across the comb over and it mused, "yes there were some good times, but they are distant memories now".

When asked when was the beginning of the rift between them he cited the Apprentice show in which he was really sick of that "your fired" thing, like how nasty and grubby is that.

Trump's campaign was asked to respond and they read a short statement that the comb over was under a 10 year contract and would not be released until Trump won the election. Further if it continued to flop in the breeze at outdoor rallies it would be severely hairsprayed.

When the comb over heard of the Trump team reaction he immediately began laying out plans to seek political asylum with Julian Assange in London.

Make Jung in the Jungle's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Trump Blames Elvis, Mickey

Associated Press, August 13, 2016: At a campaign rally today, republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said that Elvis Presley was to blame for the 1970's. "You want to know who was responsible for the 70's," Trump told his supporters, "it...
View 'Trump Blames Elvis, Mickey'

Legendary ESPN Sportscaster's Cause of Death Identified -Choked on Gallons Of Freshly Squirted Semen

Baltimore, MD - He was so different. He was black but Canadian. He was black and specialized in Hockey commentary and play by play, sometimes assuming a fake French accent when he did the latter at a velocity quicker than even the most amped up Per...
View 'Legendary ESPN Sportscaster's Cause of Death Identified -Choked on Gallons Of Freshly Squirted Semen'

Genitalia eating fish with human teeth threat did NOT come from Trump

Spokespersons for Mr. Trump have rushed forward to clarify that Mr. Trump has absolutely nothing to do with the latest alarm concerning genitalia eating fish with human teeth. The pacu under scrutiny (related to the piranha) favors male genitalia...
View 'Genitalia eating fish with human teeth threat did NOT come from Trump'

Trump denies all association with deadly Trumphole heading towards earth - says it is a Clinton Campaign dirty trick

For those that have been following the unfolding Trumphole Drama. Trump is today on the warpath as he finds out scientists have named the deadly rogue blackhole after him (or what has been called the Trumphole) and claims Clinton campaign had paid...
View 'Trump denies all association with deadly Trumphole heading towards earth - says it is a Clinton Campaign dirty trick'

Slovenia Demands that Melania Return Home

Ljubljana, Slovenia - The government of Slovenia, through its Ministry of Justice, together with the Slovenian Financial Administration, has issued a formal demand on Melanija Knavs, now known Mrs. Melania Trump, to return to her home country. T...
View 'Slovenia Demands that Melania Return Home'

You Ted Cruz! You're Full Of Fareed Zakaria

Puffing through his foreign policy address, while holding onto the podium with one hand, Donald Trump appeared to wheeze out his declaration that Hillary Clinton did not have the stamina or temperament to be president. Shifting hands, one always g...
View 'You Ted Cruz! You're Full Of Fareed Zakaria'

Donald Trump's America: A Review

My wife and I went to see a movie called Trump's America at a local multiplex which will remain unnamed. When I purchased the tickets for the movie, the cashier behind the window asked to see my and my wife's photo IDs, to make sure we weren't Mexic...
View 'Donald Trump's America: A Review'

Rio 2016: Trump latest to criticize Gabby Douglas, confuses her with Leslie Jones

The 2016 Rio Olympic Games have been a wild ride for US gymnast Gabby Douglas. After exiting competition with only one gold medal in the team event, and failing to medal in her lone individual event, Douglas became the subject of social media scr...
View 'Rio 2016: Trump latest to criticize Gabby Douglas, confuses her with Leslie Jones'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 5 multiplied by 1?

1 21 8 5
69 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more