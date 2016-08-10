A local man expressed concern today that Donald Trump's latest racially charged outburst may have been less than sincere.

"It just seems a little too good to be true," said self-described racist Fred Stewart outside of a Trump rally in Minneapolis. "It's exciting to see a candidate willing to openly promote racist ideas and values on the campaign trail," he added "but I'm worried that it won't translate into an effectively racist agenda once he's elected."

Other racist supporters at the rally had more faith in the controversial politician, however.

"I think he's legit," said Lucy Allen, a Wisconsin native who travelled to see Trump speak in person. "I really think that he believes in the fundamental superiority of the white race, and I think he'll act on that belief as president".

It is clear that Trump is connecting with the racist community to a degree that no candidate has matched in recent political memory. Trump polls exceptionally well among racists nationally, and the phrase "Racists for Trump" could be seen on hats and t-shirts throughout the rally, alongside the more traditional "Make America Great Again."

The candidate is clearly hoping that his huge advantage in this key demographic will be enough to propel him to the White House.