In a shock announcement Donald's hair has filed for divorce proceedings in the state court citing unresolvable marital differences.

In a more considered interview, done with a reclusive wig from an affiliate network team, a deeper side to Trump's hair emerged.

Among a long list of things that were just plain wrong the comb over hairpiece or COH as known to his mates said "the sheer smell of the fellow was abominable and all the methane emanating was a real fire hazard for any comb over and I am just grateful he didn't smoke or i would have gone up in flames years ago".

Asked about their happy past together when he was full and young a twinge of hidden pain flew across the comb over and it mused, "yes there were some good times, but they are distant memories now".

When asked when was the beginning of the rift between them he cited the Apprentice show in which he was really sick of that "your fired" thing, like how nasty and grubby is that.

Trump's campaign was asked to respond and they read a short statement that the comb over was under a 10 year contract and would not be released until Trump won the election. Further if it continued to flop in the breeze at outdoor rallies it would be severely hairsprayed.

When the comb over heard of the Trump team reaction he immediately began laying out plans to seek political asylum with Julian Assange in London.